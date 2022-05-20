Stylish Clothing On Amazon That Doesn't Cling To Your Body & You Can Wear Casual Or Dressed Up

I’ll be the first to admit that my closet used to overflow with clothes I hardly wore. Most everything fell into two categories — dressy items for special occasions and casual outfits for low-key activities. But once I started looking for versatile clothing pieces that can be dressed up or down, my wardrobe got a lot simpler.

A classic, loose-fitting shift dress can be styled so many different ways. Add heels and a clutch for a stunning look that’s fit for a night on the town, or pair it with sandals and a floppy hat for a casual ensemble you can wear to brunch or a coffee date. You’ll also get tons of use out of a comfy pair of palazzo pants — they’re effortlessly chic and can be worn anywhere. Below, you’ll find tons of stylish pieces you’ll reach for constantly.

1 The Slightly Sheer Blouse With A Crocheted Trim Dokotoo Lace Crochet Tunic Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Elegant and refined, this blouse is designed with slightly puffed sleeves, a delicate Swiss dot pattern, and a crocheted detail along the neckline and sleeves. Pair it with a pair of jeans for a casual look, or add a pencil skirt or trousers for a more dressy outfit — either way, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 This Baggy Jumpsuit You Can Wear Loose Or With A Belt Happy Sailed Front Button Loose Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with adjustable spaghetti straps and roomy side pockets, this loose-fitting jumpsuit is so easy to wear. It’s also super versatile — you can add a belt to the waist to cinch the fabric at your mid-section, or let it hang around your body. You can pick from a variety of vibrant colors and unexpected patterns. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

3 This V-Neck Dress With Fluttery Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Dress Amaon $33 See On Amazon Made from a flowy material, this V-neck dress is elevated with a pair of ruffled bell sleeves. The shift dress has a boxy fit and an above-the-knee hem, perfect for pairing with heels or sandals. Add a delicate layered necklace and a clutch for a chic, put-together look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 A Crocheted Camisole That’s Lightweight & Easygoing AlvaQ Loose Sleeveless Cami Amazon $23 See On Amazon So easy breezy, this crocheted camisole is great for wearing to the beach, the park, or a backyard hangout. Available in several colors and striped patterns, the top looks fantastic with cutoff shorts, jeans, and leggings. It’s also super comfortable, and offers plenty of ventilation on warm days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 An Airy Tunic Dress With A Vintage-Inspired Pattern Romwe Summer Beach Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This tunic dress has flowy three-quarter-length sleeves and a groovy print, giving it a vintage-inspired vibe. Throw it on before heading to the beach, a music festival, or a casual hangout with friends. Equally stylish and comfortable, the dress has a loose, boxy fit from your shoulders down to the above-the-knee hem. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

6 These Flowy High-Waisted Pants That Make A Statement BerryGo Linen High-Waisted Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Flowy and loose-fitting, these high-waisted pants give off the appearance of a maxi skirt with the added functionality of separate legs. An elastic band hugs your waist, while the viscose fabric flows down to an ankle-length hem. Pair them with a crop top or a camisole for a laid-back ensemble. Available sizes: 0/2 — 8/10

7 A Wallet-Friendly Pack Of 2 Comfy, Basic Tees Amazon Essentials Crew-Neck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can never have too many basic crew-neck tees — they’re comfy and go with just about everything. Made of an ultra-soft jersey cotton-modal blend, these shirts have a subtle drape to them for an upgraded feel. Tuck them into jeans, or wear them loose over leggings. You get two for a wallet-friendly price, so you can stock up on this wardrobe essential on the cheap. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Lightweight Maxi Dress With A Ruffled Neckline BTFBM Adjustable Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This maxi dress has a baggy fit, with a pair of adjustable spaghetti straps at the shoulders. Designed with a ruffled neckline, a drop waist, and an ankle-length hem, the dress is effortlessly stylish. Accessorize with a floppy hat and sandals for a breezy outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Simple Short-Sleeve Shirt With A Twist Jescakoo Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon A twist detail on the front of this short-sleeve shirt gives it a unique look that livens up a simple jeans-and-tee ensemble. Available in a wide array of colors and patterns — as well as sleeveless styles — the shirt makes a great wardrobe staple that you’ll get tons of use from. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 This Button-Down Tank With A Casual V-Neck BLENCOT Button Down Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a V-neck tank top with spaghetti straps and a button-up design so you can adjust your neckline to suit your style. Whether you pair it with some jeans, shorts, or your favorite leggings, or use it for layering, you’ll look stylish while also remaining comfortable. The lightweight chiffon fabric is beautifully breathable, making it perfect for staying cool on hot summer days. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

