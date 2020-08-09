Fashion sneakers are the shoe you turn to when you want more support than a sandal or flat but don’t need the same kind of cushioning as an athletic "Dad" shoe. Everyday fashion sneakers are casual but not sloppy, sturdy but not bulky — and ideally, they're sneakers that go with everything in your closet. They will have a chic, minimalist upper with a sole that you can tread anywhere. This doesn’t necessarily mean plain, but they might take their inspiration more from loafers or Oxfords than your standard running shoes.

A leather low-top or lace-up sneaker with an on-trend platform is casual yet elevated. If your look is very athletic-inspired, consider stripped-down styles in active materials like mesh sock sneakers that feel futuristic and are easier to style up. Likewise, there are also some ultra-classic and ultra-trendy styles like canvas Keds and leopard slip-ons, plus glam quilted options that channel a classic designer bag.

In terms of color, leopard print functions much like a neutral despite its notice-me aura, but many of the best sneakers below are white. The crisp color looks fresh and clean and brightens up any outfit. Toasty beige and oyster grey make good alternatives if you love the airy look of white kicks but just can’t handle the maintenance to keep them spotless. And know that you can also find most of the styles featured here in darker hues too for those “all black everything” moods (so make sure to click through when you spot something you love).

Ahead: 10 sneakers that really, truly go with just about everything you own.

1 A Luxe White Leather Sneaker adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker Amazon $65 See On Amazon White leather sneakers feel fresh and upscale yet laid back. This classic white adidas sneaker comes in neutral leathers (mostly white) with tonal stripes, as well as cleaner perforated designs if you don’t want an accent color. A comfortable layer of foam and a soft sock liner will help keep you on your feet all day. One fan raved, "Best purchase ever. I knew they’d be cute but I didn’t expect them to be SO comfortable. They also, unexpectedly, go with everything from summer dresses to jeans and shorts. I absolutely love these!" Available colors: 22 Available sizes: 5 – 11

2 An Affordable Vegan Leather Sneaker Nautica Aelisa Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon These budget-friendly white faux leather sneakers look as good as they feel. They have a soft lining and padded insole with a waterproof rubber sole that features light gridded traction. A small grosgrain stripe on the heel cup is a subtle upgrade accent that doesn't detract from these sneakers' clean lines. "These shoes are comfortable and great looking! I buy them because they're non-leather, but they look as well-made as any leather ones out there for a fraction of the price," one reviewer wrote. Choose from perforated and non-perforated options and even one mauve pair that feels eminently wearable. Available colors: 14 Available sizes: 6 – 10

3 These Chic Quilted Slip-Ons Soda Women's Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Some trendy, quilted slip-on shoes channel one iconic handbag in a much more accessible package. The textured synthetic upper tops a comfortable thick rubber sole in a convenient slip-on design. Its collar seam is lightly padded and therefore less likely to rub, while subtle elastic gores ensure a comfortable fit that’s easy to get on and off. "These are my go-to daily shoes," reported one shopper. "I teach and am on my feet all day so I need something comfy and these fit like a glove and feel like walking on a cloud! They are an amazing value for the money." They're available in regular and narrow widths, and if you're looking for a slightly different style, make sure to scroll through the listing's dropdown menu for variations on this theme. Available colors: 91 Available sizes: 5.5 – 11 (and in narrow sizes)

4 Some Cute Wedge Sneaker Boots Athlefit Women's Wedge Sneaker Booties Amazon $38 See On Amazon These on-trend sneaker booties boast just under two inches of lift, giving you a walkable wedge with a little extra height. They have a faux suede upper and a nonslip rubber sneaker sole, while the wide elastic strap across the front both ensures a secure fit and somehow makes them look far more expensive than they are. A short zipper inside each ankle makes the streamlined ankle boot easy to get on and off. "I bought them prior to a trip to use occasionally while traveling, and ended up wearing them almost everyday! They are SO COMFORTABLE! I walked miles in these while sightseeing and was amazed at how comfy they are. Plus, they are very cute and I got numerous compliments," one fan raved. They're available in several different finishes, from a black faux croco to a soft leopard print. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: 5.5 – 10

5 A Pair Of Trendy Leopard Slip-On Sneakers Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Get a pair of slip-on sneakers in leopard to add a pop of pattern that's easy to wear with so many things. "I wear them to work, on the weekends, dressy or casual; they always fit the bill. I'll probably get another color soon, but I absolutely adore these leopard prints," one fan gushed. These glam sneakers have the insole technology that Dr. Scholl's is known for: They're engineered for comfort across three different planes, and a padded heel cup is trimmed on the outside with faux-patent leather for a little extra visual interest. With a thick rubber sole and synthetic upper, they're a comfortable, sturdy shoe. Plus, they're available in a range of wearable neutral colors and in regular and wide sizes. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: 5 – 11 (and in wide sizes)

6 These Classic White Canvas Sneakers Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon A quick and casual shoe for easygoing days, a white canvas sneaker won’t weigh you down and has the added benefit of being able to go in the washing machine if it gets dirty. "I can wear these everywhere, with everything and it's as close to barefoot, I think I can get," a reviewer pointed out. Although the breathable cotton canvas upper isn't water-resistant, the thin rubber sole on these classic Keds is naturally waterproof with plenty of traction — and the shoe is low-profile enough to squeeze into a crowded suitcase. What's more: They come in four widths — including narrow, regular, and two wide measurements — so there's a shoe for everyone. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: 4 – 13 (and in narrow and wide sizes)

7 Some Modern Minimalist Slip-Ons Dr. Scholl's Women's Luna Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon These oh-so-comfy memory foam sneakers have a faux suede upper and ultra-clean lines, not to mention the nice use of texture, that belies their under-$50 price point. You'll wear them all day with that plush cushion, and the rubber sole is flexible and waterproof while an elastic gore ensures they’re easy to slip on or off. "They are so stinking adorable and they go with everything! Not to mention that they are extremely comfortable, like walking on pillows. I’m really considering ordering a back-up pair in case anything happens to them," one shopper mused. Choose from eight colorways, all in a super-wearble neutral palette. They aren’t quite as padded at the heel as other picks on this list, due to the overall low-profile style, so sensitive skin might want to pick up a good low-profile sock, too. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: 5 – 12

8 These Chunky Platform Sneakers Superga Women's 2790 Platform Sneaker Amazon $48 See On Amazon If your aesthetic leans more towards edgy (or you're seeking a little extra height), a platform sneaker in white canvas is your stylized spin on the basic. The extra-thick 1.5-inch rubber platform sole is a statement that actually absorbs more shock than your average sneaker — although they do have some heft to them. The natural cotton canvas upper is breathable but not water-resistant. "Cute shoes! I love these 90s style platforms- they make an ordinary white shoe way more fun!" raved one reviewer. Some fans did think they felt a little loose in the heel but remedied that with heel cup inserts. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: 5 – 10

9 A Pair Of Futuristic Sock Sneakers TIOSEBON Women's Sock Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sleek, modern sock sneakers have an athletic profile in a minimalist lace-free design. There’s a heel tab to help you pull them on, although the lightweight mesh upper is so stretchy you might not need the extra help. (It's also super breathable.) The rubber sole has light traction. "Very comfortable and easy walking shoe. I usually don't like a tennis shoe without socks, but don't need them with these," one shopper observed, adding, "Love the light grey color. Matches everything." Choose from more than 20 different neutral hues, like white, apricot (featured here), and deep gray. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: 5 – 13