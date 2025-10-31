Happy spooky season to all who celebrate. Though Halloween parties are just about to ramp up starting tonight, some celebrities have already begun showing off their costumes. And in keeping with the ubiquitous spicy trends, they kept their looks of the NSFW variety.

Fairy tale characters, for example, were given the PG-13 treatment, including Little Red Riding Hood and Tinker Bell, thanks to Camila Cabello and Paris Hilton, respectively. Meanwhile, some stars dug from the archives and channeled pop culture icons from decades past, including Beyoncé in Austin Powers.

As the weekend progresses, more A-listers will surely be sharing their well thought-out ensembles (hello, Heidi Klum), as well as the respective photo shoots they’ve likely commissioned for the occasion. For now, here are five of the spiciest Halloween costumes of the year so far.

Paris Hilton

The hotel heiress wore several costumes this year, including Britney Spears in her “Oops!... I Did It Again” music video, Madonna in “Material Girl,” and Catwoman, among others. Her spiciest, however, was also supposedly the most kid-friendly: Tinker Bell from Disney’s Peter Pan. To channel the pixie dust-blowing fairy, she wore a teeny lime green minidress with a petal-style hem and a deep, deep, décolletage-baring plunge. This is definitely the PG-13 version that didn’t make the Disney cut.

Camila Cabello

The “Havana” songstress channeled Little Red Riding Hood and wore the fairy tale protagonist’s iconic cloak. Instead of a forest-friendly ensemble, however, she wore a gingham bustier and lace shorts so teeny they both could’ve been plucked out of the lingerie drawer. Grandma may or may not be shocked.

Victoria Justice

Victorious alum Victoria Justice served a bloody bride in a teeny mini skirt and matching ruffled bustier. Oh, the lingerie item also featured a heart-shaped cutout for an underboob moment. Sweet and spicy.

Roger / BACKGRID

Paige DeSorbo

Meanwhile, Paige DeSorbo went full cat mom in feline costume (perhaps inspired by her own beloved pet, Daphne), rocking a white strapless minidress that flaunted her legs. The Giggly Squad podcaster and Summer House alum also rocked a blonde wig and easy, DIY whiskers (care of makeup), ofc. Peep Daphne’s French girl-inspired look. So chic.

Chloe Bailey

Beyoncé’s fashion has recently become synonymous with cowboycore (and, in particular, assless chaps), especially after recent album and tour. But over two decades ago, she popularized a different look as Foxy Cleopatra on Austin Powers. Chloe Bailey, however, hasn’t forgotten. She channeled Bey’s onscreen character in a metallic gold catsuit. She left it unzipped all the way down the navel to reveal her matching brassiere and choker.