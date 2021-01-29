Over the past year or so, I've really gotten into watching how jewellery trends change. And one style that has continued to grow in popularity is the humble smiley face. Increasingly, even high-end brands are adopting the jolly symbol, diamond-encrusting smiley necklaces, rings, and earrings. You'll be hard pressed to find a stylish content creator on Instagram who hasn't dabbled in the trend, and TBH, I can see why. These eight smiley face jewellery pieces will certainly perk you up and make you forget your troubles, even if just for a moment.

With the world we're living in being the way it currently is, many of us are turning to special little buys that induce joy — and I can't think of anything that would work better than some smiley sparkle. Luckily, there are pieces out there for all price ranges, along with every style. Want to keep it simple and wear a little smiley stud in your ear? There's an option for that. Keen on going all-out with a necklace or signet ring? You can get those, too.

I've selected my happiest favourites of the moment, which we all deserve to enjoy right now during these fairly miserable times!