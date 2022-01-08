35 Small Ways To Make Your Home Look Way Better, According To Designers

Your home should be your sanctuary — a place where you can unwind, entertain friends and family, and simply enjoy life. But if you’ve been putting off your design goals because they seem too difficult, you’ve got another (good) thing coming — you can elevate your living space without spending a ton of time or money. In fact, all the on-trend home products you’ll find here come recommended by interior designers, all of whom also offer practical advice on how to step up your decor.

When it comes down to it, the small adjustments you make to your home have the potential to provide just as much of an impact as the larger investments. “Accessories and details are just as important as the big pieces,” says Ali Levin, interior designer and co-founder of LABLstudio. That’s why she suggests adding unique personal touches — like this gorgeous butterfly art print — to liven up the room. (Bonus points if you place it in this versatile wooden frame.)

Jennifer Guerin, interior designer and owner of JG Color Studio, also has some great recommendations for cozying up your living space. She suggests placing these pillow covers with handwoven wool accents on your couch or bed for a rustic look, or adding some flameless LED candles to your mantle to create a warm, ambient glow.

According to these seasoned designers, the items below can instantly make your home look better without requiring a lot of money or effort on your part. Happy decorating.

1 This Chic Pillow Cover With A Minimalist Embroidered Design VANNCIO Modern Throw Pillow Cover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Jennifer Guerin, interior designer and owner of JG Color Studios, recommends this minimalist throw pillow cover that adds a subtle touch of color to any room. The cotton cover features subtle woven embroidery in a tufted circle pattern — available in dusty pink or peach combined with a warm rust color. “Cute for any space!” she says. Available colors and styles: 4

2 A Set Of 3 Floating Bookshelves That Create Extra Wall Storage Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelves (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon No, it’s not a magic trick; these floating metal bookshelves can be mounted directly to the wall, thanks to their unique L-shaped design. Says Guerin: “Love these to hang books and it looks like they are floating in the middle of the wall.” They’re great for compact homes, since they utilize empty wall space, and they let you display your books as wall art — they’re the ultimate conversation starters. Available colors: Silver, White

3 These Woven Turkish Hand Towels That Are Functional & Pretty Madamelique Exclusive Hand Towels (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These absorbent cotton hand towels are great to have on hand in your kitchen or bathroom. Available in a dozen colors and styles, the woven fabric is lightweight and soft, with a cool chevron pattern and elegant tassels on the edges. “Great quality and adds texture in kitchen or bath,” says Guerin. Available colors and styles: 12

4 An Ultra-Cozy Knit Blanket With Oversized Pom-Poms MIDO HOUSE Chenille Pom-Pom Throw Amazon $40 See On Amazon Trimmed with oversized, handmade pom-poms, this soft blanket is the perfect thing to snuggle up with on a chilly evening. The chenille blanket features a diamond-shape knit design, adding a touch of texture to your space. Guerin describes this blanket as “cozy and fun for any room,” thanks to the thick, luxurious material and whimsical pom-poms. Available colors and styles: 4

5 These Rustic Pillow Covers With Handwoven Wool Accents Heavenera Decorative Throw Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Guerin also selected these handwoven throw pillow covers, which feature a raised geometric pattern. The cotton cases are adorned with wool accents, resulting in a rustic accent piece that complements your living room or bedroom. Just add pillow inserts and place them on your couch, bed, or chair for a farmhouse-chic look. Available colors and styles: 3

6 A Set Of 9 Flameless Candles That Look Just Like The Real Thing Antizer Flameless LED CandlesCandles (Set of 9) Amazon $28 See On Amazon With genuine wax pillar bodies and realistic flickering “flames,” these LED candles give you the same ambient glow of traditional candles — without the fire hazard. Great for use outside and in warm weather, these battery-powered candles have multiple brightness levels and a timer function for added convenience. “When it’s warm outside we love placing these inside your fireplace,” says Guerin. “And during the summer, place in lanterns outside to add ambiance.” Available colors: Birch, Ivory

7 These Faux Pampas Grass Plants That Look Utterly Natural LUXIVANCE Faux Pampas Grass Plants (3-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Eye-catching and elegant, these faux pampas grass plants can be placed in vases and added to faux floral arrangements. Each grass stem is crafted from 18 individual branches, resulting in a full, natural-looking plant. “Love these for commercial or residential projects and they don’t shed!” says Guerin. The distinct ivory cream color is perfect for livening up darker spaces.

