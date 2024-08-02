Simone Biles is sharing the inspiration behind her Olympic jewelry. On August 1, Biles continued her gold streak at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, finishing top of the leaderboard in the women’s gymnastic all-around final.

The gold medal became her second of the 2024 Games, and her sixth Olympic gold overall. While celebrating her latest win, Biles’ teammate, Jordan Chiles, gave her a silver chain which she proudly draped around her neck. Eagle-eyed fans later noticed a diamond goat charm on the necklace.

At a subsequent press conference, Biles revealed to the BBC that the goat design was a deliberate choice, as it references her nickname, the “G.O.A.T.” (Greatest of All Time).

“It's a little ode, I mean a lot of people love it, they always call me the G.O.A.T so I thought it would be really special if I got one made,” she said. “And the haters hate it so I love that even more and it's just a special part of me that I have here, as well as in the village I have like a stuffed goat, just to get a reminder: ‘You can go out there, you can do it, you've done it before, so let's go.’”

Simone Biles poses with her gold medal and a goat necklace. LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Despite her history-making Olympics success, Biles remains humble. “At the end of the day, it is crazy that I'm in the conversation of greatest of all time athletes,” she told the BBC. “I still think I'm Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, who loves to flip.”

Fans were quick to praise Biles and her Olympic jewelry online. “G.O.A.T’s are allowed to wear goats,” one fan joked on Instagram. “The best thing about Simone is that she’s still so humble! A true honor to watch. Congrats,” another commented.

Biles became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history on July 30 after securing her eighth Olympic medal. The following day, she and her teammates Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera won gold in the women’s artistic gymnastics team final.

Following the Team USA victory, Biles revealed the “official” name of the gymnastics squad, which references a classic TV show.

As part of its Team USA x Bustle 2024 Media Partnership, BDG is amplifying the stories of Team USA athletes, and aiding in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's mission of empowering America’s elite athletes through physical and mental health resources, funding, high performance support, training facilities, education and career coaching, and more. The USOPC is privately funded by the American public and Team USA sponsors. Learn more at TeamUSA.com and USOPC.org.