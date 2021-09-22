46 Super Comfortable Things Under $30 That Can Look Dressed Up Or Casual

There was a time when my closet was separated into two halves — casual daytime clothes and dressy nighttime outfits. But then I discovered that life became simpler when I invested in
basic wardrobe staples that could be dressed up or down, depending on how I styled them. Luckily, Amazon is a gold mine for comfortable clothing items under $30 that can look laid-back or fancy with the right accessories.
Take this versatile
wrap dress, for example. When you wear it with sneakers or sandals, it’s great for a farmers market outing or a brunch date. But add heels and a statement necklace, and it’s ready for a cocktail party. The soft material is so comfy, you won’t mind wearing it from day to night. And don’t forget a layering piece — this lightweight, open-front cardigan looks lovely with anything.
And just because some work environments encourage a business casual dress code doesn’t mean you have to sit around in stiff clothes all day. These
high-waisted palazzo pants are super stretchy, allowing for a full range of movement, and they come in work-appropriate shades like solid black and gray plaid, as well as more playful options like stripes and polka dots. Just add a blouse and a blazer, and you’re all set. Then, at the end of the day, you’re already wearing the perfect soft pants for lounging at home.
Keep scrolling to discover plenty of
comfy clothing pieces you can wear on nearly any occasion, from formal dinners to relaxed backyard hangouts. 1 This Drapey Cardigan With A Tie Waist
With a drapey open front and long sleeves, this
cardigan looks great paired with jeans or a pencil skirt. It comes with a sash belt that can be secured in the front or the back for two different looks. Made from a stretchy polyester-spandex fabric, this lightweight sweater is a fantastic layering piece that won’t overpower the rest of your outfit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 13 2 A V-Neck Top With Unique Shoulder Cutouts
This
V-neck top has a relaxed fit and a hem that falls just past your waist. The batwing sleeves feature shoulder cutouts on each side, adding a chic twist to an otherwise simple top. It comes in lighter colors such as white, gray, and pink, as well as darker, richer shades like black, wine red, and dark blue. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large Available colors: 20 3 The Lightweight Mock-Neck Sweater
For those transitional months when the weather is crisp and cool, this
lightweight sweater is a chic wardrobe staple. It has long sleeves and a mock neck, with a close fit that isn’t too constricting. The yarn is made from a cotton-modal-polyester blend, which is soft against your skin. This top can be paired with dark denim and riding boots for an autumnal look, or light khakis and flats in the spring. Available sizes: X-Small— 6X-Large Available colors: 22 4 A Simple Cardigan That Falls Past The Hips
Having a basic, reliable cardigan in your wardrobe is a must, no matter the season.
This one falls past the hips, with a close but relaxed fit, and the soft cotton-blend yarn provides a light layer of warmth, without feeling too hefty. It’s polished enough for the office, but comfortable for simply lounging at home. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large Available colors: 20 5 This Crew Sweater That Comes In Every Color
Lightweight and soft, this crew-neck
sweater top is a simple and classic piece that can be worn with everything from jeans to slacks to sweatpants. The versatile cotton-blend sweater has long sleeves and a close but comfy fit. Not to mention, it comes in 50 different colors and patterns, including bright solids, sassy animal prints, and sophisticated stripes. Available sizes: 3X-Small— XX-Large (slim fits available) Available colors and styles: 50 6 These Flexible Ballet Flats Made From Faux Leather
Made from realistic-looking faux leather, these
flexible ballet flats add a touch of elegance to any outfit you pair them with. With a rounded toe and slightly elasticized top, these comfy shoes have a classic shape that stands up to daily wear. They’re also available in a soft microsuede material, as well as animal prints including leopard spots and snakeskin. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide options available) Available colors and styles: 32 7 A Pair Of Elegant Flats With Memory Foam Insoles
Here’s another pair of
ballet flats with chic pointed toes. Made from a soft faux leather material, these shoes are designed to be worn all day long — they have cushioned memory foam insoles and padded heels for extra comfort. Choose from a selection of neutral brown, tan, and black colors, or opt for a subtle metallic shade. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide options available) Available colors: 11 8 A Knit Midi Skirt That’s Polished But Comfy
Whether you pair it with a T-shirt and sneakers or a blouse and heels, you can’t go wrong with this versatile
knit skirt. The pull-on garment sits at your natural waist, and has a straight silhouette that falls to the knees. Made from rayon with a hint of stretchy spandex, this sleek skirt is also incredibly comfy. It’s available in dark neutrals as well as bright, eye-catching shades. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 9 The Boatneck Dress You Can Wear From Day To Night
Here’s a swingy
dress with a chic boat neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. Pair this dress with sandals and a floppy hat for a casual daytime ensemble, or dress it up with a statement necklace and heels for the nighttime. You’ll feel comfortable and look put-together at the same time. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large Available colors: 5 10 This Shirt Dress That’s Just The Right Amount Of Buttoned Up
