Stylists Are Obsessed With These Things Under $35 On Amazon That Look Good On Everyone

Finding trendy, affordable pieces that truly look good on everyone is like finding a needle in a freaking haystack — but it is possible. However, not everybody has the time: That’s why I enlisted fashion heavyweights Angel Neal, Andie Sobrato, Allie McKenna, Kimberly Hancher, and Gath A. D'Silva to help me find the crème de la crème of Amazon fashion for shoppers on a budget.

These style experts all weighed in on their favorite trending fashions right now that will suit pretty much every single body type under the sun Even better? These 35 gems will only run you $35 or less. I seriously had heart eyes — and I know you will, too. Shop ahead.

1 The Casual Skirt Set You Need In Your Life Milumia Ribbed Crop Top And Midi Skirt Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Angel Neal, a New York-based stylist and consultant, recommended two-piece skirt sets because they’re “flirty and fun,” especially styles that were “a little cropped.” Available in three colorways — think: khaki, rust, and mint green — this crop top and midi skirt is both casual and cute with its ribbed bodycon silhouette. As for the actual construction: “The quality of this ensemble surprised me. The hemming was done well, and the fabric is soft and not see through,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 Another Stylish Skirt Set For Day To Night MRSFITOK Bodycon Skirt Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Take a look at MRSFITOK bodycon skirt set for an after-dark option. This version has a bra-friendly long-sleeved crop top and a curve-hugging midi skirt with striking front waist sash. Even better? It only costs $29, so you can buy a couple sets to wear separately or mix-and-match. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “It gave everything it was suppose to give,” with fans calling it “definitely a must buy!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

3 A Classic Pair Of High-Waisted Jeans You’ll Want To Live In Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans Amazon $20 See On Amazon Need a new pair of straight legs or skinnies in your life? Neal recommends a classic high-waisted jean. “The cool thing about these jeans is they can be dressed up or down,” she told Bustle, adding that they’re “comfortable enough for a long day of work as well as a fun night into town.” Gloria Vanderbilt’s Amanda jeans offer shape retention (thanks to the cotton-stretch fabrication) and a high waist that looks good on everyone under the sun. Offered in a bunch of vibrant colorways, the classic high rise style sits at your natural waist with functional pockets, easy zipper fly, and traditional belt loops. Another major plus: They come in short, regular, and tall inseams. Available sizes: 4 — 24 Plus

4 These High-Waisted Flares With A Retro Vibe KDF High Waisted Flare Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon KDF’s high-waisted flares can also be dressed up or down — but in a more trendy way. The $29 bellbottoms can be toned down with a chunky sweater and heeled boots for daytime or jazzed up with a frilly blouse and heels for evenings out. Cut from cotton, polyester, and spandex, these won’t stretch out on you throughout the day and keep their shape for the long haul. And they’re so soft that you’ll barely know they’re there. “I can move in these and that’s not common for me in jeans,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 2 — 20

