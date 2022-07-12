Heading to her Rare Beauty launch in London, Selena Gomez stepped out in the mod style of the 1960s. As she proved with this latest look, nostalgia dressing isn’t just limited to Y2K or the ‘90s — the ‘60s aesthetic is just as chic.

Looking like the fifth member of the B-52’s, the singer wore a go-go dress reminiscent of the creations of Marie Quant — the fashion designer credited with the popularization of the miniskirt. The soft yellow sheath dress features a square neckline and bell sleeves.

She accessorized the low-cut dress with a white mini bag embellished with a gold flower. Gomez concluded the look with clear PVC pointed toe heels for a more updated take, then added thick gold hoops — a staple of her character Mabel Mora of Only Murders In The Building.

Leaning into the era, Gomez went with a modern version of the ‘60s beehive. The look was very fitting for London, home of the mod subculture and the city where the miniskirt was born.

This isn’t the first time the singer/actress took to the ‘60s for her style inspiration, like the Jacqueline Kennedy-esque tweed skirt suit set she wore to promote season two of Only Murders. Hopefully, she’ll continue this vibe on the rest of her European Rare Beauty tour.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images