46 Super Comfortable Things Under $30 That Can Look Dressed Up Or Casual

There was a time when my closet was separated into two halves — casual daytime clothes and dressy nighttime outfits. But then I discovered that life became simpler when I invested in basic wardrobe staples that could be dressed up or down, depending on how I styled them. Luckily, Amazon is a gold mine for comfortable clothing items under $30 that can look laid-back or fancy with the right accessories.

Take this versatile wrap dress, for example. When you wear it with sneakers or sandals, it’s great for a farmers market outing or a brunch date. But add heels and a statement necklace, and it’s ready for a cocktail party. The soft material is so comfy, you won’t mind wearing it from day to night. And don’t forget a layering piece — this lightweight, open-front cardigan looks lovely with anything.

And just because some work environments encourage a business casual dress code doesn’t mean you have to sit around in stiff clothes all day. These high-waisted palazzo pants are super stretchy, allowing for a full range of movement, and they come in work-appropriate shades like solid black and gray plaid, as well as more playful options like stripes and polka dots. Just add a blouse and a blazer, and you’re all set. Then, at the end of the day, you’re already wearing the perfect soft pants for lounging at home.

Keep scrolling to discover plenty of comfy clothing pieces you can wear on nearly any occasion, from formal dinners to relaxed backyard hangouts.

1 This Drapey Cardigan With A Tie Waist ACEVOG Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a drapey open front and long sleeves, this cardigan looks great paired with jeans or a pencil skirt. It comes with a sash belt that can be secured in the front or the back for two different looks. Made from a stretchy polyester-spandex fabric, this lightweight sweater is a fantastic layering piece that won’t overpower the rest of your outfit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

2 A V-Neck Top With Unique Shoulder Cutouts ALLEGRACE Plus-Size Cold-Shoulder Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This V-neck top has a relaxed fit and a hem that falls just past your waist. The batwing sleeves feature shoulder cutouts on each side, adding a chic twist to an otherwise simple top. It comes in lighter colors such as white, gray, and pink, as well as darker, richer shades like black, wine red, and dark blue. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 20

3 The Lightweight Mock-Neck Sweater Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mock-Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon For those transitional months when the weather is crisp and cool, this lightweight sweater is a chic wardrobe staple. It has long sleeves and a mock neck, with a close fit that isn’t too constricting. The yarn is made from a cotton-modal-polyester blend, which is soft against your skin. This top can be paired with dark denim and riding boots for an autumnal look, or light khakis and flats in the spring. Available sizes: X-Small— 6X-Large

Available colors: 22

4 A Simple Cardigan That Falls Past The Hips Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Having a basic, reliable cardigan in your wardrobe is a must, no matter the season. This one falls past the hips, with a close but relaxed fit, and the soft cotton-blend yarn provides a light layer of warmth, without feeling too hefty. It’s polished enough for the office, but comfortable for simply lounging at home. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 20

5 This Crew Sweater That Comes In Every Color Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Lightweight and soft, this crew-neck sweater top is a simple and classic piece that can be worn with everything from jeans to slacks to sweatpants. The versatile cotton-blend sweater has long sleeves and a close but comfy fit. Not to mention, it comes in 50 different colors and patterns, including bright solids, sassy animal prints, and sophisticated stripes. Available sizes: 3X-Small— XX-Large (slim fits available)

Available colors and styles: 50

6 These Flexible Ballet Flats Made From Faux Leather Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from realistic-looking faux leather, these flexible ballet flats add a touch of elegance to any outfit you pair them with. With a rounded toe and slightly elasticized top, these comfy shoes have a classic shape that stands up to daily wear. They’re also available in a soft microsuede material, as well as animal prints including leopard spots and snakeskin. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide options available)

Available colors and styles: 32

7 A Pair Of Elegant Flats With Memory Foam Insoles Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Here’s another pair of ballet flats with chic pointed toes. Made from a soft faux leather material, these shoes are designed to be worn all day long — they have cushioned memory foam insoles and padded heels for extra comfort. Choose from a selection of neutral brown, tan, and black colors, or opt for a subtle metallic shade. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide options available)

Available colors: 11

8 A Knit Midi Skirt That’s Polished But Comfy Amazon Essentials Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you pair it with a T-shirt and sneakers or a blouse and heels, you can’t go wrong with this versatile knit skirt. The pull-on garment sits at your natural waist, and has a straight silhouette that falls to the knees. Made from rayon with a hint of stretchy spandex, this sleek skirt is also incredibly comfy. It’s available in dark neutrals as well as bright, eye-catching shades. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

9 The Boatneck Dress You Can Wear From Day To Night Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Boatneck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s a swingy dress with a chic boat neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. Pair this dress with sandals and a floppy hat for a casual daytime ensemble, or dress it up with a statement necklace and heels for the nighttime. You’ll feel comfortable and look put-together at the same time. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 5