8 An Unconventional Night Light For Lunar Lovers LOGROTATE 3-D Moon Night Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon Shaped like a miniature moon, this 3-D night light is — in Guerin’s opinion — the “greatest way to add a little light to any space.” It’s super realistic-looking, and even comes with a remote that turns the light 16 different colors. You can shift between a blue moon, an orange harvest moon, and a blood moon with a simple press of a button.

9 The Doormat That Was Made For Beatles Fans SSanyyL Funny Front Doormat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Quite simply, as Guerin puts it, “If you love the Beatles, you will love this.” Printed with The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road silhouette and lyrics from their song “Hello, Goodbye”, this felt doormat is a cheeky way to invite — and bid farewell — to your houseguests. A nonslip rubber backing keeps the mat from slipping around your floor or front step. Available sizes: 2

10 This Fun Paperweight That Livens Up Your Desk Space ArtSugar Dome Paperweight Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ali Levin, interior designer and co-founder of LABLstudio in Brooklyn, loves this paperweight because it’s practical and playful. “We like to be realistic about the fact that you'll always end up with some papers sitting on your desk, so it's best to keep them organized and stylish with a fun paperweight,” she recommends. This one comes in a quirky rainbow sprinkle print — perfect for those with a sweet tooth — and you can also choose from options like clouds and candy hearts. Available colors and styles: 4

11 Some Geometric Wooden Coasters That Can Be Used Together Or Separately Areaware Table Tiles (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon According to Levin, “Accessories and details are just as important as the big pieces, so we always include coasters in our clients’ designs.” These geometric coasters are simple and versatile, so they look great in “ultra modern to more traditional spaces.” The wooden tiles can be used individually as coasters, or grouped together for use as a trivet. Available colors and styles: 7

12 A Gorgeous Art Print With Uplifting Butterflies ArtSugar Happy Place Wall Print Amazon $45 See On Amazon Levin believes your art should make you happy, and this butterfly wall print does an excellent job of sparking joy. “Pair it with a simple wood frame (like the next pick) to finally fill that blank wall that you've been meaning to tackle for years,” she suggests. The paper print works nicely in any space, and you can even hang it up unframed with double-sided tape or putty.

13 This Simple Wooden Frame That Completes Any Piece Of Art MCS Industries Studio Gallery Frames Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a sleek, natural woodgrain finish, this frame is intentionally simple — so your artwork remain the center of attention. Levin recommends it because it’s versatile and complements any design style. Easy-to-open turn buttons and built-in sawtooth hangers make it super easy to add your print and hang it up on the wall.

14 A Pair Of Absorbent Swedish Dishcloths With A Stylish Black & White Print Now Designs Swedish Dishcloths (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you haven’t heard about Swedish dishcloths yet, Levin is happy to make the introduction: “We love Swedish dishcloths because they're super eco-friendly and a great paper towel alternative,” she says. Specifically, she recommends this simple black and white design because it can “go modern or traditional, and adds some fun to cleanups.” Made from cotton and cellulose fibers, these reusable and washable dishcloths become compostable after six months. Available colors and styles: 27

15 These Peel & Stick Tiles That Don’t Require Any Grout LONGKING Peel-and-Stick Tile (10 Sheets) Amazon $36 See On Amazon John Maxim, hands-on expert house flipper, believes in making small, temporary changes to your home decor rather than big, irreversible ones. “Don’t move walls, you won’t get your money back,” Maxim says. That’s why these peel-and-stick tiles are such a fantastic idea — they allow you to update your kitchen backsplash, bathroom, or laundry room without any tools or grout. Available colors: 8

16 This Industrial-Chic Kitchen Faucet With A Built-In Spray Nozzle WEWE Kitchen Faucet Amazon $60 See On Amazon Your kitchen faucet, according to Maxim, “makes a huge impact on aesthetic.” That’s why you want to invest in one that complements the rest of your kitchen. This faucet has an industrial-style open spout and a pull-down spray nozzle, with a wraparound spring design. Plus, it boasts a high profile that makes it easy to wash blender jars, pots, and pans. It’s available in gold, stainless steel, nickel, and matte black finishes, so you can pick one that fits your home’s style best. Available colors: 4

17 A Self-Adhesive Wallpaper With A Unique Black & White Floral Print NuWallpaper Secret Garden Wallpaper Amazon $27 See On Amazon Another one of Maxim’s picks is a self-adhesive wallpaper with a striking black and white floral design. Maxim says this wallpaper “can be a major upgrade and value add” for powder rooms and bedrooms, but it also looks stunning in your kitchen, along your stairs, or on the insides of your drawers. Just peel off the protective layer, and stick wherever you choose; if you ever want to remove it, just peel away (no sticky residue will be left behind).

