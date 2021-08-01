54 Stylish Things That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

Whoever said “the best things in life are free” probably never scored a wildly good deal while online shopping (just a guess). You’ll likely agree once you see these stylish things that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon.

The term “stylish” can mean so many things, from clothing that falls in line with the latest trends, to timeless classics like a little black dress or the quintessential pair of skinny jeans. But living stylishly isn’t limited to clothing: Here, you’ll also find chic-and-cheap jewelry, shoes, and even home decor. With products like a pair of vintage-inspired sunnies or an actually affordable kitchen upgrade (hello, peel-and-stick backsplash), these products make small but impactful changes in your life that ramp up the style points. And best of all? Everything on this list is $40 and under — though with their high-quality constructions and ultra-chic designs, they seem like they should cost ten times as much.

Ready to level up your style game without breaking the bank? From an ambiance-setting Himalayan salt lamp to a pair of cushy foam sandals that only look like a designer brand, scroll on to discover 54 stylish things on Amazon that are surprisingly cheap.

1 This Strappy Dress You’ll Wear All Summer Long AlvaQ Button Down Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon From workdays to date nights and beyond, this strappy dress will become a warm-weather staple. With a decorative-button front, it’s as easy as pulling it on and accessorizing — it’ll go with everything from flip-flops to wedges. Plus, the straps are adjustable, and the relaxed fit was described by one shopper as being “incredible” due to the way it “hangs delicately on the body.” Choose from solids, florals, and animal prints, or opt for a bit more coverage with a 3/4-sleeved version. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A Peel-And-Stick Backsplash To Instantly Upgrade Your Kitchen Or Bathroom Art3d Peel and Stick Backsplash Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you rent an apartment or own a house, you probably know how expensive home upgrades can be — especially in rooms like the kitchen or bathroom. This peel-and-stick backsplash has the look of modern subway tile, without the need for any permanent changes to your walls (a bonus for renters). The adhesive backing works best on smooth, untextured surfaces, and you’ll get 10 interlocking sheets that cover around 8.2 square feet. They’re three-dimensional with a gel-like feel, too, so they’ll look like the real deal, not like wallpaper.

3 A Massive Collection Of Fun, Stylish Earrings Funtopia Earrings Set (61 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon No, you’re not imagining it: You really can get 61 pairs of earrings for just $20. This is an amazing deal if you like to switch up your style now and then, because this collection includes a mix of studs, pendant drop earrings, faux pearls, hoops, tortoise-like geometric earrings, and so much more, ranging in size from 0.2 inches up to 3.5 inches in length. And, because the wires are nickel- and lead-free, they won’t irritate your ears.

4 5 Pairs Of Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses So You’ll Always Be Protected Clear Ant Blue Light Blocking Glasses (Set of 5) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These blue-light-blocking glasses help reduce screen-induced eye strain and fatigue, but beyond that, it offers UB400 protection and an anti-reflective, HD focus. The frames are made from durable TR90, and the lenses are polycarbonate, so you know they’re legit. Keep a pair at work, one in your bedroom, one in your home office, and anywhere else you’re faced with screen time. This five-pack comes in five color combinations, including tortoiseshell, black, pastels, and more. Available colors: 5

5 This Pretty Midi Dress With A Faux-Wrap Silhouette AMZ PLUS A-Line Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a dress like this. Its crossover neckline, faux-wrap silhouette, and 3/4 sleeves ensure that this dress is sophisticated enough for any cocktail occasion, but its soft knit fabric means you’ll be incredibly comfortable. Choose from prints, solids, or even one with short sleeves. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

6 These Cute Coasters That Interlock To Form A Potted Cactus Buery Cactus Coasters (Set of 6) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Place this coaster set on your coffee table and rake in the compliments from guests. Made from a sturdy, heat-insulated blend of EVA and cork, these coasters have a non-slip design and can be interlocked in myriad ways, allowing you (or easily-entertained visitors) the freedom to rearrange them into fun shapes. You can also choose a similar option with funny, conversation-starting phrases or a set of coasters that look like vintage vinyl records. Available styles: 3

7 A Stunning One-Piece Swimsuit With Sultry Mesh Panels Daci Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only is this one-piece swimsuit budget-friendly, but the modern-meets-retro, pinup-esque style is so chic. Featuring sultry mesh panels at the bust and sides, it’s equal parts modest and daring. The high neckline is ultra-trendy, while the plethora of color and print offerings guarantees you’ll find one (or more) you love. Available sizes: Large — 22 Plus

