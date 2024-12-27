Olympian Simone Biles may be known as the Greatest Of All Time, but the gymnast proved that she has just as much skill in the fashion world.

On Dec. 26, Biles arrived at Soldier Field in Chicago to see Owens’ NFL team, the Chicago Bears, take on the Seattle Seahawks. But all eyes were on her custom outfit, which featured a cropped hoodie and sweatpants covered in pictures of her husband by Kelly Daley, Bears’ safety Jonathan Owens.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Biles has become known for her game day outfits, which have featured a black fur coat and matching hat and customized bejeweled sweatpants with her husband’s name on them. But she said this custom matching sweatsuit, complete with Owen’s No. 36 in bold lettering on the back, was her favorite so far.

“Simone Biles looks like the perfect little wealthy football wife here in her beautiful fur, who can also secretly do a Yurchenko Double Pike in case of emergency and I LOVE this for her,” one fan commented. “of course Simone Biles would absolutely crush it in the customized fashion game as a football wife,” another wrote.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The record-breaking athlete spoke about her process to create these sideline moments. “Honestly, I reach out to some of the creators that make the apparel, and I have no ideas. I let them kind of freeball it, and I say, ‘Surprise me,’” she told Today. “And then that’s how I piece them together.”

The Seahawks defeated the Bears 6-3, but Owens and Biles still showed their support for each other, with Owens giving Biles a kiss on the sidelines. Biles and Owens were married in April 2023, with Owens supporting Biles at the Paris Olympics earlier this summer.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Daley, the designer of the look, reshared Biles’ story to show the athlete some love. “my favorite outfit of this season,” she wrote. “thank you again for trusting me in this custom design.”