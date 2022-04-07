Stella McCartney's New Collection Is A Disney Dream Come True

After giving Minnie Mouse a major makeover earlier this year, Stella McCartney has teamed up with Disney again to honour one of its most iconic films. The Stella McCartney Disney x Fantasia collaboration is here, and it’s groovy. The unisex capsule collection features eye-catching pieces that will provide the perfect pop of colour for spring. Garments such as bucket hats, oversized denim jeans, and silk trousers feature Mickey Mouse prints and some never-before-seen graphics from the 1940 musical film.

Turns out, McCartney has long been a fan of the cult movie, which is famed for mixing experimental visual effects with the work of iconic classical music composers. The designer recalls “escaping reality into this colourful and psychedelic world of magic, animals ,and powerful symphony music” when watching as a child.

“It was ahead of the time then, and is more relevant than ever now,” McCartney tells WWD.

There’s truly something for everyone with bucket hats, flowy silk dresses, sneakers, fringed shirts, handbags, jumpers, and jackets in the collection, which is available for purchase on the Stella McCartney website. Meanwhile, smaller Disney fans can join in the fun from August 2022, when an extended version of the capsule drops for Stella McCartney Kids.

Getting a piece of this collab will cost a pretty penny, though, with items costing up to £2,500. Thankfully, there are some more budget-friendly bits, with the collection range starting at £50.

Disney x Stella McCartney collab

Continuing McCartney’s passion to ensure that all her designs are sustainable, the entire collaboration is made from repurposed and recycled materials, so you can show your love for the Disney classic without causing further damage to the planet.

We don’t know about you, but can’t wait to see what else the fashion icon and the House of Mouse decide to collaborate on next.

Back in January, McCartney made headlines after styling Minnie Mouse in a chic pantsuit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris as well as honouring Women’s History Month. Before that, the British fashion designer released a “Get Back” unisex collection inspired by the Disney+ documentary directed by Peter Jackson.