10 This Shirt Dress That’s Just The Right Amount Of Buttoned Up Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a button-down front and spread collar, this chic shirt dress has the tailored sophistication of workwear, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress it down, too. Made from a lightweight woven viscose material, the airy dress can be paired with anything from sneakers to flats to stilettos. It has a tie-belt that cinches around the waist, creating a classic silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

11 A Comfy Wrap Dress With Flowy Sleeves Amazon Essentials Standard Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s a super soft dress with a wrap-front detail and fluttery kimono sleeves. With an above-the-knee hem, side pockets, and a V-neckline, it’s appropriate for everything from farmers market visits to dinner dates. “I low-key have been having to STOP myself from wearing this dress!” one reviewer raved. “The material is wonderful and comfortable to wear!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

12 The Stretchy Palazzo Pants That Are So Versatile Arolina Stretchy Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-stretchy polyester-spandex blend, these palazzo pants are so comfy, and can be worn in all sorts of ways. While they’re soft enough for lounging around the house or doing yoga, they can also be paired with a crop top and heels for a night-out ensemble. They come in tons of fun prints, including florals, stripes, and polka dots. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 34

13 A Pleated Midi Skirt That Comes In Fun Patterns CHARTOU Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you choose a leopard print, daisy floral, or bold solid color, you’ll make a statement with this swingy pleated midi skirt. It cinches in at the waist with an elasticized waistband, and falls to the mid-calf. You can wear this skirt with graphic tees, tank tops, turtlenecks, and everything in between. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

14 This Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit With A Loose Fit Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon A jumpsuit is perfect for those days when you don’t feel like assembling a whole outfit — just throw it on, and you’re ready to go. This one has thin spaghetti straps and deep side pockets that provide the perfect place to stash your phone and keys. Pair it with strappy sandals and a tote bag for a beachy ensemble, or add platform heels and some bangles for a nighttime look. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 41

15 The Leggings That Are Nice Enough To Wear To Work Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ditch your uncomfortable work pants for these thick knit leggings that can be incorporated into your business casual wardrobe. The opaque viscose-nylon material is stretchy enough to conform to your shape, but won’t ever become see-through. So versatile, they can go straight from the office to a post-work yoga class. Available in four lengths, they suit a wide range of heights. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (4 lengths available)

Available colors and styles: 6

16 A Stylish Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit Alelly Off-Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit can be dressed up or down, depending on whether you decide to pair it with sneakers or heels. The versatile O-neckline can be worn off just one shoulder, or off both shoulders, and a subtle tie-waistband cinches the fabric in at your mid-section, with a relaxed fit throughout. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 8

17 These Slip-On Sneakers Made From Stretchy Mesh & Memory Foam LANCROP Walking Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter if you’re spending the day running errands or sightseeing in a new place — your feet should be comfortable. These breathable slip-on sneakers have cushioned memory foam insoles that gently support your feet while you walk and stretchy mesh uppers that let your feet move. The rubber soles provide moderate arch support, and the rounded front won’t pinch your toes. They come in several subtle neutral shades that look great with any outfit. Available sizes: 4.5 — 13

Available colors and styles: 30

18 This Tiered Mini Dress That’s Floaty & Flirty Dress Depot A-Line Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a loose fit, this A-line mini dress is perfect for achieving a laid-back vibe, and has a tiered bodice that falls to an above-the-knee hem. It comes in a cool spotted pattern, as well as retro-inspired polka dots. This dress looks amazing with a floppy hat and sunglasses, but it can also be dressed up with tights and heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

19 A Button-Down Blouse With A Fierce Leopard Print ECOWISH Leopard Button-Down Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can wear this chic button-down blouse with jeans, trousers, skirts, or even shorts — the possibilities are endless. The cotton-polyester shirt has a V neckline and long sleeves that can be rolled up to your desired length. If you’re a fan of leopard print, you’re in luck — there are 20 fierce spotted patterns to choose from, in a variety of stylish shades. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 20

20 The Pleated Midi Skirt With Delicate Dots EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hitting your mid-calf, the hem on this pleated midi skirt with an elastic waist swings around your legs as you move — and it has pockets, too. The dainty dotted pattern adds a nice touch to any outfit; wear it with a tee and combat boots for a chic streetwear look, or add heels and a blouse for an elegant ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

21 These White Faux Sneakers That Are So Classic Feversole PU Leather Lace-Up Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon While sneakers and jeans are a classic combo, there are actually so many ways you can wear these white faux leather lace-ups. They look great paired with a midi-skirt, a sundress, a jumpsuit... The list goes on. These sneakers have a durable rubber sole and a rounded shape that fits comfortably on your foot. They’re available in a variety of neutral colors and several design options. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors and styles: 22

