Cozy Shearling Bags Are Winter’s 2022 Must-Have Accessory

Fluffy arm candy is all the rage.

A model, bag detail, walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winte...
When winter comes in like a wrecking ball (shoutout Miley), I only want cozy, cuddly things in my vicinity. As soon as the *slightest* chill hits, I start throwing my money at items that inspire an outburst a la Agnes Gru in Despicable Me (IYKYK). Enter: The shearling bag trend.

As previously mentioned in my fall trends piece, fur accessories were seen all over the fall-winter 2022-2023 runways. Fluff-coated bags were spotted on the arms of models at the likes of Fendi and Off-White. Now, the fashion elite and celebrities alike have all shown their love for the trend, whether on the street or IG. Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner are just a few notable names that come to mind — all big fans of kitchy plush bags.

Right now, the accessory market is flooded with an array of great options — from genuine shearling to faux, with price points running the gamut. So, indulge a little and find yourself the perfect one, whether it be from Coach, Telfar, Simon Miller, any beyond. All that and more, ahead on my edit of must-have shearling bags for the upcoming season.

If you’re a sucker for logos, look no further than this deliciously ‘90s style.

Impossibly chic, as well as versatile, there’s really nothing not to love about this bag.

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this furry turquoise baddie, featuring a silver chain strap. I’m considering it myself.

It’s giving me *I need it now* vibes.

Barbie-ify your next ‘fit with this mini hot pink crossbody.

Style this small quilted tote with a leather blazer and denim for a cute and spicy outfit.

Offered in lime green and caramel, this style includes a convertible strap and magnetic closure inside (love me a satisfying clasp).

A shoulder bag that merges two of my favorite things, flowers and fluff? Count me in.

This woven tote is slightly structured, with a stabilizing flat base, and features an exterior slip pocket (hashtag convenient).

This cozy pouch’s soft leather lining and polished logo hardware deliver a luxe look and feel.

Plucked from The RealReal’s incredible selection, this colorful clutch is the perfect statement piece.

A minimalist at heart? This mid-sized tote is yours.

Another excellent pick, this baby is covered in all the coziest textures.

Have yourself a Cher Horowitz moment with this fun plaid pick. (It’s also available in classic black, lime green, turquoise, and light pink.)

In need of a stellar carryall? This cozy travel companion will certainly fit the bill.

You can never go wrong with leopard print shearling. Don’t @ me.

Run, don’t walk, to get this fuzzy gem before it’s gone.

You can’t miss with Marc Jacobs’ mini Teddy tote. A classic.

This small tote comes in grey, sand, and brown, in addition to this icy pink hue.

This baby is super chic and wearable two ways. I might have to add this plush pouch to my cart one of these days.