5 This Camisole Mini Dress With A Split Hem Verdusa Split Hem Cowl Neck Satin Cami Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Neal was a big fan of slip dresses, and here’s why: “The silhouette [may be] simple but it’s all about the way you style it,” she wrote. “The versatility is what makes this a statement piece to have in your closet,” added Neal. “Pair it with a blazer, a graphic tee and sneakers or put on in go. I’ve lost track of how many I own in my wardrobe.” Verdusa’s satin cami dress fits the bill to a tee. Suitable for parties, dates, or even daytime if it’s styled right, this piece has a bodycon fit with a cowl neck and slit hem. Plus, there are adjustable straps for the perfect fit. “This dress is double-lined with quality satin so static and wrinkles are minimal. It stretches just enough to be form-fitting,” one shopper also revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 This Haute Velvet Version With A Longer Skirt SOLY HUX Velvet Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon On the hunt for a fancy slip dress for an event? Consider this SOLY HUX dress that’s absolutely gorgeous in a luxe velvet fabrication that’s fit for the holiday season, too. It has a similar cowl neck and spaghetti strap top like the dress above, but the skirt length is a tad longer. “I haphazardly bought this dress 2 days before I was supposed to be on a plane to vegas & I’m so glad I did,” one shopper gushed. “It brought me SO many compliments & I felt like a total babe queen. it’s stretchy so it’s hugs in all the right places and won’t let you down when you’re dancing.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This 100% Cotton Button-Down Shirt With A Comfy, Lived-In Feel Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon “Most people see this shirt and think business casual 101. Typically inexpensive and [available] in vibrant colors it’s an instant cool or classic look paired with denim or a trouser,” Neal wrote of the classic button-down shirt. Amazon Essentials’ poplin shirt is a year-round staple that can be worn 24/7. Made with a crisp 100% cotton that’s breathable and effortless, this thing can be worn with jeans or slacks over a bikini, crop top — you name it. One styling tip that Neal suggests: “The top can also be tied in the front or worn a little off the shoulder for my ladies who dare to be a bit more edgy.” Opt for a printed rendition (like this polka dot) for even more visual interest. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 This Leggings-Friendly Button-Down In A Tunic Length Roaman's Kate Button-Down Tunic Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s relaxed as hell and the perfect bike short companion? Roaman's Kate button-down tunic shirt. The 34-inch top is cut from a cotton-poly blend and covers the bum, meaning you can whip out your leggings or wear it to the beach as a cover-up. “Love this shirt. I can wear it now during the summer and will continue wearing it year round. Classic shirt. Looks great with a jacket or duster,” one shopper commented. Choose between stripes, florals, or solids. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus

9 Faux Leather Leggings That Feel Like A Second Skin MCEDAR Faux Leather Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon “An instant wardrobe hit is the leather pant,” wrote Neal — and I couldn’t agree more. “Whether it be fitted, relaxed or even wide leg, this pant says it all without saying anything,” she told Bustle. MCEDAR’s faux leather pants are buttery soft and edgy as heck. Not to mention, some pairs have zippers, snaps, and even pockets for your phone. Need a going-out look for this weekend? “I’m really obsessing over high waist leather pants with corset tops,” Neal wrote, adding that a “sweater and leather pant is a quick throw on and go for a cool girl next door vibe.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X Tall

10 An Elegant Yet Affordable Tote That Means Business NUBILY Laptop Tote Amazon $25 See On Amazon Neal recommended a statement tote for daily carrying: “You know that bag that fits all your everyday essentials but is also just as fashionable as a mini bag? It’s chic, heavy duty but light weight in reality.” NUBILY’s PU leather laptop tote is the perfect addition to your handbag collection. This waterproof stunner has pockets galore (five, to be exact) and holds laptops up to 15.6 inches. It also has an eye-catching faux crocodile flap and an adjustable shoulder strap, along with metal feet that’ll keep the bottom clean. “This bag is truly great especially for the price. It holds so much and looks very professional and put together. Im able to carry my laptop as well as my portable screen, books and folders,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: One size

11 A Spacious Tote In Metallic Faux Leather Valentoria Crocodile Tote Amazon $19 See On Amazon Want sturdy and stylish? Valentoria’s faux leather crocodile tote comes to mind in this gold hue. If that’s a tad too bold for your taste, however, there are plenty of neutrals to choose from. “I actually really love this bag. It’s so flashy and spacious. I’m using it as a school bag and it fits my MacBook Air, two spiral notebooks, 5x8 agenda, a 1/2 in binder and a pen/pencil pouch perfectly,” one shopper stated, adding that there was even enough room for a “wallet, keys, [and] a little makeup bag with the essentials.” Available sizes: One size