18 The Outdoor Ground Lights That Are Solar-Powered Vont LED Outdoor Solar Ground Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These LED lights can be stuck directly into the ground or your plants with the heavy-duty stakes. Maxim recommends these “to light up your front yard, back yard, foliage and plants,” and perhaps the best part? They’re completely solar-powered. The weather-resistant ground lights have low and high modes, which you can toggle between by pressing a single button. Available colors: Cool White, Warm White

19 An Aesthetically Pleasing Interior Design Book For Your Coffee Table Inviting Interiors: A Fresh Take on Beautiful Rooms Amazon $32 See On Amazon When it comes to living room decor, Catherine Davin and Alexandra Davin, mother-daughter decorator team and founders of Clairrow, suggest a bright, eye-catching coffee table book. “If you need an extra hint of color in your room, find a few books with beautiful covers that complement your palette,” they say. This aesthetically pleasing book on interior design will not only give you inspiration, it’ll make for a lovely accent piece in your space.

20 This Luxurious Pillow Insert Filled With Goose Feather Down Interior Linens Goose Feather Down Pillow Insert Amazon $58 See On Amazon This goose feather pillow insert is Catherine and Alexandra Davin’s top choice for filling decorative pillow covers. “We like an insert made from 10% down, 90% feather fill, which gives a nice amount of softness but it doesn’t totally collapse when someone leans against it,” they recommend. They also suggest that the insert should always be 2 inches bigger than the pillow cover itself for maximum comfiness.

21 These Budget-Friendly Down-Alternative Inserts With Fluffy Fiber Filling Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Inserts (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon For those who are allergic to down or feathers, these fiber-filled pillow inserts offer a great alternative. Not to mention, they’re budget-friendly — you get four in a pack for a super reasonable price. They’re also great for when you have multiple matching pillow covers that need filling. Available in several sizes, these inserts are the perfect allergy-free solution that look just as good as down pillows. Available sizes: 7

22 The Smart Dimmer Switches That Modernize Your Home Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switches (2-Pack) Amazon $165 See On Amazon When it comes to upgrading your home, Catherine and Alexandra Dalvin suggest Lutron’s smart dimmer switches. They allow you to adjust the brightness of your lights via switch, remote, mobile app, or Alexa device. “It not only helps to reduce your energy consumption, but allows you to have better control over your home’s lighting design and will modernize the look of your wall switches for an updated look.” Although not specifically recommended by Catherine and Alexandra Davin, this smart dimmer switch by Kasa is a highly rated, affordable alternative.

23 A Smart Light Bulb That’s Color-Changing & Voice-Activated Sengled Smart Light Bulb Amazon $15 See On Amazon Another cost-effective pick inspired by the Davins’ recommendations, this smart light bulb allows you to change the color of light in your room by using a mobile app — or even a voice command. The easy-to-install bulb has adjustable brightness levels and can create tons of different hues. Just pair it with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home device, and you’re all set.

24 This Multi-Tier Shelf That Utilizes Your Corner Spaces Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon David Mason, interior designer and owner of The Knobs Company, approves of this five-tier shelf that fits discreetly in the corner of your room. Great for compact spaces, this shelf creates multiple platforms for picture frames, plants, knick-knacks, and more. “With a sturdy build and sleek design, it will be a great fit in the home,” says Mason. An added bonus? “It is easy to assemble, no tools are required.”

