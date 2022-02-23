Steve Harvey's Paper Mag Shoot Includes A Sweet Homage To André Leon Talley

Steve Harvey: Family Feud host, beloved ’90s sitcom star — and fashion icon.

Need proof of the latter? Look no further than Paper Magazine’s newest issue. In the corresponding interview, Harvey's seen wearing a slew of fabulous suiting that have become his signature over the past few years. But take a look at the cover itself and you might just be reminded of a different fashion powerhouse: André Leon Talley.

Harvey is pictured wearing a massive red Balenciaga stole, picked out by his stylist Elly Karamoh on a visit to the fashion house’s couture studio during Paris Fashion Week.

“The moment I tried on the red stole, everyone in the salon said ‘wow, this is the cover!’” he told Paper. “It felt and looked so regal, I immediately thought that if I could get this piece shipped in time, I could create a look honoring the late André Leon Talley.”

The entire shoot is a delight to the fashion senses, thanks to suiting by Tom Ford, a bucket hat by Berluti, a teal Bottega Veneta overcoat with bejeweled gloves, and more. Harvey, who has been working with Karamoh for three years on a new, elevated look, credits his wife with helping him take a different approach to fashion.

Braylen Dion for PAPER Magazine

“I live with a fashion icon,” he told interviewer Michael B. Jordan. “My wife, Marjorie, is her own stylist. Nobody brings stuff for her to look at. She shops for herself, she dresses herself. Her styling, her clothes, is uniquely her.”

Harvey added that Marjorie got him “out of the big suits” he became synonymous with over the course of his career. “She just came home one day and said, ‘I'm tired of being married to a pimp,’” he said. “And I said, ‘What the f*ck do you mean?’ And she said, ‘The big suits and all of that.’ I'm sitting up here thinking, ‘Hold on, you ain't say nothing when you married me, I had on them big suits.’ She said, ‘Yeah I married you, but I was going to change you.’ [Laughs] And she did, man.”

Braylen Dion for PAPER Magazine

And, though he has leaned into his style transformation over the past three years with Karamoh at the helm, there’s one thing he absolutely will never get on board with. “The only thing I have major pushback on that I will not do is wear high-top sneakers with a suit,” he said. “Ain't happening.”

Check out more photos from the shoot below, and read the whole interview on Paper Mag.

Braylen Dion for PAPER Magazine