11 These Wide-Leg Pants With A Charming Tassel Tie-Waist Miessial Wide-Leg Beach Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made of 100% soft viscose fabric, these patterned pants are perfect for lounging around the house, the beach, or your favorite brunch spot. Complete with an adorable tassel tie-waist detail, the flowy pants are the next best thing to leaving the house in your pajamas. Choose from a variety of cool, free-spirited floral prints. Available sizes: 4 — 10

12 A V-Neck Tank For Hot Summer Days XIEERDUO Casual Flowy Sleeveless Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Effortlessly chic and incredibly comfortable, this V-neck tank top is soft and flowy, comfortable and perfect for a wide array of occasions — brunch, cocktail parties, backyard hangouts, and more. Available in subtle solid shades as well as eye-catching prints, this top is made of high quality and soft knit fabric. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 This Retro-Inspired Midi Skirt With A Whimsical Pattern EXLURA High-Waisted Polka Dot Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Covered in a whimsical pattern, this high-waisted midi skirt has a subtly retro vibe that goes with so many different tops. Pair it with a ruffled blouse for a charming look, or add a graphic tee and belt for a slightly edgy ensemble. Either way, you’ll look put together and cute — without exuding any effort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 A Swingy Tee With Rave Reviews On Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a slightly drapey cut, this short-sleeve tee can be paired with skinny jeans, leggings, shorts, and more. The hem is longer in the back, providing a bit of extra coverage. Over 3,900 customers have left a glowing five-star review, with one stating: “It’s oh so soft, oh so stretchy and large enough to leave some things to the imagination. So silky and flowing.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Sun Dress With Multiple Gorgeous Designs To Choose From Elescat T-Shirt Sundress $23 See On Amazon Looking for something comfy to wear around the house this summer that’s also cute enough to wear when you go out? This sleeveless sun dress has a swing hem, a casual round neck, and two delightfully functional side pockets. It comes in so many fun colors and patterns, and with over 21,000 reviews you can’t go wrong. Whether you pair it with sandals or a sun hat, no matter how you wear it, you’ll feel free-spirited and cute. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 A Soft Tee With Beautiful Puff Sleeves XIEERDUO Solid Color Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you want a comfortable and stretchy T-shirt that gives subtle princess vibes, look no further than this puff sleeve top. A flattering V-neck and a rounded hem mean you can make this lil’ number as casual or as dressy as you want. It comes in solid colors and cute floral options. Available sizes: X Small — 3X Large

17 The Unique Patterned Blouse With A Ruffled Neck Angashion Babydoll Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Covered in a unique spotted pattern, this charming blouse is designed with a ruffled detail at the sleeves and neck. The front of the blouse is subtly gathered at the high neckline, creating a flowy look that adds a bit of movement to the garment. Wear it to the office with a pair of fitted trousers, or add jeans for a weekend-ready look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 A Flowy Maxi Dress With Serious Beach Vibes ANRABESS Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you rock it barefoot at the beach, dress it up with heels, or throw a jacket over it to make a chic ensemble: this beautiful sleeveless maxi dress can do it all. It has a gorgeous slit up one side to show a little leg, and comes in a range of different designs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Ruffle-Sleeve Dress That’s Cute & Casual Joteisy Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that’s totally adorable, but casual enough to wear during everyday activities? You’ll love this mini dress with short, ruffled sleeves and a ruffled skirt. The dress is soft and lightweight, flowing from the slightly structured crew neck top down to the above-the-knee hem. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 A Pleated Blouse With A Keyhole Back Milumia Pleated Keyhole Back Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here’s a short-sleeved blouse that’s pleated right beneath the scoop neck, creating plenty of movement in the garment. The material flows away from your body, and has adorable cap sleeves and a sweet little keyhole in the back where it buttons. Wear this top with a pair of jeans or leggings for an instantly chic outfit that you’ll feel comfortable in. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X Large

21 The Pleated Dress That’s So Easy To Accessorize KIRUNDO Flowy Pleated Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Designed with flowy cap sleeves and a pleated bodice, this mini dress serves as a blank canvas for all sorts of accessories. Add a set of layered necklaces, some bangles, a pair of oversized sunnies, or a wide-brim hat to complete the look. “This dress is so easy to throw on and dress up or down, depending on how you style it. I love the loose, comfy fit,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 This Sweet Sundress With A Tie Waist ECOWISH V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Swing Skater Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This adorable sun dress is made even cuter by the addition of a bow-tie detail around the waist that can be tied in the front or back. Some color options of this spaghetti-strap dress have delicate lace detailing on the bust, and all of them feature a skirt that flows with a flare down to the above-the-knee hem. Stay cool and breezy in warm weather, and add sandals or heels to complete the look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 A Classic Crewneck Dress Made Of Soft, Stretchy Cotton MEROKEETY Short Sleeved T-Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Like your favorite “nice” T-shirt, this simple yet sophisticated dress can be styled a million different ways. It’s made from soft, lightweight cotton that drapes around your body down to the knees. With a crewneck design and a comfortable belt-tie waist, the dress has a classic silhouette that looks great dressed up or down. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Halter-Neck Dress That Comes In So Many Fun Patterns BTFBM Halter-Neck Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 30 patterns to choose from, this fun mini dress is designed with a chic halter neck and tie belt at the waist. It has a ruffled hem and a peek-a-boo opening in back. “This dress is super cute and multifunctional- love it for work or going out,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 The Loose-Fitting Peplum Blouse That’s Feather-Light Romwe Loose Ruffle-Hem Tee Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you like your clothing to be ultra-light and soft, you’ll love this peplum tee with a ruffle hem. It’s slightly longer in the back, and shorter in the front. The crew-neck garment is available in a wide range of vibrant solids, subtle neutrals, and even colorful prints. Pair it with shorts, jeans, or leggings for a cute, comfy outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Pleated Mini Skirt With An A-Line Cut MEROKEETY Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Classic and timeless, a pleated A-line skirt never goes out of style. This one has an elasticized waistband, flowing around your legs down to the midi-length hem. There are several patterns to choose from, ranging from fierce leopard print to whimsical polka dots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This Highly Rated Blouse With Billowy Sleeves MIHOLL Long-Sleeve Casual Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Over 31,000 reviewers have given this blouse a five-star rating on Amazon, complimenting its soft feel and oversized sleeves made of crocheted lace. The top has a a hint of spandex for stretch, and the slightly slouchy fit keeps it from getting too serious. Add a statement necklace and jeans for an on-trend look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Cold-Shoulder Tunic Dress That’s Ultra-Hot OFEEFAN Cold Shoulder Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon A cold-shoulder neckline brings this otherwise simple tunic dress to another level. This romantic number has a shift cut that runs from the bust down to an above-the-knee hem. Perfect for bridal showers, brunch dates, and picnics in the park, you’ll find so many excuses to throw this dress on. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 The A-Line Midi Dress With Ruffles ZESICA Floral Print Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon The A-Line cut of this sunny and cheerful floral mini dress is a versatile choice that can be dressed up or down. Made from a light and breathable fabric, the dress features a V-neck and adorable cap sleeves. It ties at the waist, flaring out to the hips and thighs, with an enormous selection of bright and vibrant colors and patterns to pick from. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 This Pretty Sleeveless Slip Dress With An Asymmetrical Hem Romwe Summer Spaghetti Strap Sundress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cute slip dress is designed with delicate spaghetti straps and a V-neckline for a sweet ‘90s-inspired look The soft material cascades down from the bodice to the irregular hem, which is shorter on the sides. A criss-cross detail in the back pulls the whole thing together. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 A Perfect Summer Sundress That Has Pockets YATHON Casual Summer Beach Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in a sea of vibrant colors and patterns, this sundress is slightly fitted around the bodice before loosely falling down to just below the knee. Featuring a deep V-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps, the relaxed garment has the holy grail of dress details: pockets that hold your small essentials, like a phone or wallet. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 This Waffle Knit Tank With A Unique Front Knot MIHOLL Waffle Knit Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a fun, stylish basic that works in all seasons. Sporting a classic crewneck and a trendy twisted knot design in the front, this waffle knit tank hangs loosely off your body for an easy fit. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, one reviewer calls this top “Absolutely perfect”. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 The Chiffon Camisole That Goes With Everything SUNAELIA Spaghetti Strap Camisole Amazon $22 See On Amazon The soft chiffon material on this camisole gives it a flowy fit, from the spaghetti straps to the curved hip-length hem. Tuck it into some high-waisted jeans, or wear it loose over leggings. It can be worn underneath a blazer to the office, or paired with cutoff shorts for a laid-back, beachy look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 These Roomy Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist SySea High-Waisted Trousers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Incorporate the paper bag waist trend into your wardrobe with this pair of loose-fitting trousers that are oh-so comfortable. They cinch in at the waist with a tie-belt, then have a comfortable, loose fit around your hips and thighs. Depending on how you style them, they can be worn to the office, a cocktail party, and everything in between. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 The Comfy Flared Sweatpants With A High Waist And Pockets Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Featuring stylishly flared legs, these yoga pants are soft, stretchy and breathable, making them perfect for all forms of exercise and leisure. Besides classic black, you can also find them in a variety of soft hues, and every pair has a convenient set of pockets for your cellphone. One reviewer even says they are her “favorite yoga pants ever.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This V-Neck Maxi Dress With A Chic Open Back Verdusa Sleeveless Deep-V Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only does this maxi dress have a deep V-neckline in the front, but it also features a plunging V-back. Simple and understated, the relaxed-fit dress drapes around your silhouette down to the floor-length hem. Available in several neutral and bold shades, it’s perfect for lounging by the pool, but can also be dressed up with heels and a statement necklace. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 These Chic Paper Bag Pants With A Bow-Tied Waist GRACE KARIN High-Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Simple, stylish, and elegant, these pencil pants are great for everything from an important work meeting to a first date. They have a removable matching belt that gathers at the waistband and ties into a bow to match the adorable bow detailing on the hem of each leg. Wear them with tank tops, camisoles, and tees for an easygoing yet chic look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Scoop-Neck Dress That Feels Like Your Favorite Tank Top WEACZZY Casual Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Soft and stretchy, this tank dress is like throwing on your favorite tee in dress form. A pair of side pockets provides the perfect spot for your small essentials, making the dress perfect for running some quick errands or meeting up with a friend for coffee. Choose from a wide variety of solid colors and eye-catching patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 A Sundress That’s Perfect For Sipping Wine In A Tuscan Village MSBASIC Cross Wrap Casual Midi Sun Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon The silhouette created by the cross-wrapped waistline of this adorable midi sundress will give you major Tuscan winery vibes. It has a deep V-neckline with a flared skirt and short sleeves and is made in a comfortable and stretchy blend of cotton and spandex. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Laid-Back Midi Skirt That Can Be Styled So Many Ways MEROKEETY Midi Skirt with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon This patterned midi skirt is super versatile — whether you wear it with a crop top, camisole, or graphic tee, you’ll feel comfy and look cool. The fabric is light and flowy, falling loosely around your hips and down to the calf-length hem. A drawstring waist provides an adjustable fit around the midsection. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

