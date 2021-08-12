As fans wait in anticipation of the next chapter of Sex and the City in the upcoming series, And Just Like That…, it’s tempting to reacquaint yourself with all the stellar fashion from the original. All four of the besties — Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones, the latter who won’t be returning — were known to pull out all the stops when it comes to their looks. They each had their own signature style. Charlotte was the Upper East Side princess in Kate Spade, A-line dresses, and casual preppy styles; Miranda was the chic, power dresser who loved suits, pencil skirts, and structured tops in smart colors; Samantha took a glamorous approach with sequin dresses, mini skirts, and plunging necklines. And Carrie was the most adventurous of the 3, who would try every single trend from wearing birds on her head to strapping a belt around her bare torso.

Patricia Fields was the genius behind the looks in the OG series, though she will not be returning to the re-boot due to a scheduling conflict, at least for the first season. And while she hit all the major trends of the era with fervor, she wound up creating some trends in the process. A whole generation of New York women flocking to their nearest department store to buy Manolo Blahniks is proof.

From overalls to slip dresses; print mixing to tube tops, here are 10 outfits from Sex and the City that you’ll never stop thinking about.

1 Carrie’s Tutu Skirt Courtesy of HBO You can’t talk about iconic Sex and the City looks without starting with Carrie’s tutu from the opening credits. Paired with a ribbed tank and strappy sandals, it sets up her anything-goes fashion aesthetic for decades to come.

2 Samantha’s Slip Dress Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The ‘90s were all about the slip dress, and Samantha’s LRD checks all the boxes. It’s slim, bright red, and boasts not only spaghetti straps, but also a slight cowl neckline. It was the perfect date night look for Samantha, and one worn by nearly all other the main characters on the show in some way, shape, or form as well.

3 Carrie’s Sparkle Tube Top Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Carrie’s style on Sex and the City is basically summed up in this perfect sparkly tube top. It’s effortless but — by way of sequins — it has that bit of edge that makes it stand out. As she’s been known to break sartorial rules, there’s no surprise that Carrie wears it during the day, either.

4 Charlotte’s Pink Shearling Jacket Courtesy of HBO Though Charlotte’s look is normally that of a lady who lunches, you can’t forget about the time that she wore a mini skirt, knee high boots, and that iconic ‘90s trend of a colorful shearling jacket. It was, even if for a moment, a little bit of a Carrie influence in a Charlotte world.

5 Carrie’s Strapless Dress Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images For date night with Mr. Big, Carrie chose a red and black floral strapless dress. It was short, it was tight, and even though it was made of an intricately overlaid lace print, the simplicity of the look overall is what Carrie did best.

6 Miranda’s Overalls Courtesy of HBO Even though Miranda was most often seen in a power suit, her off-duty overalls were a look not to be forgotten. She styled the oversized look with a simple T-shirt and puffer on top, making it feel quintessentially ‘90s.

7 Carrie’s Dior Saddle Bag Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Carrie’s baguette bag collection is epic, and a mainstay of the mid-to-late ‘90s and then some. This particular bag is so memorable because of the scarf print and, of course, the way that she wears it with the strap bunched up at the top, tucked under her arm like a chic oversized clutch.

8 Samantha’s Half Turtleneck Courtesy of HBO The ‘90s were all about odd cutouts and this look on Samantha was a major trend of the era. Not only did it have an open chest, but it was a ribbed knit, a popular fabric treatment at the time.

9 Carrie’s Print Mixing Tom Kingston/WireImage/Getty Images There’s nothing like a ‘90s mixed print look, which Carrie always wore with ease. Here, she went for two bold yet complementary prints and finished the look off with two other ‘90s favorites: strappy heeled sandals and a slightly cropped baby tee.