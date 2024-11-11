Last year, Sofia Richie Grainge made headlines on the regular as the face of the quiet luxury movement. The TikTok-viral aesthetic swept the fashion industry that it practically put a stopper on the pink craze that the Barbie movie left in its wake, as well as logomania.

After birthing a new holy grail lewk, Richie went on the down-low for about a year to focus on her pregnancy and giving birth to her baby girl, Eloise Samantha, in May. For months since, she’s kept private... until last week.

Now, the style icon is officially back attending events and stepping out in head-turning numbers, no less. She may have taken a break, but she’s still here to give lessons in posh styling — you can count on it.

Sofia’s Y2K-Inspired Look

The early aughts were pure style chaos. Tank tops were obsessively layered, jeans flashed pelvises all around, and thongs became the hot accessory. Arguably, the cringiest style was layering dresses over pants. It was a widespread phenomenon, too — even Anne Hathaway partook in it.

With the resurgence of Y2K trends in recent years, some style stars like Amanda Seyfried and Gigi Hadid were bold enough to give the “cheugy” look a contemporary spin. Richie was the latest A-lister to resuscitate the controversial style — and she didn’t just revive it, she elevated it.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Richie was spotted in Los Angeles with husband Elliot Grainge. Wearing a look from Swedish designer Jade Cropper, she donned a semi-sheer midi dress. It featured a mock neck, long sleeves, and a slightly asymmetrical knee-length hem.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This is where it gets interesting. Underneath, she wore matching trousers with a quasi-flare, loose leg. What was once the most hated trend, looked utterly sophisticated in a monochromatic, delicate set.

She didn’t stop there, of course. She also accessorized it with strappy sandals in beige (a sophisticated neutral) and the pièce de résistance: a sleek east-west Hermès Kelly.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Another Trend With A Posh Spin

A day later, the TikTok star attended the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala. This time, she channeled a different buzzy trend: coquettecore. She wore an LBD with a contrasting ivory-hued halter neckline.

Leaning into the coquette look, it featured a lone bow atop her décolleté. With her minimalist jewelry and black slingbacks, the look still evoked elegance.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

She truly is the master.