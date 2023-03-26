With their buttery-soft fabric and wear-with-anything versatility, the popularity of Skims bodysuits is totally unsurprising, but the price tag can feel a little steep. Thankfully, there are some fantastic Skims alternatives available on Amazon. Body-skimming, smooth, and wallet-friendly, these Skims bodysuit alternatives bear a multitude of stylistic similarities to the originals, but at a price that means you can still afford eggs.

How To Shop For Skims Bodysuit Alternatives

The Skims brand first became famous for its shapewear, so you will find a few “functional” bodysuits with built-in bras that offer varying levels compression and support. Skims has rolled out a few more bodysuit collections too, like the best-selling, ultra-soft and stretchy “Fits Everybody,” the smooth-finish “Essential Bodysuits,” and the ribbed-knit “Soft Lounge” lines. Regardless of the line, all Skims bodysuits tend to feature on-trend necklines and fresh, neutral color palettes, with the occasional bright or metallic thrown in.

Here, you’ll find a selection of bodysuits that may not have exactly the same features as your Skims favorites, but that have enough in common to make them excellent alternatives. A long-sleeve mock-neck bodysuit taps into the low-key chic vibe of Skims’ ever-trendy bodysuits, and there’s a ribbed romper bodysuit that’s easy to imagine spotting on a KarJenner in the wild.

Of course, all these bodysuits also have lots of stretch, smooth finishes, and super-soft constructions, making them appropriate for literally any occasion — whether that’s hitting a Pilates class, lounging at home, or meeting friends for cocktails. The point isn’t to locate an exact replica; it’s about identifying the Skims features you love and finding them in new pieces worth buying on their own merit.

Whether you’re here for the sculpting shapewear or a day-to-night basic, there’s a Skims bodysuit alternative here just waiting for you. Scroll on to start shopping.

1 The Best-Selling Mock-Neck Bodysuit You’ll Reach For Again & Again MANGOPOP Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mock neck bodysuit has so much in common with the Skims Essential Mock Neck Bodysuit; it has the same mock neck, long sleeves, and close fit, while a full-coverage bottom with a snap closure makes for easy restroom trips. Over 29,000 Amazon shoppers left a five-star rating, many of them raving about its comfort, style, and versatility. Whether you’re pairing it with denim or dressing it up with tuxedo pants and heels, this bodysuit is both understated and a statement. Worth noting: MANGOPOP also makes a square-neck version of this bodysuit that’s also reminiscent of the Skims aesthetic. Rave review: “This is the bodysuit of all body suits. I’ve been eyeballing Kim Kardashians skims body suits but I kept thinking it’s not worth 70 something dollars. So I thought I’d try buying this one and let me tell you it is amazing and very comfortable. [...] This bodysuit is [...] well-made and a fraction of the cost.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 26 | Material: 90% Modal, 10% Spandex

2 A Soft & Seamless Sculpting Thong Bodysuit SHAPERX Seamless Thong Bodysuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you love the Skims Sculpting Thong Bodysuit but want a budget-friendly option, consider this bodysuit that creates a smooth silhouette beneath your clothes. It has similar features to Skims shapewear; the nylon and spandex blend is soft, seamless, and lightweight, while still offering the core compression you crave. Including adjustable straps and a V-neckline, the thong bottom has snaps to make bathroom trips a breeze, and there is breathable mesh along the unlined cups and crotch. Need a little more convincing? Reviews indicate that this bodysuit will get you, in the parlance of our times, “snatched.” ‘Nuff said. Rave review: “I have both, and this is a total [alternative] for the Skims bodysuit. It holds me in all the right places and is extremely comfortable.” Sizes: XX-Small-X-Small — 4X-Large-5X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Spandex

3 This Cult-Favorite Racerback Bodysuit In A Skims-Inspired Design REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 22,000 five-star ratings, this racerback bodysuit is a cult favorite in its own right, but it happens to be an amazing Skims alternative. The nylon and spandex construction is “so soft and comfortable,” as one shopper wrote, and others love the supportive double lining and the snap closure for easy on-and-off. Plus, the high neck, racerback, and cut-in armholes strike all the right minimalist-chic Skims style notes. The simple silhouette and selection of neutral shades lend itself equally to dressy and casual occasions. Rave review: “This fits so great! I was able to wear it all day without it riding, bunching or cutting into me! Highly recommend. Feels like a second skin and way more comfortable then skims.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 18 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

4 This Tank Bodysuit That’s Reminiscent Of The Skims ‘Fits Everybody’ Line PUMIEY High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Like the Skims ‘Fits Everybody’ bodysuits, this tank bodysuit is made from a double-lined fabric blend designed to mold to your shape, offering a second-skin feel (though reviewers note that this has less compression than the OG). The cut-in tank shoulders and high neck are also on-brand, and it comes in an array of chic neutrals. A thong bottom with snap closure makes for easy restroom visits. Rave review: “I absolutely love this body suit! So much that I went back and bought another because I was wearing the first one all the time. Double lined, not see through. Comfortable and super smooth to the touch. Best part no bra needed! Definitely will buy in more colors.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 76% Polyamide, 24% Elastane