8 This Chic, Modern Side Table With A Removable Tray danpinera Round Side Table Amazon $36 See On Amazon Lift the top from this side table and you’ll have a handheld tray you can use to transport beverages and snacks from the kitchen. Made from a durable, waterproof metal, the entire table has a wear-resistant, anti-rust coating, as well as welded legs with adjustable, non-slip feet. This chic (and functional) piece comes in plenty of color options, from neutrals like gold, black, and white, to statement-making yellow, peacock blue, and emerald green. Available colors: 9

9 A Fluttery Mini Dress With Romantic Ruffled Trim Dokotoo Ruffle Summer Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon As far as romantic silhouettes go, this mini dress gets top marks for its blouson sleeves and ruffled trim. While the outer fabric is airy, semi-sheer chiffon, the skirt and the front of the bodice are lined for modesty — though the open back and plunging neckline are a bit more daring. As for the fit? “Like a dream. Fit is snug in all the right places,” one reviewer described. “The fabric is nice and this dress feels EXPENSIVE!!! But it’s not, and that’s the best part!!!! I 100% recommend!!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Reviewers Say Helps Alleviate Allergies Himalayan Glow Natural Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Among more than 20,700 positive ratings and reviews, many shoppers point out that this salt lamp works wonders in alleviating allergies (but note that there isn’t scientific evidence supporting this claim). Either way, you can still enjoy the warm amber glow this gorgeous lamp emanates, which can be adjusted with the dimmer switch. The base is made from neem wood, and the bulb is included.

11 These Waterproof String Lights That Make Your Outdoor Space Look So Magical Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon The key to a cozy outdoor space is lighting, and these waterproof string lights are a great way to update your yard without breaking the bank. Available in black, green, or white, they’re designed to have one bulb socket per foot, each casting a soft, warm glow — though they’re dimmer-compatible, so you can also customize your lighting experience. Depending on the length you choose (options include 25, 50, and 100 feet long), you’ll get two to four spare bulbs, but if you need more, you can get a whole pack of replacements here. Available sizes: 3

12 These Faux-Leather Slide Sandals Adorned With A Cool Gold Chain Mtzyoa Flat Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Adorned with a blingy chain on top, no one would guess these slide sandals cost just $22. Although the chains look heavy-duty, they still feel lightweight; and, as one shopper put it, they “spice up any outfit they’re paired with.” This particular style comes in black, brown, and white, each made from rich faux leather, but you can find several other slide styles on this page, as well. Available sizes: 6 — 10

13 An Easy-Breezy Maxi Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline Floerns Off-Shoulder Long Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Because you can wear this dress multiple ways, its value instantly increases. Wear the sleeves off the shoulder for an on-trend look, or pull them up for more of a cottagecore vibe — either way, you can’t go wrong. The bodice and sleeves are stretchy and smocked, meaning you’ll get a perfect fit every time, while two front slits make it ultra breezy. "So glad I took a risk on this dress because it ended up being one of my favorite dresses that I own,” explained a happy reviewer. “The dress was flowy and lightweight. I was quite happy with the quality.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

14 These Leopard-Print Shorts For Lounging In Style Kafeimali Leopard Print Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon We all have a pair of plain lounge shorts we reach for when we want to be comfortable, but with their cool leopard print, these shorts instantly elevate your stay-at-home look. Best of all, they’re made from a breathable cotton blend, and they have two side pockets for carrying your phone or keys if you need to step out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 These Motion-Activated Light Strips That Adhere To Your Bed Frame Vansky Under Bed Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stick these motion-activated light strips onto the inside of your bed frame, and you’ll never need to fumble in the dark again. They have an impressive 11.8-foot range of motion detection, plus a customizable automatic shutoff you can set between 30 seconds and 10 minutes. Each strip is equipped with 45 LED lights, which cast a soft, warm glow for a staggering 100,000-hour lifespan (approximately).