22 The Billowy Pants With Cool Side Slits Gboomo Plus-Size Side Slit Harem Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enjoy total comfort in these soft, flowy harem pants. The pants feature side slits on both legs, which adds an extra bit of airflow and a peek-a-boo design element. These pull-on pants can be worn in a variety of settings — to yoga class, at home during a movie marathon, or even out to the club when paired with the right heel. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

23 A Laid-Back Swing Dress With A Boat Neck Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This boatneck dress strikes the perfect balance between stylish and casual. Made from a stretchy viscose jersey fabric, the dress is fitted through the chest with a three-quarter sleeve. The bottom half of the dress gently flows down to the above-the-knee hem. You can wear it with sneakers for an everyday ensemble, or add heels and a necklace for a cocktail party. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

24 The Cropped Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon A paper bag waist gives these cropped trousers their unique silhouette, and the straight leg and above-the-ankle hem add just the right touch of casual. Plus, there are two functional side pockets for holding your small valuables. “I can wear this to the office, to the park, or to a nice dinner,” one reviewer wrote. “Dress this up or down! Perfection!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

25 This Button-Down Romper With A Tie-Front Ivay Button Romper with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Throw on this romper and you’ll instantly feel ready for the day (or night). The relaxed one-piece is designed with buttons down the front, while the partially-rolled sleeves create a casual vibe. Two deep front patch pockets provide a place to store your essentials, and a tie-waist cinches in the front. It comes in several rich solid colors, along with a dainty floral pattern. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

26 The Sneakers That Are Light As Air & Stretchy Kaopabolo Athletic Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you’re walking around all day, it’s essential to wear shoes that won’t hurt your feet. These sneakers are made from a breathable and flexible mesh material that expands as you walk, and the super lightweight soles gently support your feet without any resistance. They’re great for light workouts, sightseeing, or just walking the dog around the block. Available sizes: 6 — 14.5

Available colors: 16

27 An Easygoing Tank With A Racerback Fit LouKeith Racerback Cami Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Here’s a cotton-blend tank top with a halter neck and thin spaghetti straps that give it an upgraded look. Paired with denim shorts and sneakers, it can be worn to the beach or a barbecue, but combine it with skinny jeans and heels, and you’ve got yourself an outfit that’s ready for a night on the town. “Seriously my favorite tank top!! So cute and can easily dress it up and down!” raved one customer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

28 This Versatile Top That Comes In Every Color Made By Johnny Boatneck Top with Side Shirring Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy rayon-blend material, this top has a chic boat neckline and flowy, short sleeves. To top it off, the bottom half of the garment has shirring details on either side, creating a close fit around the waist. Pick from over 40 colors, from soft neutrals to rich jewel tones. There’s also a V-neck option for those who prefer a different neckline. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 42

29 A Wrap Dress That’s So Timeless Meraki Wrap Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Transition from the office to happy hour in this long-sleeve dress with a wrap-front detail. The midi-length dress has a relaxed fit, with a hem that falls below the knees. It looks great with casual flats, or a patterned heel for a fun nighttime look. “Will look lovely accessorized up with evening shoes and sparkly jewelery,” one reviewer wrote. “The price doesn't break the bank either!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 3

30 The Maxi T-Shirt Dress With Pockets Naggoo Split T-Shirt Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Take all the comfort of your favorite tee and combine it with a maxi dress, and that’s what you have here. The ultra-soft, stretchy material feels wonderful, and a slit on either side adds extra ventilation, while two side pockets provide a place to keep your small belongings. This dress also comes in several eye-catching floral and tie-dye prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

31 This Jersey-Knit Dress With Ruffled Sleeves Nemidor Plus-Size Ruffle Sleeve Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The ruffled sleeves on this mini dress will make you feel like a real-life princess. It has a round neck and an above-the-knee hem, along with two side pockets that can hold small items. Besides solid colors, this dress also comes in pretty florals, sleek stripes, and retro polka dots. “I LOVE this dress,” one reviewer wrote. “Can be dressed up or down, and I’ve already had several compliments my first day wearing it.” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 12

32 An Off-Shoulder Sweater With A Baggy Fit OmicGot Off-The-Shoulder Knit Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon When the cooler weather rolls around, you’ll want to pull on this cozy, oversized sweater. While the top is great for evenings spent in front of the fireplace, the chic off-the-shoulder neckline makes it perfectly suitable for a night out as well. The knit fabric is made from a rayon-polyester blend, with a hint of spandex for extra stretchiness. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

33 The Tie-Front Dress With Lantern Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Waist Knit Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This tie-front mini dress is elevated by its billowy lantern sleeves. The design features a round neckline and a slouchy fit that runs down to the above-the-knee hem. Pair it with sneakers, heels, or boots for completely different ensembles. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