With a button-down front and spread collar, this chic
shirt dress has the tailored sophistication of workwear, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress it down, too. Made from a lightweight woven viscose material, the airy dress can be paired with anything from sneakers to flats to stilettos. It has a tie-belt that cinches around the waist, creating a classic silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 7 11 A Comfy Wrap Dress With Flowy Sleeves
Here’s a super soft
dress with a wrap-front detail and fluttery kimono sleeves. With an above-the-knee hem, side pockets, and a V-neckline, it’s appropriate for everything from farmers market visits to dinner dates. “I low-key have been having to STOP myself from wearing this dress!” one reviewer raved. “The material is wonderful and comfortable to wear!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 4 12 The Stretchy Palazzo Pants That Are So Versatile
Made from an ultra-stretchy polyester-spandex blend, these
palazzo pants are so comfy, and can be worn in all sorts of ways. While they’re soft enough for lounging around the house or doing yoga, they can also be paired with a crop top and heels for a night-out ensemble. They come in tons of fun prints, including florals, stripes, and polka dots. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors and styles: 34 13 A Pleated Midi Skirt That Comes In Fun Patterns
Whether you choose a leopard print, daisy floral, or bold solid color, you’ll make a statement with this swingy
pleated midi skirt. It cinches in at the waist with an elasticized waistband, and falls to the mid-calf. You can wear this skirt with graphic tees, tank tops, turtlenecks, and everything in between. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors and styles: 15 14 This Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit With A Loose Fit
A jumpsuit is perfect for those days when you don’t feel like assembling a whole outfit — just throw it on, and you’re ready to go.
This one has thin spaghetti straps and deep side pockets that provide the perfect place to stash your phone and keys. Pair it with strappy sandals and a tote bag for a beachy ensemble, or add platform heels and some bangles for a nighttime look. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors and styles: 41 15 The Leggings That Are Nice Enough To Wear To Work
Ditch your uncomfortable work pants for these thick
knit leggings that can be incorporated into your business casual wardrobe. The opaque viscose-nylon material is stretchy enough to conform to your shape, but won’t ever become see-through. So versatile, they can go straight from the office to a post-work yoga class. Available in four lengths, they suit a wide range of heights. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (4 lengths available) Available colors and styles: 6 16 A Stylish Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit
This off-the-shoulder
jumpsuit can be dressed up or down, depending on whether you decide to pair it with sneakers or heels. The versatile O-neckline can be worn off just one shoulder, or off both shoulders, and a subtle tie-waistband cinches the fabric in at your mid-section, with a relaxed fit throughout. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors and styles: 8 17 These Slip-On Sneakers Made From Stretchy Mesh & Memory Foam
It doesn’t matter if you’re spending the day running errands or sightseeing in a new place — your feet should be comfortable. These breathable
slip-on sneakers have cushioned memory foam insoles that gently support your feet while you walk and stretchy mesh uppers that let your feet move. The rubber soles provide moderate arch support, and the rounded front won’t pinch your toes. They come in several subtle neutral shades that look great with any outfit. Available sizes: 4.5 — 13 Available colors and styles: 30 18 This Tiered Mini Dress That’s Floaty & Flirty
With a loose fit, this A-line
mini dress is perfect for achieving a laid-back vibe, and has a tiered bodice that falls to an above-the-knee hem. It comes in a cool spotted pattern, as well as retro-inspired polka dots. This dress looks amazing with a floppy hat and sunglasses, but it can also be dressed up with tights and heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors and styles: 6 19 A Button-Down Blouse With A Fierce Leopard Print
You can wear this chic
button-down blouse with jeans, trousers, skirts, or even shorts — the possibilities are endless. The cotton-polyester shirt has a V neckline and long sleeves that can be rolled up to your desired length. If you’re a fan of leopard print, you’re in luck — there are 20 fierce spotted patterns to choose from, in a variety of stylish shades. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors and styles: 20 20 The Pleated Midi Skirt With Delicate Dots
Hitting your mid-calf, the hem on this
pleated midi skirt with an elastic waist swings around your legs as you move — and it has pockets, too. The dainty dotted pattern adds a nice touch to any outfit; wear it with a tee and combat boots for a chic streetwear look, or add heels and a blouse for an elegant ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and styles: 11 21 These White Faux Sneakers That Are So Classic
While sneakers and jeans are a classic combo, there are actually so many ways you can wear these white faux leather
lace-ups. They look great paired with a midi-skirt, a sundress, a jumpsuit... The list goes on. These sneakers have a durable rubber sole and a rounded shape that fits comfortably on your foot. They’re available in a variety of neutral colors and several design options. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5 Available colors and styles: 22 22 The Billowy Pants With Cool Side Slits