16 These Trendy Bike Shorts Made Of Extra-Comfortable Jersey Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon A set of bike shorts like these can go from sportswear to loungewear to streetwear in seconds flat. Designed in a soft, stretchy jersey knit that’s built to move with you, these have a somewhat heavier weight to prevent accidental show-through. Over 16,900 people gave these shorts a five-star rating, so you can trust they’ll be a wardrobe mainstay for you, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 This Effortless Maxi Dress That Drapes Like A Dream Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite outfit. Made from a luxe, flowy jersey knit, this breezy maxi dress drapes beautifully, thanks in part to its elasticized empire waist. A chic crossover neckline elevates the look from a simple T-shirt dress, but the comfy fabric keeps things casual. “Absolutely adore this,” one shopper wrote. “I was looking for a basic, simple, no-frills maxi dress, and this seemed too good to be true for the price. IT IS PERFECT. The fabric is soft and comfy, the cut is beautiful.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 A Versatile Crossbody Bag You Can Also Use As A Clutch Or A Cosmetics Case FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, this crossbody bag can be held as a clutch, or even tucked into a larger bag as a makeup case. You’ll find that it has no shortage of storage space, as it has a few interior and exterior pockets. The faux leather construction looks and feels like the real thing — and the 4.7 star average (across more than 9,300 ratings) is a testament to that. Available colors: 22

19 This Unique Jewelry Tray That Looks Like A Zebra Rug Jonathan Adler Metallic Zebra Dish Amazon $30 See On Amazon An unexpected, unique piece of decor instantly reads as expensive, but this Jonathan Adler dish shows that your decor doesn't have to *actually* be pricey. Fashioned after a zebra-skin rug, this porcelain dish would look so chic as a jewelry tray on your vanity, an office supply catchall on your desk, or a key holder in your entryway. Available colors: 2

20 A Set Of 6 Glittering CZ Studs In Varying Sizes Manufac Stainless Steel Stud Earrings (Set of 6) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These stud earrings are an understated classic. You’ll get six pairs with this order, each in a different size, so you can pick and choose just how glittery you want to go. It’s a great choice for people with multiple piercings, too. Each set has a hypoallergenic, stainless steel post that’s free from nickel and lead, so they won’t irritate sensitive ears. If you don’t love the diamond-like look, you can pick up a pack of white or black faux-pearls instead. Available styles: 3

21 These Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon These sunglasses are a true diamond in the rough — despite the affordable price tag, they have no shortage of quality or style, and they won’t bend or break like other inexpensive sunnies. In addition to the stainless steel frame, they have shatter-resistant, polarized polycarbonate lenses to reduce sun glare, and grippy cushions on the nose pads and arms ensures they’ll stay put. You could wear this sleek pair dressed up at an outdoor formal event, but they make a great everyday pair as well. Available colors: 7

22 A Bamboo Charcuterie Board With A Built-In Utensil Drawer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don’t have to splurge to make an impact while entertaining — just use this surprisingly affordable charcuterie board. The board features a grooved design for slotting in crackers and flatbreads, and the sturdy bamboo construction is just as functional as it is stylish. Plus, the order comes with four stainless steel utensils that fit into the built-in pull-out drawer.

23 These EVA Foam Slides That Look Just Like Designer Sandals FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re struggling to find in-stock Birkenstocks or just can’t justify the cost, these sandals are a great alternative. The flexible EVA foam construction means they’re flexible, waterproof, and seriously comfortable, while the molded insole offers tons of support. The two top buckles are fully adjustable, allowing you to create your perfect fit (though there is also a thong-style option, if that’s more your thing). Choose from virtually every color you can imagine, plus fun prints like tiger, snake, and painterly prints. Available sizes: 6 — 11

24 This Tank Dress With A Relaxed, Swingy Hem Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon You don’t have to skimp on comfort to look seriously put together, as this easy-breezy tank dress proves. Made from a draped jersey material, it has a flowy hem and comes in lots of cool prints, like stripes, leopard, floral, and a few solids, too. “Super soft material, incredibly comfortable,” one buyer wrote. “I’ve tried a couple of other dresses with the same design from large department stores, but this was the best quality dress.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 A Dainty Anklet Chain Plated In 18K Gold Barzel Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Falling in step with this season’s resurgence of ‘90s trends, this anklet keeps your look trendy with no effort at all. It’s available in three lengths to suit several ankle sizes, each made from 18K gold-plated metal with a lobster claw closure. Don’t be fooled by the low cost or delicate look, though, because it’s reportedly a lot more sturdy than it appears. “This anklet is gorgeous,” one reviewer exclaimed. “Looks way more expensive than it is and very good quality. It’s water proof! I’ve purposely worn in the shower a few times to see if it would fade or turn color and it’s still just as bright as new.” Available sizes: 3

26 This Super Fluffy Area Rug Made From High-Pile Microfiber Andecor Fluffy Area Rug Amazon $28 See On Amazon Never underestimate the luxury of slipping your feet into a soft, cushy area rug like this one. If you’ve ever shopped for a rug, then you already know how difficult it can be to find an affordable one that doesn’t lack in quality — but this one is every bit as nice as a high-end option, thanks to a high-pile, shaggy microfiber top and a grippy bottom. It comes in nine colors, so you’ll certainly find one to suit your particular aesthetic. Available sizes: 3

27 This Layered Necklace You Can Mix & Match Mevecco Layered Pendant Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s the little things that make all the difference in an outfit. Take this layered necklace, for example. Whether you choose to wear both necklaces together or individually, they’ll add an understated touch to any look, whether formal or casual. Each has its own clasp closure and is made from 14K gold-plated brass that’s free from nickel and lead. The unadorned disc featured here is simple and elegant, but you have several other pendants to choose from, as well, like evil eyes, a turquoise crescent moon, or a gold lock. Available styles: 15

28 A 2-Pack Of Faux-Leather Belts With A Chic Double-Ring Buckle SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These faux-leather belts look like they could’ve been found in a designer boutique. With a double-ring push buckle, they’re made entirely from faux leather and can be worn either on the waist or hips. Grab them in a few different multipack combinations of brown, black, white, tan, and animal print, some of which are made with other materials, like faux-snake. Available sizes: S (fits waist from 22-27 inches) — XXXL (fits waist from 51-54 inches)

29 A Set Of 3 On-Trend Cropped Tanks In A Ribbed Knit Boao Racerback Crop Tops (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon A cropped fit, high neckline, and a ribbed construction? This pack of tank tops hits so many of the season’s trends. The fabric is stretchy, soft, and lightweight, so you can wear them solo in the summer or layered under sweaters in the winter, and they amount to just $7 a piece. Don’t let the price deter you, though. As one shopper put it, “these shirts fit perfectly everywhere. The material doesn't feel cheap. It's thicker but also soft and hugs my curves.” Available sizes: Small — Large

30 This Minimalist Choker With A Chunky Chain Design Turandoss Gold Chain Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon There is something so elegant about this choker. Because of its chunky-yet-minimalist design, it can be dressed up or down effortlessly, whether you wear it solo or layered with lots of other pieces — though you can also choose from a variety of pendant and layered options, too. This one is made from 14K gold-plated metal that’s hypoallergenic and nickel-free, and one reviewer explained that the quality made them “very surprised with how nice this is for how cheap it was.” Available styles: 27

31 This 3D-Printed Moon Lamp Balanced In A Hand-Shaped Stand Mydethun Moon Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon Comparable options of this moon lamp can cost hundreds of dollars, but fortunately, you can create an atmospheric ambiance for under $20. Made from a 3D-printed thermoplastic material, it’s based on real NASA imagery, so you can cast a realistic glow in your room for up to 10 hours on a single charge (recharging takes two to three hours). You can even adjust the brightness and light warmth with a dimmer switch that’s built into the base of the moon. This size comes with a delicate, hand-shaped stand, but larger sizes have a wooden base — and the moon lamp is removable from all of them. Available sizes: 4

32 These Essential Hoop Earrings With A Trendy, Chunky Width PAVOI Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon This pair of hoops can be worn with literally everything. As they have a 3.5-millimeter thickness, they’re slightly chunkier than your average pair for a modern take on the style, but a smaller diameter makes them appropriate for everyday wear. The posts are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel that’s free from nickel and lead, and you can choose between yellow-, rose-, or white-gold. Available sizes: 3

33 A 28-Pack Of Chic & Eclectic Hair Clips & Pins Cehomi Hair Clips (Set of 28) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this set of 28 hair clips, you can wear a different clip every day for nearly a month, and you’ll have a completely different look each time. This order is the true definition of a “variety pack,” as you’ll get lots of different designs, from faux-pearl pins to gemstone beaded clips to colorful acrylic barrettes and beyond, all crafted with rounded edges to prevent tangling or snagging.

34 A Pack Of 9 Different Bracelets You Can Wear Layered Or Solo IF ME Chain Bracelets (Set of 9) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you want to wear them stacked or solo, these bracelets come in a range of different styles, from slim chains to chunky ones, beads, and beyond. One slips on while the other eight have a sturdy lobster clasp closure, but all of them are made from hypoallergenic alloy and brass that’s free from lead and nickel. Choose between gold or silver colorways — or, get both for a mixed-metal look. Available colors: 2

35 These Architectural Stemless Glasses That Keep Your Wine Aerated Veracity & Verve Spinning Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thanks to their clever design, these stemless glasses can keep your wine aerated simply by sitting on a table. With a spinning-top-like base, they’ll pivot when you set them down, which keeps your beverage in motion (though they won’t spin off the table, thankfully). Made from hand-blown glass, they come in a pack of two and make a great gift. “They are quite durable and very elegant,” one reviewer confirmed. “Classy and cool at the same time. Easy to use. definitely harder to spill than your average glass or wine glass.”

36 A Classic Bucket Hat You Can Pack In Your Suitcase The Hat Depot Bucket Hat Amazon $12 See On Amazon The bucket hat trend is huge right now (even Hailey Baldwin approves), and you can easily try it out yourself with this low-cost option. Made from 100% cotton, it’s packable and makes a great accessory for your next vacation (or staycation), whether you choose one of many solid colors or a tie-dye or camo print. Plenty of luxury designers have created hats just like this one, and now you can get the look at a fraction of the price. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

37 This Sculptural Humidifier With 7 Colored Light Settings lemon + co. Cool Mist Air Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon At just about $40, this humidifier is an absolute bargain, especially considering how stylish it looks. It has plenty of features, like seven LED color-changing lights (which can be cycled or set to one single color), adjustable brightness, four timers (for continuous misting or 1-, 3-, or 6-hour limits), two mist levels, and an auto-shutoff when the water runs out. This is also compatible with essential oils, so you can enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy, too. Available sizes: 3

38 This Wall-Mounted Key Rack With A Pocket For Mail & Small Accessories KAYING Key Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Great as a sleek entryway catchall, this key rack can hold four sets of keys and a bundle of mail. But it can store a variety of other things too, like scarves, hats, pet leashes, and any other accessories up to 22 pounds total. Made from a sturdy mix of aluminum and wood, it’s roughly the height of a light switch and comes with the option to mount via screws or adhesive, for those who aren’t particularly handy.

39 This Classic, Roomy Tote Bag That Comes In 160 Colors Dreubea Shoulder Bag Amazon $11 See On Amazon Thanks to its ultra-low price, you don’t have to choose just one color of this tote bag — which is great news, since it comes in more shades than you can possibly imagine. Over 22,600 people gave this tote a five-star rating, and plenty are “impressed by how expensive it looks.” It’s made from a soft, pliant faux leather and has room to hold plenty of essentials, like an iPad, a few books, a water bottle, and more. Available colors: 160

40 An Airy Top With Fluttery Sleeves & A Tie Waist luvamia Button Down Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This breezy top is loved by fans because “the quality is great and it looks much more expensive” than it is, as one reviewer raved. Available in lots of classic colors, it’s made with a functional button front, a V-neckline, waist ties, and short, fluttery bell sleeves — and it would look just as good with jeans over the weekend as it would a midi skirt to the office. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 A Set Of 2 Tasseled Area Rugs With A Rustic Geometric Pattern Pauwer Washable Area Rug (Set of 2) Amazon $29 See On Amazon For an under-$30 price tag, you can snag not one but two area rugs in two different sizes (one is 2 x 4.2 feet, the other 2 x 3 feet). With a low pile, they’re particularly ideal for high-traffic areas, like the kitchen, front entryway, or just inside the back door. They’re made from lightweight cotton with a chic, neutral geometric pattern and tasseled ends. Plus, they’re completely machine washable.

42 This Wrap Dress With A Cute Ruffled Hem Naggoo Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon This ruffled wrap dress updates the timeless wrap-dress silhouette for an even easier wear. Instead of dealing with multiple ties, simply pull the strap through the small hole on the right side, then wrap it around yourself to tie it on the left side, so it won’t come undone accidentally. Whether you opt for the polka-dot print seen here, or choose a floral or solid shade, it’s the sweetest outfit for all your warm-weather ventures. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 This Elegant Mini Dress With Lantern Sleeves & A Tie Belt PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon How cute is this dress? It’s just as easy to wear as any other knit mini in your closet, but the lantern sleeves and half-tie belt (which mimics the look of an effortless sweater tied around your waist) elevate the look. The olive green hue pictured here is an easy alternative to wearing all-black everything (seriously, try it!), but you have 22 other colors to choose from, too — yes, including black. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 This Soothing Fountain That Creates A Spa-Like Atmosphere At Home HoMedics Tabletop Fountain Amazon $22 See On Amazon Create a soothing atmosphere in your bedroom, bathroom, or even your office with this tabletop fountain. A quiet, submersible water pump keeps the water clean and circulated, while the softly lit, tiered design can be decorated with the included set of river rocks. Among more than 12,600 five-star ratings, one reviewer wrote, “I put this in my guest bathroom and most people who see it complement it. It has very little to no noise [...] It looks more expensive than it is.”

45 These Mirrored Wall Decals You Can Arrange In So Many Ways Shappy Mirror Wall Decals (32 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s a really inexpensive way to fill some empty wall space. Stick these adhesive mirror decals onto any wall — and in any formation you can dream up — and your room will look instantly bigger and brighter. You could even incorporate them into a gallery-style wall to add an assortment of textures and shapes. You’ll get your choice from four sizes, the smallest measuring 3.9 inches wide, and the biggest (pictured) measuring 7.2 inches in width. Available sizes: 4

46 These Capri-Length Jeans With A Trendy Flared Cut Riders By Lee Plus Size Indigo Bootcut Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a cropped take on the season’s favorite bootcut silhouette, these capri jeans are perfect for warmer weather (though they also come in full-length inseams, too). One notable highlight is that they were designed with a no-gap waistband, made possible by the stretchy fabric construction. Otherwise, they’re your classic pair of jeans, with a zippered fly, belt loops, and five pockets. Available sizes: 18 — 26

47 A Lightweight Corner Shelf You Can Use In Any Room TuoxinEM Catty Corner Shelf Amazon $33 See On Amazon This corner shelf is a great way to maximize your space, no matter where you set it up — because of its minimalist aesthetic, it would be stylish in a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, or living room. The top shelf can hold up to 11 pounds, while the lower two can each bear up to 22 pounds. It’s made from lightweight PVC foam board (which is a composite mix of wood and plastic), so it’s easy to move if you want to experiment with different placements. Available sizes: 2

48 This Timeless Cami Dress You Can Wear In Every Season YATHON Cotton Summer Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Layer this cami dress with a turtleneck and tights in the winter, or wear it solo in summer, and you’ll see just how versatile it really is. The bodice has a ruched center and is double-layered to prevent accidental show-through, while the straps are fully adjustable. Despite its low cost, one reviewer explained, “I was afraid this dress would be cheap and flimsy but was pleasantly surprised [...] It has held up during several washes already, and the straps show no sign of breaking.” Most important of all, it has pockets! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

49 These Essential Skinny Jeans That Look Way More Expensive Than They Really Are Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon You may *think* you have to spend an arm and a leg to get decent denim, but these Levi’s skinny jeans prove otherwise. They have all of the trappings of a standard pair of jeans — a functional fly, five pockets, belt loops — with an ultra-stretchy fit. More than 28,600 people gave these jeans a perfect rating, including one who wrote that these “fit better, wash better, look better on than high end designer jeans and you can’t beat the price.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in 28-, 30-, and 32-inch inseams)

50 These Charming Throw Pillow Covers With Pompom Trim Top Finel Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Because these pillow covers have a full pompom trim, they’re somehow both cute and expensive-looking. Though they’re made of supremely soft velvet, they’re also sturdy, with a finish that’s resistant to fading and staining (but they’re machine washable just in case). They’ve earned nearly 20,000 five-star ratings, with many praising the quality, durability, and that they “appear to be much more expensive” than they are. Available sizes: 7

51 These Curtain String Lights That Totally Change Your Room’s Atmosphere Twinkle Star Curtain Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Transform your space with these curtained string lights, which have earned a near-perfect 4.7-star average across nearly 60,000 ratings. Each curtain has 10 strings, each with 30 lights apiece, and an attached controller that can switch to eight different lighting modes (like twinkling, soft fade, or steady on). They’re also waterproof, so you can even hang them up outdoors. Available colors: 2

52 A Set Of 3 Artificial Plants That Look Like The Real Deal Winlyn Artificial Eucalyptus Plants (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If don’t have a green thumb but crave the homeyness that greenery brings, these artificial plants are a great hack. Each order includes two eucalyptus and one rosemary-style planter, which come “planted” in concrete-like paper pots. The pots themselves are 3 inches wide and high, but the plants can be arranged to spread as wide as 9 inches, making them great for brightening up tabletops and empty shelf space.

53 This 4-Pack Of Skinny Belts With A Super-Stretchy Design WERFORU Skinny Belts (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “These are a great deal for the price,” wrote one happy owner of these skinny belts. “I was expecting far less with how much these cost but [...] they look more expensive than they are and fit perfectly.” Whether you choose to wear them cinching the waist or around your hips, they’ll stretch nicely thanks to an elastic back — but the faux-leather front and interlocking golden buckles are pure sophistication. Available sizes: Fits Waist 24-31” — Fits Waist 32-42”

