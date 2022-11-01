When winter comes in like a wrecking ball (shoutout Miley), I only want cozy, cuddly things in my vicinity. As soon as the *slightest* chill hits, I start throwing my money at items that inspire an outburst a la Agnes Gru in Despicable Me (IYKYK). Enter: The shearling bag trend.

As previously mentioned in my fall trends piece, fur accessories were seen all over the fall-winter 2022-2023 runways. Fluff-coated bags were spotted on the arms of models at the likes of Fendi and Off-White. Now, the fashion elite and celebrities alike have all shown their love for the trend, whether on the street or IG. Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner are just a few notable names that come to mind — all big fans of kitchy plush bags.

Right now, the accessory market is flooded with an array of great options — from genuine shearling to faux, with price points running the gamut. So, indulge a little and find yourself the perfect one, whether it be from Coach, Telfar, Simon Miller, any beyond. All that and more, ahead on my edit of must-have shearling bags for the upcoming season.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Guess Shearling Shoulder Bag Amazon $98 See on Amazon If you’re a sucker for logos, look no further than this deliciously ‘90s style.

2 Vavvoune Sunsa Bag Shopbop $445 $178 See on Shopbop Impossibly chic, as well as versatile, there’s really nothing not to love about this bag.

3 Topshop Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag Nordstrom $49 See on Nordstrom Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this furry turquoise baddie, featuring a silver chain strap. I’m considering it myself.

4 House of Want H.O.W. We Are Stellar Bag Shopbop $128 See on Shopbop It’s giving me *I need it now* vibes.

5 Audrey Shearling Micro Crossbody Kate Spade Surprise $59 See on Kate Spade Surprise Barbie-ify your next ‘fit with this mini hot pink crossbody.

6 Stand Studio Liz Faux Quilted Bag Shopbop $255 $178 See on Shopbop Style this small quilted tote with a leather blazer and denim for a cute and spicy outfit.

7 Mini Faux Shearling Puffin Bag Simon Miller $295 See on Simon Miller Offered in lime green and caramel, this style includes a convertible strap and magnetic closure inside (love me a satisfying clasp).

8 Meizhuke Fluffy Plush Shoulder Bag Amazon $11 See on Amazon A shoulder bag that merges two of my favorite things, flowers and fluff? Count me in.

9 Vince Camuto Orla Faux Shearling Tote Nordstrom $168 See on Nordstrom This woven tote is slightly structured, with a stabilizing flat base, and features an exterior slip pocket (hashtag convenient).

10 Coach Genuine Shearling Drawstring Bag Nordstrom $250 See on Nordstrom This cozy pouch’s soft leather lining and polished logo hardware deliver a luxe look and feel.

11 Tory Burch Shearling Clutch Bag The RealReal $125 See on The RealReal Plucked from The RealReal’s incredible selection, this colorful clutch is the perfect statement piece.

12 Teddy Bag Club Monaco $99 See on Club Monaco A minimalist at heart? This mid-sized tote is yours.

13 Kuei Bag Brandon Blackwood $275 See on Brandon Blackwood Another excellent pick, this baby is covered in all the coziest textures.

14 Ugg Duffy Bag Amazon $125 See on Amazon Have yourself a Cher Horowitz moment with this fun plaid pick. (It’s also available in classic black, lime green, turquoise, and light pink.)

15 Rag & Bone Addison Carryall Tote Shopbop $125 See on Shopbop In need of a stellar carryall? This cozy travel companion will certainly fit the bill.

16 AllSaints Eve Shearling Crossbody Amazon $150 See on Amazon You can never go wrong with leopard print shearling. Don’t @ me.

17 Ugg x Telfar Medium Shearling Shopper Tote The RealReal $875 $613 See on TheRealReal Run, don’t walk, to get this fuzzy gem before it’s gone.

18 Marc Jacobs The Teddy Mini Tote Bag Saks Fifth Avenue $250 See on Saks Fifth Avenue You can’t miss with Marc Jacobs’ mini Teddy tote. A classic.

19 The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag Amazon $40 See on Amazon This small tote comes in grey, sand, and brown, in addition to this icy pink hue.