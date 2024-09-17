Office dressing is a delicate art. On one end of the style spectrum lie the “very demure, very mindful” tenets, aka dress-code compliant. On the opposite end are daring fashion girls who push boundaries when it comes to what constitutes “office attire,” often teetering on NSFW. While corp sleaze (think: low necklines and thigh-baring skirt suits) can be a gray area, work-goers rarely alert human resources with their outfits — just don’t copy Elsa Hosk’s corporate looks.

Last week, the model starred in an I.AM.GIA campaign that was set in an office. None of her looks, however, would pass any company dress code. In fact, if she recreated any of her outfits in a real place of business, she’d be sent straight to HR and, potentially, packing. Channeling major “C.E.Hoe” energy, she stripped down to undies in one look and freed the nip in another.

Elsa’s NSFW Undies-Only Look

In one photo, Hosk stripped to underwear in the copy room. She wore a balconette bra with a pinstripe pattern — the lone workplace-friendly element of her look. The item featured a lace trim and a tiny bow on each strap, which she paired with a matching itty-bitty G-string.

The set didn’t end there. Slung low on her hips was a matching garter belt that pulled up lacy thigh-high tights. It was a look more befitting the bedroom than a place of work.

She topped the look with business wardrobe staples: a white button-up (which was completely open), black pumps, and black-rimmed eyeglasses.

Her Other Risqué Sets

If you thought her other looks couldn’t top how bare the first was, think again. In another photo, Hosk posed with a “colleague” in a pleated micro mini. She paired the itty-bitty skirt with an even more risqué top: a diaphanous collared shirt, which she wore sans bra for a nip-forward display.

In another photo, Hosk was the ultimate boss with her legs on a desk that bore the plaque “C.E.Hoe.” She was way more covered in it, too, in a knee-length pencil skirt and a short-sleeve button-up. To give it an NSFW taste, she left several buttons unfastened to show off her leopard print brassiere.

Shop Her Looks

While not all of her looks are available yet, here are some items that are, including the button-up, pleated mini, and short-sleeved top, which retail for $80, $80, and $75, respectively.

Just don’t style it like she did — at least nowhere you’re employed.