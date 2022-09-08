From showstopping mini-dresses to glamorous gowns, Serena Williams is just as much of a fashion icon on the red carpet as she is on the court.

As Williams enters into a well-deserved retirement to focus on family, the time to take a walk through her sartorial serves is upon us. The athlete’s 27-year career has been full of history-making moments in fashion, including her nods to other Black female athletes like Florence Griffith Joyner and supporting fellow Black moguls like Virgil Abloh at the Met Gala. Williams often works with stylist Jason Bolden who has been responsible for some of the tennis champ’s greatest hits, including the Met Gala and her Teen Vogue cover.

Ahead, look through some of Williams’ best outfits through the years, from Versace to Gucci.

1 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images For the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Williams recycled her look from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, having Donatella Versace trim down the original gown into a strapless minidress.

2 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images For the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Williams donned this gorgeous rose pink Gucci gown with a lace and sequin appliqué and matching lace gloves.

3 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Attending Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Williams rocked a look from Balmain’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The two piece set included a forest green quilted velour skirt with a matching cropped blazer.

4 Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images On theme for the “In America” Met Gala of 2021, Williams wore a superhero-inspired bodysuit and cape by Gucci. The feather cape was a pink ombré, while the bodysuit was a silver lace.

5 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another Gucci look with feather and lace gloves, and a velvet skirt, and a strappy flower choker.

6 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images I’m not sure what’s better, the Versace gown or the Off-White sneakers. It’s definitely giving “Camp” for the 2019 Met Gala.

7 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Williams sisters never disappoint. Serena’s jumpsuit was designed by David Koma, and Venus’s liquid silver draped dress by Bach Mai.

8 Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Williams wore a black Versace mini-dress with gold floral accents on the shoulders and hem.

9 Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images This shimmery gold LaQuan Smith wrap dress was debuted for Serena documentary debut.

10 Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Some of the tennis star’s earlier looks included this red satin Ines Santo gown with red gems lining the sheer back.

11 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown to the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Met Gala in 2011. In 2017, though, she wore an Alexander McQueen gown to marry her husband Alexis Ohanian.

12 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images Williams has always been a red carpet star – and a trendsetter. Here she is in the wearing a silk corset and matching skirt.

13 Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This sheer peek-a-boo number made its way to the red carpet in 2004, before going braless was fashionable.

14 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2000s had their fair share of questionable fashion moments, but this isn’t one of them. The strappy leather top steals the show in this look.