5 This Sleeveless Mock Neck Bodysuit In Buttery-Soft Fabric LAOLASI Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Wear this sleeveless bodysuit with slouchy suit pants and sneakers, or dress it up with heels; however you style it, the on-trend mock neck and versatile sleeveless design is reminiscent of the California-cool Skims designs you love. Featuring a snap closure and a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex for that signature Kardashian-esque clingy fit, this bodysuit is sure to become a wardrobe staple. Rave review: “I didn’t want to spend a lot of $ on one from SKIMS on my first bodysuit in case it turned out to not be for me but this one one was definitely a great purchase! I had no idea how much I would end up liking this and will now consider it a staple in my wardrobe!” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 18 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

6 This Mid-Thigh Bodysuit In A Soft Ribbed Knit Fanuerg Ribbed Sleeveless Bodycon Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fans of the iconic Skims Cotton Rib Onesie would do well to consider this bodyon romper; it features the same mid-thigh silhouette with a scoop neck and tank sleeves. While the Skims version is made of cotton and this version is polyester, both feature 5% spandex for a similarly stretchy feel, and the ribbed knit is peak coziness. Lounge in it at home, wear it for a workout, or pair it with an oversized blazer and sneakers for a day of errands. Rave review: “this outfit is super duper comfortable , cute & it’s stretchy , it’s easy jus to slip on to go somewhere quick to like a birthday party , store run , errands etc.. literally anywhere you can either dress it up or down” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

7 A Shiny, Croc-Embossed Camisole Bodysuit That’s Perfect For Going Out Milumia Crocodile Embossed Cami Bodysuit Amazon $16 See On Amazon A major feature of Skims bodysuits is their soft jersey fabrics, but they’ll occasionally switch things up with vampy faux leather or nylon, and the shimmery finish of this croc-embossed bodysuit has that Skims-esque feel. Delicate, non-adjustable spaghetti straps connect to a V-neckline, and the full-coverage bottom includes a snap closure for easy bathroom breaks. That eye-catching finish is made for going-out outfits — plan on wearing this with a sleek pencil skirt and heels for a simple yet daring cocktail ensemble, or with jeans and comfortable heels to go dancing. Rave review: “This was perfect for the outfit I wore to a concert! it was comfortable and I was able to move around. The only reason I give it 4 stars is that the straps are too big for me and not adjustable. otherwise, perfect overall.” Sizes: 3X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

8 This Shapewear Bodysuit With Underwire Cups FeelinGirl Seamless Shapewear Bodysuit Amazon $70 See On Amazon This Skims-esque shapewear bodysuit is the perfect addition to your underwear drawer. At $70, this might not be the least expensive option on the list, but it is still more budget-friendly than many Skims bodysuits, and this version has a whopping 48% spandex blended into the double-lined material for a secure, compressed sensation that reviewers rave about. Other features include contoured underwire cups, removable, adjustable straps (the bodysuit also comes with transparent straps, for even more versatility), and a full-coverage bottom with a hook-and-eye closure at the crotch. And while it’s the perfect smoothing underlayer, the sweetheart neckline qualifies this as a top, too — it would look effortlessly chic paired with tuxedo pants and a satin blazer. Rave review: “The fabric nips you in nicely but doesn’t feel uncomfortable, and the bra is supportive and works with a variety of clothing styles. I’m even happy that the crotch part isn’t in that spot where it really hurts your thighs. It’s positioned a little further forward, so it’s kind of more out of the way and doesn’t irritate as much. It also comes with transparent straps for sleeveless outfits, and all of the straps are removable with plenty of length to use in a variety of ways.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 2 | Material: 52% Nylon, 48% Spandex

9 This Super-Soft Jersey Bodysuit With A Scoop Neck & Short Sleeves IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re waitlisted for your coveted Skims bodysuit, snap up this under-$25 scoop-neck bodysuit to tide you over. It features a Skims-inspired scoop neck with short sleeves, and the jersey blend is dreamily soft. The full-coverage bottom has a snap closure for added ease. You’ll wear this elevated version of your favorite T-shirt with all your denim and skirts — you can even layer it under dresses. Rave review: “The material is divine almost a silky feel, does not run small like most things- fits true to size. Doesn’t shrink or wrinkle when washed and dried. Snaps are a must and this one has plastic two position snaps. Perfect for under jumper or short sleeved dresses. Would look really nice with dress slacks too. Seriously better than I expected. Want every color.” Sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus | Colors: 27 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

10 A Shapewear Bodsyuit With Full-Coverage Shorts SHAPERX Mid-Thigh Seamless Bodysuit Amazon $50 See On Amazon Ideal for anyone who loves the full-coverage bodysuits on offer at Skims, this shapewear bodysuit features a mid-thigh silhouette, along with contoured cups, a scoop neck, and adjustable camisole straps — and several reviewers report that it’s a great Skims alternative. The smoothing, seamless fabric offers medium compression so you’ll feel secure; it even has a double gusset so you can use the restroom without pulling down the entire bodysuit. When purchasing, note that the listing also includes an open-bust bodysuit with a full-coverage panty bottom. Rave review: “Buttery soft! Took a chance on this one, I’ve heard great things about the skims body suit but my size is forever out of stock. I was pleasantly surprised with this body suit though, the material is so soft [...] The thigh area is comfortable and it doesn’t roll up at all which I love!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane