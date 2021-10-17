34 Stylish Dresses Under $35 That Look Good With Sneakers

Despite their old-fashioned reputation of being for work or special occasions, dresses are actually one of the comfiest things that you can wear. And since they’re a one and done outfit, they make you look put together with little to no effort. The underrated ease of dresses make them a perfect candidate for pairing with stylish sneakers, whether you are rocking gym shoes and running errands all day long or strutting in some white canvas kicks for a casual day out on the town.

Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable clothing that can be dressed up or down. While a lot of these dresses can be great for weddings, parties, and holidays, they're also notably comfortable, which means they're equally suitable for lazy days or walking long distances. Consider the $25 long-sleeve tunic dress which comes in dozens of colors and patterns and is equally appropriate for bar hopping, work, holiday parties, and lounging around the house. It just depends on what style of sneakers you wear it with. Or, the T-shirt dress that feels like pajamas but shoppers have worn to work.

No matter how you rock it, sneakers and dresses are a cute and comfortable combination, and once you start wearing this duo together, it might just become your go-to style. Don't believe me? Scroll through to see these 34 dresses that go flawlessly with a comfy pair of sneakers.

1 This Light, Flowy Dress That’s Perfect For Travel, Weddings & More Alaster Chiffon Short-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This versatile chiffon midi dress has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with many wearers loving its lightweight polyester fabric and flowy hemline. Available in a variety of neutral shades, and with or without sleeves, this dress’s elastic waistline and loose fit means it’s extra comfy, so you can run errands in it all day long and then throw on a necklace and some earrings for a breezy date night look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 This Breathable Cocktail Dress That Has *Pockets* ALLEGRACE Half-Sleeve Round Neck Cocktail Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in eight solid colors, this knee-length, super soft dress is the perfect blank canvas. You can easily dress it up with some earrings, a bag and some sparkly shoes for a wedding or dress it down with a lightweight jacket and a pair of white sneakers for a casual day out on the town. Oh, and it has pockets. You’re welcome. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

3 A Romantic Ruffled Gown That Feels “Very Cottagecore” R.Vivimos Half-Sleeve Cotton Ruffled A-Line Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a long, full skirt, and an elastic bust, this summery prairie-inspired dress is surprisingly comfortable. It has two layers of fabric, so it works in most types of weather, and bonus, you don’t need to worry about it being see-through. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 A Cotton Dress That’s Basically A Giant Sweater R.Vivimos Button Down Sweater Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you ever wished you could be wrapped in your favorite snuggly sweater from neck to knee, this ribbed knit cotton dress is for you. The V-neck makes this the perfect dress to pair with your favorite statement necklace, and the mid-length skirt is ideal for showing off your favorite kicks. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 The Basic T-Shirt Dress That’s As Comfy As Pajamas Daily Ritual Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a great selection of basics, and this silky T-shirt dress is a fabulous weekday staple. The viscose fabric is soft, stretchy, and hangs loose. How soft and stretchy is it, you ask? One five-star reviewer likened it to wearing “jammies, but fancier.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A Flowy Dress That Comes In Patterns & Solids R.Vivimos Cotton Short Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This lightweight, flowy dress has over 1,800 five-star reviews on Amazon thanks to its soft fabric and summery, billowy skirt. It comes in a variety of vibrant floral prints but is also available in solids like navy and mauve. The drawstring elastic waist allows you to adjust the way this dress lays on you, whether you prefer an empire waist or something along your natural waist. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

7 This Cute Swing Dress That’s Great For Lounging Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A sleeveless swing dress is such a versatile wardrobe option, and this soft, breathable option is great for casual wear. This simple staple dress can be used in any weather — reviewers mention using it as a swimsuit coverup in the summer and pairing it with a jean jacket, tights, and sneakers during cooler months. Available sizes: 1X – 6X

8 A Simple But Sleek Maxi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Maxi dresses like this Daily Ritual dress are magical — you can just toss them on in the morning but look so put together. This dress is 100% cotton and is basically just an extra long T-shirt, which reviewers love for its comfort and breathability. When paired with some sneakers, you’ll be chilling in style all day long. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

9 A Lightweight Dress That Just Might Be Your New Favorite Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This easy, breezy summer dress is the definition of a throw-and-go garment. The viscose fabric is buttery soft and lightweight, which makes this a great option for layering. Reviewers note the high number of compliments they get when wearing this dress, and they have plenty of compliments for this dress’ pockets and square neckline, too. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

10 This Dressy Casual Tunic Dress Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The lantern sleeves and pleated skirt on this above-the-knee length dress make it dressy enough for work or an afternoon party but casual enough for lazy days. It has nearly 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with many buyers praising its versatility and high-quality fabric despite its budget-friendly price. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

11 A Knee-Length Dress That Can Be Worn Two Ways Exlura Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $28 Buy On Amazon This cute minidress can be worn two ways. You can keep it super casual and comfy by wearing the sleeves on your shoulder to create a square neckline or turn this into an off-the-shoulder look. Reviewers praise the high-quality construction and nice material on this Amazon gem that will look equally cute with wedges or canvas sneakers. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

12 A Sleek Shift Dress That Pairs Perfectly With Tights Milumia Short Sleeve Mock Neck Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This mock turtleneck dress is sleek and sophisticated, making it the perfect thing to pair with tights and some sneakers for a casual office environment (or errands). Despite its total professional vibes, this dress is made from a 95% cotton, 5% spandex blend, which means it’s super stretchy and soft. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

13 This Boatneck Swing Dress That’s Great For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This soft, smooth, and thin viscose dress has been likened to a T-shirt — it’s just that comfortable. It comes in neutral tones like charcoal, navy, and black, making it an easy go-to no matter what’s on your schedule for the day. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

14 This Stylish Party Dress That’s Surprisingly Comfy BTFBM Long Sleeve Fitted Short Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon The polyester-rayon blend in this perfectly stretchy dress make it comfortable enough for daytime errands, but the body-hugging shape makes it great for a night out, too. Bonus: this dress is double lined, providing extra coverage without the need for a slip. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

15 This Adorable Bell-Sleeve Dress With 16,000 Five-Star Reviews BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This effortlessly chic dress has loose bell sleeves, which make it easy to transition this from a daytime to evening look. This above-the-knee polyester-spandex dress has over 16,000 five-star reviews, with many noting its high quality fabric and the skirt’s ideal length, which hits just above the knee. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

16 A 100% Cotton Dress That You’ll Want To Live In Daily Ritual Crewneck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon This short-sleeve crewneck T-shirt dress is made from a medium-weight cotton jersey, making it a super easy thing to just throw on in the morning. Not too thin or too thick, this dress easily can be paired with a jacket, tights, and sneakers for colder months but it is breezy enough for summer. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

17 This Frilly Dress That’s Perfect For A Garden Party Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you want boutique style with a budget-friendly price tag, this adorable ruffle dress is for you. It’s full of details and even has a keyhole back. Reviewers rave that the polyester-spandex blend is surprisingly comfortable and lightweight, which makes this long sleeve dress great for any time of year. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

18 A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress That Comes In Dozens Of Colors BELAROI Casual Swing 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon “The material is so comfortable, it's like wearing pajamas,” one reviewer wrote about this simple but versatile swing dress. Available in 36 different colors and patterns, this rayon-spandex dress can match literally anything you already have in your closet and is the perfect basic to pair with scarves, hats, and your favorite shoes. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

19 This Cute, Comfy Sundress That Has Surprise Pockets ECOWISH Sleeveless Casual Sundress Amazon $26 See On Amazon When a dress’ pockets are only the third most exciting thing about them, you know you have a winner. This breezy sundress is made with a super soft and lightweight blend of polyester and cotton, but it’s double-lined, so it still offers coverage where you need it most. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can dress it up for work or down for lazy days with friends. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

20 This Wrinkle-Resistant Swing Dress That’s Great For Work Pastel by Vivienne Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from a wrinkle-resistant, poly-blend fabric, this comfy mid-length swing dress has a high neckline, 3/4-length sleeves, and hangs loose, making it equally ideal for lounging around the house, running around town with friends, or working in an office. Available in neutral shades and a variety of fun florals, this dress is a great palate for accessorizing. Available sizes: X-Large Plus – 3X-Large Plus

21 The Beautiful Bowed Dress That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re In A Fairytale R.Vivimos Casual Off-Shoulder Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This darling ruffled dress will make you feel like you’re in a Shakespearean play with its pretty puff sleeves and ruched bust. And — surprise! — there’s a bow in the back for an extra sweet detail. You can easily wear this dress to a special occasion, but it’s still comfortable enough to pair with some sneakers and wear to a picnic. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

22 This Bold, Bright Dress With Thousands Of Fans R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Print Midi Dress Amazon $30 If you prefer to pair your sneakers with prints, this vibrant cotton-rayon blend dress is for you. Thousands of reviewers love this printed dress, with its tassels at the neckline, billowy sleeves, and more than 40 colorful patterns to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

23 A Fit and Flair Dress That’s As Sweet As Cherries Floerns Short Cami Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This patterned fit and flair dress is so sporty, it practically begs to be paired with some classic white kicks. The rayon fabric is particularly light and breathable, making it a great option for layering with your favorite cardigan. If you’re not a fan of the cherry print, this dress also comes in floral and striped patterns. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

24 This Tiered Cotton Dress That’s The Ideal Length Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck Tiered Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This casual crew neck dress is made from thick, 100% cotton material, which makes it a durable and comfortable garment for everyday wear. Not only is the fabric a star, but the tiered shape makes this dress fun and breathable. Plus, it has pockets that are perfectly sized for storing your phone. This is a newer entry to Amazon Essentials, but it’s destined to become a fan favorite. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

25 An Elegant Cocktail Dress You Can Style So Many Ways Pinup Fashion Faux Wrap V Neck Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This faux wrap dress is casual enough for a park outing with friends but can also be dressed up for a wedding. It’s all in how you style it, and the removable belt gives you plenty of options. Flutter sleeves and a V-neck give this dress a polished look, but the polyester-spandex blend still make it breathable enough to wear any time of year. Available sizes: 16 Plus – 26 Plus

26 A Pretty Polka-Dot Dress With Adjustable Straps R.Vivimos Irregular Polka Dot Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon The soft, light fabric on this ankle-length dress make it super comfortable, and the adjustable straps make it easy to modify the fit around your shoulders and the length to your liking. Some reviewers even note tying the straps into a halter, giving this dress extra versatility and the ability to transition it from a daytime look with sneakers to a nighttime look with strappy sandals. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

27 This Gorgeous, Flowing Dress Reviewers Call A “Must Have” Milumia Button-Up V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This button-up maxi dress does just as well at photoshoots and weddings as it does for buying groceries and working from home. It has a long, flowing skirt, which means there’s a lot of drama in this garment, but it still has all that “wearing a giant blanket” comfort of a maxi dress. Reviewers love the stretchy waist, which gives the dress a lot of flexibility and a touch of added style. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

28 This Leopard-Print Dress That Gets Tons Of Compliments Floerns Short Sleeve Color Block Leopard Print Tunic Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This animal-print dress is the definition of a versatile day-to-night look. When paired with sneakers and a ponytail, it’s super sporty, but the bold color-block style can also complement a pair of black heels. This dress comes in 16 styles, all of which feature leopard in a different way, and many reviewers note buying multiples. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

29 This Belted Mini Dress Reviewers Fall In Love With UGUEST Long Sleeve V Neck Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Finding a sexy cocktail dress with long sleeves can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. But Amazon shoppers flock to this V-neck number, which has over 4,500 five-star reviews. The belt and flouncy fabric keep it comfortable and cool, so you can run around in this all day long. Available sizes: 4 – 22

30 A Dress With A Print That Makes You Want To Go On Vacation Romwe Summer Beach Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This loose-fitting, above-the-knee dress with long sleeves “goes around your body like a cloud,” according to one reviewer. Available in a variety of artsy prints, this dress is equally cute for walking on the beach or a long day at work in the office. Available sizes: 0X – 4X

31 This Pretty Party Dress That’s Ridiculously Cozy PrettyGarden Long Lantern Sleeve Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made with a thick, soft rayon-polyester blend, this long-sleeve dress exists on the elusive cross-section of comfy and sexy. The lantern sleeves and wide, tie belt give this dress a unique shape and adjustability. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

32 This Playful Little Dress With 16,000+ Five-Star Reviews Relipop Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon With 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this wrap dress is a customer favorite thanks to its ability to be adjusted to suit your tastes. The ties also make it a functional, secure dress for days when you walk for miles in your sneakers exploring a city. Customers also praise this dress’s high-quality polyester-cotton blend, which breathes particularly well. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

33 This Outrageously Comfy Dress That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow Lock and Love Airy Short Sleeve Deep V-Neck Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s hard to pinpoint what the most comfortable part of this Lock and Love dress is. Is it the elastic empire waist? The roomy, fluttery sleeves? The lightweight, stretchy fabric that is supremely soft? Maybe it’s all of it combined that give this item an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. When paired with some sneakers, you’ll feel like you can do just about anything in comfort and style. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

