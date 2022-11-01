Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When winter comes in like a wrecking ball (shoutout Miley), I only want cozy, cuddly things in my vicinity. As soon as the *slightest* chill hits, I start throwing my money at items that inspire an outburst a la Agnes Gru in Despicable Me(IYKYK). Enter: The shearling bag trend.
As previously mentioned in my fall trends piece, fur accessories were seen all over the fall-winter 2022-2023 runways. Fluff-coated bags were spotted on the arms of models at the likes of Fendi and Off-White. Now, the fashion elite and celebrities alike have all shown their love for the trend, whether on the street or IG. Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner are just a few notable names that come to mind — all big fans of kitchy plush bags.
Right now, the accessory market is flooded with an array of great options — from genuine shearling to faux, with price points running the gamut. So, indulge a little and find yourself the perfect one, whether it be from Coach, Telfar, Simon Miller, any beyond. All that and more, ahead on my edit of must-have shearling bags for the upcoming season.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.