34 These Flat Sandals That Are *So* Comfortable Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon With thick elastic bands that stretch over your feet and around your ankles, these sandals stay securely on, and have a chic, minimalist vibe. They have flexible rubber soles, and several customers have raved about how comfy they are. “I’ve been wearing them periodically for a week now and love them even more,” wrote one reviewer. “They are extremely comfortable, like, crazy comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 —11

Available colors: 11

35 This Off-Shoulder Wrap Top With So Much Style Romwe Off-Shoulder Wrap Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pair this off-the-shoulder bandage top with jeans and statement earrings for a fashion-forward look that can take you from day to night. The ribbed material is lightweight, stretching from the tops of your arms across your chest. You can wear this top tucked into your pants or skirt, or pull it down over your waist — both options look great. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 25

36 These Woven Sandals That Go From The Beach To Dinner Mtzyoa Woven Leather Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from a soft faux leather material with flexible rubber soles, these woven flip flops look just as good as they feel on your feet. They come in a ton of different colors, including neutral brown, white, black, and pink. Wear them to the beach, then to a nice al fresco dinner. “These are a perfect combination of casual and stylish, and nice quality for the price,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 6 —10

Available colors and styles: 40

37 A Pair Of High-Waisted Palazzo Pants SATINA High-Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here are some palazzo pants that have a super high and stretchy waistband that supports the midsection. The ultra-soft polyester-spandex fabric flares out at the knee, creating a ‘70s-inspired silhouette. Wear a sleek black or gray plaid pair to work, or rock a tie-dye pattern at your next music festival. FYI, these also make great yoga pants. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

38 These Straight-Leg Levi’s With A Bit Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s safe to say that Levi Strauss has a bit of a cult following. These Levi’s have a super stretchy feel to them, with a snug fit and mid-rise, pull-on closure. “Honestly, these jeans are my everything right now,” one reviewer wrote. “They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down.” Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 15

39 A Pair Of Levi’s With A Skinny Fit Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon This pair of skinny jeans from Levi Strauss is made from a cotton-polyester blend that has just a hint of elastane for extra flexibility. The mid-rise waistband has a zipper closure, with a set of front and back pockets. Available in four different washes, the denim has a worn-in, vintage appearance that pairs well with T-shirts, blouses, blazers, and more. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 15

40 These Slip-Ons With Platform Soles Soda Tracer Preforated Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re constantly bending down to re-tie your laces, you might prefer these slip-on sneakers instead. A grown-up version of the classic skater shoe, they’re made with a synthetic faux leather material, and perforated for extra ventilation. Elastic panels on each side conform to your feet, and the platform rubber soles measure a full inch high. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 17

41 A Skater Dress That’s So Flirty Verdusa Ribbed Skater Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon A deep V neckline and long sleeves give this skater dress its classic silhouette. The ribbed polyester-spandex fabric flows down to the above-the-knee hem, swinging with your body as you move. You can dress it down with combat boots, or make it fancy with high heels and a necklace. There are a dozen different shades to choose from, including dark green, red, and slate blue. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

42 This Empire-Waist Mini Dress With Fluttery Sleeves Lock and Love Deep V-Neck Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Airy and relaxed, this mini dress has a deep V neck and fluttery kimono-style sleeves. The rayon-spandex fabric cinches right below your chest, draping down to the above-the-knee hem. This dress looks great with sandals for a casual look, or with heels for a formal outfit. It comes in a variety of pretty jewel tones, including royal blue, dark purple, and wine red. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

43 A Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress That’s So Summery WEACZZY T-Shirt Swing Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a flowy fit and an above-the-knee hem, this T-shirt dress is perfect for warmer weather. It has a scoop neck and wide arm holes to keep you cool, and the rayon-spandex material is soft and lightweight. Match it with sneakers and a tote bag for a laid-back outfit, or dress it up with a statement necklace. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

44 The Long-Sleeve Dress That Comes In Fun Florals Unbranded Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon The rayon-spandex jersey knit fabric on this long-sleeve dress is so soft, you’ll want to wear it all day — and all night. Luckily, you can. With the addition of heels and some fun jewelry, you can take this flowy crew-neck T-shirt dress from the office to a cocktail bar. Plus, there are side pockets for holding your phone, cash, and keys. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

45 A Slouchy Sweater With A Trendy Off-Shoulder Fit Lacozy Off-Shoulder Pullover Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Slouchy and oversized, this on-trend sweater is the kind of thing you’ll want to pull on every day. The pullover is made from a cotton-polyester blend that has a touch of spandex to it. Pair it with leggings for a relaxed, at-home vibe, or add dark denim and heels for a look that’s ready to hit the town. Besides solids, this sweater is available in floral, gingham, and striped patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 34