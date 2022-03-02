Though the sheer dress has been percolating in the street style scene for a few seasons, signs that the it is officially back in style has never been more clear than it was at the Fall 2022 Fendi runway show that kicked off Milan Fashion Week this season. Worn by Bella Hadid and styled with a shearling coat and blue lensed sunglasses, it was a moment, and truly brought the look to the attention of the masses.

The trend is innately, boudoir-inspired, but differs from the “naked dress” look that stars like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez frequent on the red carpet. This season’s sheer dress has a slightly more easeful vibe to it. It’s loose, ranges in length and sleeve style, and keeps it simple, with few details beyond the construction itself. There are few embellishments, and it’s not skin-tight, making it a cool-girl look you’re going to want to try on for size.

What’s more, the layering potential is seemingly endless. Throw a sheer dress over pants and a top if you just want to add some interesting texture without baring too much skin, or pair one with high-waisted briefs and a bralette for a head turning-look. For a slightly less revealing look, you can also wear the look with a blazer or jacket worn on top.

Read on for some of our favorite sheer dress moments, ways to style the trend IRL and some of the best sheer dresses to shop below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Slip That Started It All

Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

One of the most iconic sheer dress moments was Kate Moss at a party in 1993, wearing a slightly metallic but totally see-through slip dress from Liza Bruce with nothing but a pair of black briefs underneath. It’s admittedly not the most wearable option, but would certainly make a fashion statement.

Pale Pink Tones

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Hadid slayed on Fendi’s Fall 2022 runway during Milan Fashion Week, wearing a totally sheer, knee-length slip dress, that revealed a pair of high-waisted briefs and bralette underneath. To cover up on top, the look was styled with a furry shrug in the same pale pink tone.

A Sporty Take

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Spring 2021, Dior presented a slew of totally sheer dresses on the runway, all with a slightly slouchier silhouette that made it feel a little more easeful and sporty than sultry. Swap the bralette for a tank top for a less revealing look.

Layer Up

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you want to show it all off, but still remain slightly covered, consider topping your totally see-through sheath with an oversized blazer. Extra points for bright colors and matching heels.

Mix and Match

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claire Foy hit the Simone Rocha show layering a totally sheer dress over a white button-down to contrast both a tailored and boudoir-inspired look. This look is the perfect way to go sheer without going sheer.

Printed Volume

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When opting for a totally sheer look, consider one with an allover print or layered volume to make a major fashion statement.

Sitting In the Middle

Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images

Make like Olivia Palermo and to open up a sheer wrap dress, layered over a pair of jeans and button-down shirt, with a longline blazer on top.

The sheer possibilities are endless. Get started with the options below.