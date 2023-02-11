The multitasker of the underwear family, the best bodysuits with built-in bras run the gamut from simple, unadorned styles that’ll disappear underneath your tops or dresses for a sleek silhouette, to lingerie-inspired lace bodysuits that can spice up a pair of jeans and heels for a night out. Whether you’re looking for something functional, fashionable, or both, here’s what to think about as you shop for a bodysuit you’ll wear constantly.

What To Consider When Shopping For Bodysuits With Built-In Bras

Support

For the most support, opt for a functional bodysuit with strong underwire and lined cups. To ensure optimal fit, chose a bodysuit with specific cup sizes, as opposed to those that come in traditional size ranges (i.e., Small, Medium, Large). If you’re less concerned with support, or prefer a more natural look and feel, try a bodysuit with flexible underwire and unlined cups, for a softer feel.

Compression

The bodysuits below fall into two camps: Shapewear and lingerie. If you’re looking for a bodysuit that can get you “snatched,” as the kids say, opt for the former. Since all of the bodysuits on this list have stretch, you’ll actually get a better understanding of its compression levels by the name, rather than the material makeup — those intended to act as compression bodysuits will include some version of “shaping” or “sculpting.” Reviews can be especially helpful in determining how a bodysuit will feel as well, so whether you prefer lots of compression or a little (or none at all), take a look at what Amazon reviewers report about the bodysuit in question.

Details

It’s just as important to pay attention to what you don’t see: The bodysuit’s bottom. A snap or hook-and-eye closure makes using the restroom easy (that way, you don’t have to take the whole bodysuit off). If you’re trying to avoid underwear lines, choose a thong bodysuit. There are bodysuits with full-coverage bottoms, though, if you find those more comfortable.

From comfortable underpinnings to spicy lingerie, scroll on to shop the best bodysuits with built-in bras.

1 This Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit With A Built-In Bra SHAPERX Seamless Thong Bodysuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon The built-in bra in this seamless bodysuit is unlined, but may shoppers confirm that it still offers enough support to go braless. Featuring adjustable straps and your choice of a thong bottom with a hook-and-eye closure or shorts, this V-neck bodysuit will disappear beneath your clothes but it could also double as a sleek and simple top if you buy it in black. This offers medium compression throughout the bodice, but the four-way stretch ensures that you’ll feel comfortable, not overly constricting. With more than 3,400 ratings on Amazon (and counting), it’s a best-selling shapewear option that fans love. Enthusiastic review: “As someone with 34DDDs, I was skeptical about how it would work with my chest but it is surprisingly supportive and holds them up so well. I don't feel like I need to wear a bra with it. The fabric is so smooth and buttery. I was surprised at how comfortable it is!” Sizes: XX-Small-Small — 4X-Large-5X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: Not Listed

2 A Chic Bodysuit With Corset-Inspired Boning DKNY Sheers Strapless Bodysuit Amazon $66 See On Amazon If you’ve been wanting to try the lingerie-as-outerwear look, consider this DKNY bodysuit that offers medium compression. It features lined, corset-inspired underwire cups, peek-a-boo mesh, and decorative boning for an instant yet subtle statement. Available in specific cup sizes so you can find your perfect fit, this bodysuit is made of a blend of nylon and spandex, with adjustable straps and a thong bottom; a snap closure makes restroom trips a snap, pun intended. Pair this with denim or structured black trousers and heels for an effortlessly chic and subtly spicy evening look. Enthusiastic review: “it fits perfectly, looks exactly like the photo, is well made, and offers light support because of the boning. I feel it can be worn both as an undergarment or as a cute [...] top.” Sizes: 32B — 38C | Colors: 3 | Material: Body: 68% Nylon, 32% Spandex; Fiber: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

3 This Ultra-Popular Lace Bodysuit With The Look Of A Built-In Bra Kaei&Shi V-Neck Lace Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This popular lace bodysuit doesn’t have a functional built-in bra, but the decorative underwire serves major lingerie energy. Other boudoir-approved details include adjustable straps, floral lace paneling accented by subtle peek-a-boo mesh, and a decorative ribbon around the waist, while a snap-closure bottom offers a hint of functionality. If you’re wearing this out for the evening, contrast the delicacy of the lace and straps with strong black trousers and a blazer. Note that the cups don’t offer much in the way of support and coverage, so both shoppers and the brand recommend wearing a strapless bra or nipple covers if you’re heading out. Enthusiastic review: “I bought this for a rock concert and let me tell you it did not disappoint! It fit like a glove, but was still comfortable. No underwire for the bra but still managed to keep the girls up and in place. [...] I will 1000% be wearing this again inside and outside of the bedroom.” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: Not Listed

4 A Delicate & Supportive Lace Bodysuit With A Built-In Bra Bali Ultra Light Built-In Bra Lace Body Shaper Amazon $33 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by the lacy satin bodice and delicate mesh trim of this bodysuit; two-ply shaping panels offer firm support, and the built-in underwire replaces your usual bra. Available in specific cup sizes, this bodysuit features adjustable straps, a deep V-neckline, and a U-shaped back that keeps the straps firmly in place. With a full-coverage bottom and a hook-and-eye closure at the crotch to ensure easy trips to the restroom, this functional and beautiful bodysuit is sure to become an underwear essential. Enthusiastic review: “Fits like a glove, good bust support, very comfortable - best one I've found!” Sizes: 34B — 40DD | Colors: 2 | Material: 69% Nylon, 31% Spandex