Enjoy total comfort in these soft, flowy
harem pants. The pants feature side slits on both legs, which adds an extra bit of airflow and a peek-a-boo design element. These pull-on pants can be worn in a variety of settings — to yoga class, at home during a movie marathon, or even out to the club when paired with the right heel. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large Available colors: 4 23 A Laid-Back Swing Dress With A Boat Neck
This
boatneck dress strikes the perfect balance between stylish and casual. Made from a stretchy viscose jersey fabric, the dress is fitted through the chest with a three-quarter sleeve. The bottom half of the dress gently flows down to the above-the-knee hem. You can wear it with sneakers for an everyday ensemble, or add heels and a necklace for a cocktail party. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 24 The Cropped Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist
A paper bag waist gives these
cropped trousers their unique silhouette, and the straight leg and above-the-ankle hem add just the right touch of casual. Plus, there are two functional side pockets for holding your small valuables. “I can wear this to the office, to the park, or to a nice dinner,” one reviewer wrote. “Dress this up or down! Perfection!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 31 25 This Button-Down Romper With A Tie-Front
Throw on this
romper and you’ll instantly feel ready for the day (or night). The relaxed one-piece is designed with buttons down the front, while the partially-rolled sleeves create a casual vibe. Two deep front patch pockets provide a place to store your essentials, and a tie-waist cinches in the front. It comes in several rich solid colors, along with a dainty floral pattern. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 14 26 The Sneakers That Are Light As Air & Stretchy
When you’re walking around all day, it’s essential to wear shoes that won’t hurt your feet. These
sneakers are made from a breathable and flexible mesh material that expands as you walk, and the super lightweight soles gently support your feet without any resistance. They’re great for light workouts, sightseeing, or just walking the dog around the block. Available sizes: 6 — 14.5 Available colors: 16 27 An Easygoing Tank With A Racerback Fit
Here’s a
cotton-blend tank top with a halter neck and thin spaghetti straps that give it an upgraded look. Paired with denim shorts and sneakers, it can be worn to the beach or a barbecue, but combine it with skinny jeans and heels, and you’ve got yourself an outfit that’s ready for a night on the town. “Seriously my favorite tank top!! So cute and can easily dress it up and down!” raved one customer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 17 28 This Versatile Top That Comes In Every Color
Made from a stretchy rayon-blend material, this
top has a chic boat neckline and flowy, short sleeves. To top it off, the bottom half of the garment has shirring details on either side, creating a close fit around the waist. Pick from over 40 colors, from soft neutrals to rich jewel tones. There’s also a V-neck option for those who prefer a different neckline. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 42 29 A Wrap Dress That’s So Timeless
Transition from the office to happy hour in this
long-sleeve dress with a wrap-front detail. The midi-length dress has a relaxed fit, with a hem that falls below the knees. It looks great with casual flats, or a patterned heel for a fun nighttime look. “Will look lovely accessorized up with evening shoes and sparkly jewelery,” one reviewer wrote. “The price doesn't break the bank either!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 3 30 The Maxi T-Shirt Dress With Pockets
Take all the comfort of your favorite tee and combine it with a
maxi dress, and that’s what you have here. The ultra-soft, stretchy material feels wonderful, and a slit on either side adds extra ventilation, while two side pockets provide a place to keep your small belongings. This dress also comes in several eye-catching floral and tie-dye prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 31 This Jersey-Knit Dress With Ruffled Sleeves
The ruffled sleeves on this
mini dress will make you feel like a real-life princess. It has a round neck and an above-the-knee hem, along with two side pockets that can hold small items. Besides solid colors, this dress also comes in pretty florals, sleek stripes, and retro polka dots. “I LOVE this dress,” one reviewer wrote. “Can be dressed up or down, and I’ve already had several compliments my first day wearing it.” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus Available colors: 12 32 An Off-Shoulder Sweater With A Baggy Fit
When the cooler weather rolls around, you’ll want to pull on this cozy, oversized
sweater. While the top is great for evenings spent in front of the fireplace, the chic off-the-shoulder neckline makes it perfectly suitable for a night out as well. The knit fabric is made from a rayon-polyester blend, with a hint of spandex for extra stretchiness. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 12 33 The Tie-Front Dress With Lantern Sleeves
This tie-front
mini dress is elevated by its billowy lantern sleeves. The design features a round neckline and a slouchy fit that runs down to the above-the-knee hem. Pair it with sneakers, heels, or boots for completely different ensembles. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 23 34 These Flat Sandals That Are *So* Comfortable
With thick elastic bands that stretch over your feet and around your ankles, these