25 The Fluffy Faux Sheepskin Rug That’s Soft On Your Feet Noahas Luxury Fluffy Rugs Amazon $17 See On Amazon Piled high with luxuriously soft faux fur, this area rug adds a wonderful texture to your living room or bedroom. “The faux sheepskin rug has a high pile that is soft and fluffy on your feet and will keep your toes nice and warm,” says Mason. Not to mention, it’s an awesome pick for those who suffer from allergies, since it’s made from eco-friendly, natural materials. Available colors: 7

26 A Versatile Ceramic Lamp With A Unique Pleated Shade Korean Pleated Table Lamp Amazon $33 See On Amazon Amazon is full of affordable, unique home finds, and Cindy Ngo, design curator and founder of Ink+Porcelain, found a real gem. “My favorite Amazon ‘steal’ item is this pleated ceramic lamp. For $30 and a variety of options, it is the perfect little lamp for the office, bedroom, or nightstand,” she says. Available in more than a dozen colors, this versatile lamp has a sturdy, sleek base with a small footprint. Available colors: 14

27 Some Quirky Cube-Shaped Candles Made Of Soy Wax ACITHGL Soy Bubble Candles (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon When it comes to quirky, unconventional pieces of home decor, “I even love these interesting-shaped bubble candles!” Ngo exclaims. It’s true, these soy wax candles are interesting. Each cube is made out of individual spheres, with a wick in the middle for even burning. They’re so cute, you might even put off burning them for awhile. Available colors: White & Blue, White & Green

28 This Ceramic Bud Vase With A Matte, Textured Finish Telawsfun Ceramic Bud Vase Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ngo also loves this round ceramic bud vase that’s perfect for elegantly showing off a stem or two. With a unique matte textured surface and a narrow neck, the streamlined vase makes a great addition to any coffee table or nightstand. Add flowers, dried herbs, or faux plants for a lovely, sophisticated piece of decor.

29 A Budget-Friendly Piece Of Decorative Chain Link That Makes A Statement Peakoly Wood Chain Link Decor Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made of whitewashed pine wood, this oversized chain link decoration can be placed in a bowl or draped over a table for a striking, contemporary look. “I really love wooden links and I found a cheaper version here compared to West Elm ones,” says Ngo. This piece of chain link decor definitely makes a statement, adding a modern, abstract touch to your living space.

30 A Minimalist Design Guide That Looks Great In Your Home Minimalista: Your Step-by-Step Guide to a Better Home, Wardrobe, and Life Amazon $21 See On Amazon Coffee table books should be embraced when it comes to interior decoration. “I think that coffee table books can add to any part of the home,” says Ngo. Minimalista by Shira Gill is a step-by-step guide on how to incorporate minimalist elements into your life. The design of the book itself is simply beautiful, looking right at home on your coffee table or nightstand.

31 This Sculptural Porcelain Vase That’s Modern & Sophisticated XIUWOUG Ceramic Circular Vase Amazon $31 See On Amazon This donut-shaped porcelain vase is a light ivory color, with a cool frosted texture that adds a unique finishing touch. Whether you place any flowers or plants inside, or display it on its own, the unconventional piece speaks for itself. It’s no surprise Ngo was drawn to this piece — it’s interesting, refreshing, and different than most vases on the market. Available sizes: 2

32 A Distinguished Match Jar Made Of Hand-Blown Glass Atzi Hats Cloche Match Jar Amazon $25 See On Amazon Next on Ngo’s list of decor picks is this cloche match jar, which sits on your table upside down. The hand-blown glass jar is fitted with a removable cork stopper, so you can easily access the contents inside. Fill it with matches and place it by your fireplace, on your dining room table, or near your candle collection. Available sizes: 3

33 The Streamlined Box That Keeps Your Cables Hidden From Sight D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $24 See On Amazon Marco Bizzley, interior design consultant at HouseGrail, recommends this cable management box to keep your pesky wires out of view — resulting in a decluttered, aesthetically pleasing living space. “Cables are unsightly, and with everything that needs to be plugged in, most people have a lot of them,” says Bizzley. “These cable boxes help hide them and instead look like a normal box.”

34 Some Budget-Friendly Self-Adhesive Paper That Looks Like Real Marble practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to accent your kitchen or bedroom with sophisticated marble — but don’t feel like undergoing a home renovation — Bizzley suggests this self-adhesive paper with a realistic marble texture. “Marble adhesive paper is the perfect way to make your home look sleek and elegant. Unlike natural marble, this product won't break the bank and is installed within minutes,” says Bizzley.