5 This Stunning Mesh & Lace Bodysuit With A Balconette Bra Romwe Floral Lace Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Stunning mesh and lace panels are standout features of this bodysuit, while the underwire balconette bra (complete with a hook-and-eye closure and adjustable straps) offers some support and definition. With a high-cut thong bottom with snap closure to make bathroom breaks a breeze, this boudoir-ready bodysuit can easily be taken out on the town — though reviews indicate that the lace cups are fairly see-through, so you may want to add pasties for additional coverage. However you choose to wear it, this is one body-celebrating bodysuit not to be missed. Enthusiastic review: “Outfit is well made and true to advertised photos. Straps and double clasp backing are well proportioned and supportive. Wire cups are just right and not too wide, sharp, or flimsy. Overall a nice piece for those special nights. Will buy again in another color!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

6 An Underwire Bodysuit With Gorgeous Eyelash Lace Trim Dewinya Contrast Lace Teddy Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing it as part of a daring night out ‘fit or spicing things up at home, the contrasting eyelash lace trim on this stretchy bodysuit makes a stunning statement. The built-in bra has flexible underwire with an adjustable hook-and-eye closure, though some reviewers with larger breasts report that it doesn’t offer quite enough support to wear without another bra. Other standout features include adjustable straps, an open back, and a cheeky bottom with snap closure. This would look incredible paired with satiny tuxedo pants and heels. Enthusiastic review: “I'm 5'10", about 185 lbs, a D cup, and purchased a size XXL. I ordered (literally) almost a dozen different pieces like this one, and out of ALL of them, this was by far the winner! The stretchy fabric feels like a dream, and the lace accents are so so cute. Also, it even fits tall girls just right! Between the adjustable straps and the amount of stretch it has, it fit me perfectly! It's super cute with a bra underneath as well if you need a little boost or extra coverage. I'm ordering more colors of this for sure!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: Not Listed

7 This Bodysuit With A Built-In Minimizer Bra Wacoal Visual Effects Body Briefer Amazon $95 See On Amazon A built-in minimizer bra is a standout feature of this bodysuit by Wacoal, so if you have a large cup size and are looking for extra support and bounce reduction, this could be the bodysuit for you. With adjustable straps and available in specific cup sizes, this pull-on bodysuit also features a breathable 100% cotton crotch with a hook closure, and it’s made from a smoothing and stretchy nylon and spandex blend that offers medium compression. Enthusiastic review: “At first, I thought they were expensive, but I've found that they wear very well and the comfort is worth it. I wear a 34DD bra and this fits me beautifully. It [...] provides exceptional support. I can wear it all day long with no pulling or pinching, so I can wear it with comfort and confidence.” Sizes: 34C — 40DDD | Colors: 2 | Material: 72% Nylon, 28% Spandex

8 This Sculpting Bodysuit With Lace Trim Maidenform Ultra Firm Body Shaper With Built-In Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon Leave it to a trusted underwear brand like Maidenform to produce a bodysuit that’s both functional and stylish. It’s made of a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and elastane and contains a breathable mesh lining, so even though this offers firm compression (it features shaping panels around the bodice), you’ll still feel like you can move freely. Lace-trimmed underwire cups, adjustable straps, and a U-shaped back offer more support. Plus, the full bottom is lined in 100% cotton and features a hook-and-eye closure. Supportive, comfy, and beautiful, this bodysuit is the perfect foundation for any outfit, from laid-back to dressy. Enthusiastic review: “I have bought a few pairs of these over the years and I will keep buying them because of how amazing they are. First of all - I HATE wearing bras. [...] Enter this amazing body briefer. It's an all-in-one bra and shapewear that is comfy to wear!! There are no wires on the sides to pinch or create any bumps, the support comes from the underwire of the cups which is amazing. I chose my bra size (42DD) and it fits me perfect. The hook-and-eye crotch closure also comes off and hooks back up easily for the bathroom.” Sizes: 36C — 42DD | Colors: 8 | Material: 81% Nylon, 19% Elastane

9 A Shapewear Strapless Bodysuit With A Built-In Bra & Optional Straps Wacoal Red Carpet Bodysuit Amazon $125 See On Amazon This strapless bodysuit by Wacoal is made of a luxe-looking matte blend of nylon and spandex that offers medium compression, and the built-in underwire bra is lined for extra coverage and support. Plus, it’s reinforced with silicone along the sweetheart neckline and back to ensure it stays in place. The keyhole in back is secured with a hook-and-eye closure for easy on-and-off, and the full bottoms have another hook-and-eye closure at the crotch. It comes with removable, convertible straps, so you’ll wear this with much more than your strapless dresses and tops. Enthusiastic review: “I love this shapewear and own several!I’m a size 14, 5’5” 38 DD and 180 pounds and have a long torso. I bought an XL to wear strapless. It actually works!!! There is enough band support to keep it in place while still providing coverage and smoothing to the back. Medium [...] control. [...] It is breathable and washes well.” Sizes: 34C — 40DDD | Colors: 2 | Material: 65% Nylon, 35% Spandex