sandals stay securely on, and have a chic, minimalist vibe. They have flexible rubber soles, and several customers have raved about how comfy they are. “I’ve been wearing them periodically for a week now and love them even more,” wrote one reviewer. “They are extremely comfortable, like, crazy comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 —11 Available colors: 11 35 This Off-Shoulder Wrap Top With So Much Style
Pair this
off-the-shoulder bandage top with jeans and statement earrings for a fashion-forward look that can take you from day to night. The ribbed material is lightweight, stretching from the tops of your arms across your chest. You can wear this top tucked into your pants or skirt, or pull it down over your waist — both options look great. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus Available colors: 25 36 These Woven Sandals That Go From The Beach To Dinner
Made from a soft faux leather material with flexible rubber soles, these
woven flip flops look just as good as they feel on your feet. They come in a ton of different colors, including neutral brown, white, black, and pink. Wear them to the beach, then to a nice al fresco dinner. “These are a perfect combination of casual and stylish, and nice quality for the price,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 6 —10 Available colors and styles: 40 37 A Pair Of High-Waisted Palazzo Pants
Here are some
palazzo pants that have a super high and stretchy waistband that supports the midsection. The ultra-soft polyester-spandex fabric flares out at the knee, creating a ‘70s-inspired silhouette. Wear a sleek black or gray plaid pair to work, or rock a tie-dye pattern at your next music festival. FYI, these also make great yoga pants. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16 38 These Straight-Leg Levi’s With A Bit Of Stretch
It’s safe to say that Levi Strauss has a bit of a cult following.
These Levi’s have a super stretchy feel to them, with a snug fit and mid-rise, pull-on closure. “Honestly, these jeans are my everything right now,” one reviewer wrote. “They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Available colors: 15 39 A Pair Of Levi’s With A Skinny Fit
This pair of
skinny jeans from Levi Strauss is made from a cotton-polyester blend that has just a hint of elastane for extra flexibility. The mid-rise waistband has a zipper closure, with a set of front and back pockets. Available in four different washes, the denim has a worn-in, vintage appearance that pairs well with T-shirts, blouses, blazers, and more. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Available colors: 15 40 These Slip-Ons With Platform Soles
If you’re constantly bending down to re-tie your laces, you might prefer these
slip-on sneakers instead. A grown-up version of the classic skater shoe, they’re made with a synthetic faux leather material, and perforated for extra ventilation. Elastic panels on each side conform to your feet, and the platform rubber soles measure a full inch high. Available sizes: 5 — 11 Available colors: 17 41 A Skater Dress That’s So Flirty
A deep V neckline and long sleeves give this
skater dress its classic silhouette. The ribbed polyester-spandex fabric flows down to the above-the-knee hem, swinging with your body as you move. You can dress it down with combat boots, or make it fancy with high heels and a necklace. There are a dozen different shades to choose from, including dark green, red, and slate blue. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 12 42 This Empire-Waist Mini Dress With Fluttery Sleeves
Airy and relaxed, this
mini dress has a deep V neck and fluttery kimono-style sleeves. The rayon-spandex fabric cinches right below your chest, draping down to the above-the-knee hem. This dress looks great with sandals for a casual look, or with heels for a formal outfit. It comes in a variety of pretty jewel tones, including royal blue, dark purple, and wine red. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 21 43 A Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress That’s So Summery
With a flowy fit and an above-the-knee hem, this
T-shirt dress is perfect for warmer weather. It has a scoop neck and wide arm holes to keep you cool, and the rayon-spandex material is soft and lightweight. Match it with sneakers and a tote bag for a laid-back outfit, or dress it up with a statement necklace. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 32 44 The Long-Sleeve Dress That Comes In Fun Florals
The rayon-spandex jersey knit fabric on this
long-sleeve dress is so soft, you’ll want to wear it all day — and all night. Luckily, you can. With the addition of heels and some fun jewelry, you can take this flowy crew-neck T-shirt dress from the office to a cocktail bar. Plus, there are side pockets for holding your phone, cash, and keys. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 31 45 A Slouchy Sweater With A Trendy Off-Shoulder Fit
Slouchy and oversized, this on-trend
sweater is the kind of thing you’ll want to pull on every day. The pullover is made from a cotton-polyester blend that has a touch of spandex to it. Pair it with leggings for a relaxed, at-home vibe, or add dark denim and heels for a look that’s ready to hit the town. Besides solids, this sweater is available in floral, gingham, and striped patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and styles: 34 46 This Versatile Top With A Pretty Lace Detail
This
sleeveless top is elevated with a delicate lace detail on both straps and down the V neckline. The loose-fitting shirt can be tucked into distressed jeans or shorts, or worn over leggings. There are so many fun colors and floral prints to choose from — dress up with a striking rose print or dress down with a light heather gray. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and styles: 43