12 This 100% Silk Scarf At A Rock-Bottom Price Andantino 100% Mulberry Silk Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon You need a silk scarf, according to wardrobe stylist Allie McKenna. “Silk scarves are extremely versatile,” she told Bustle. “Use it as a hair accessory in multiple ways, as a top, as a belt, or as a garnish for your handbag handle. The possibilities are endless, and not expensive.” There are a myriad of patterns that’ll suit various personal styles, and it only costs $16. One shopper was deeply impressed with its quality, writing that it was “a truly beautiful product well worth the money” and “just the right size for around the neck or head,” not to mention “so deliciously soft.” Available sizes: One size

13 The Budget Satin Scarf With A Cult Following corciova Satin Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Here’s an even cheaper option to check out: corciova’s satin scarf. While this isn’t real silk like the scarf above, you can’t beat the $9 price tag and it still has a glorious satiny feel to it. It can be worn as a head scarf or hijab, neck scarf, tube top, or tied around your tote bag for a little old money pizazz. “I loved the feel of the fabric. It was so worth the money and it wasn’t even expensive!” one reviewer commented, and more than 13,000 shoppers have added it to their carts. Available sizes: One size

14 Trendy Flatform Slides To Elevate Your Off-Duty Uniform BRONAX Cloud Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a daily slide that you can just slip on and take on the world then BRONAX’s cloud slide sandals are the ones — not to mention an Amazon best-seller. McKenna dubbed this style of sandal “A MUCH better alternative to Crocs for everyday wear” because they “provide an extra bit of oomph to an otherwise boring flat sandal.” Not only are these shoes basically cute little pillows for your feet (note the squishy 1.7-inch platform) but they’re also extra-supportive and will relieve foot aches courtesy of the EVA material. McKenna;s #1 stylist tip? “Please do NOT wear socks with these,” she urged. Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

15 The Perfect Cotton V-Neck Tee Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tee Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not sure which style of T-shirt is right for you? You can’t go wrong with Madewell’s short-sleeved V-neck, which McKenna recommended specifically. “The V-neck provides all body types with a bit more dimension and movement so that no matter your height or weight, when wearing the right size it will look good on everyone.” This $13 tee is cut from a lightweight slub cotton with a relaxed fit that’s ideal for summer and easily layered for winter. “These are my go-to t-shirts for loungewear and sleepwear as they are very comfortable and breathable,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

16 A Thicker V-Neck Tee That’s Impossibly Soft Amazon Essentials Plus Size V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials’ V-neck tee provides a similar shape to Madewell’s version, and comes in sizes up to 6X. The only difference? It’s constructed from cotton with buttery-soft modal and a touch of elastane — which means it is soft, stretchy as hell, and easy to move in. “This is an excellent addition to my jeans and T-shirt wardrobe,” one reviewer remarked. “The fit is great and the material so soft. Im definitely going to add some more colors!” Good thing they’re available in twin-packs so it’s easy to stock up. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

17 The Cutest Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress That You Can Throw-On-And-Go Amazon EssentialsCap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon “Midi, mini or maxi wrap dresses should be a staple in every closet,” declared McKenna. “The wrap tie gives a natural waist with a feminine definition and it can be dressed up or dressed down.” My personal favorite? Amazon Essentials’ cap-sleeve faux wrap dress. It’s light, wrinkle-resistant, and machine washable. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “this little dress is perfect for travel” (because the fabric refuses to wrinkle) with shoppers swearing these were “by far the BEST dresses I have EVER purchased!!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 A Wrap Dress That Channels Diane Von Furstenberg Star Vixen Plus-Size 3/4 Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress With Collar Amazon $27 See On Amazon Attention, y’all: Star Vixen’s dress won’t wrinkle, either — courtesy of the polyester, rayon, and spandex blend — and even comes in plus sizes. It has a similar faux wrap silhouette that requires no mid-day adjustments, plus it has cropped sleeves for year-round wearability and a chic collar that adds sophistication. Pair this with peep toes for the next event on your calendar, or dress it down with loafers at the office. Is the red too bold for your liking? Don’t worry, there’s an LBD option, too. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

19 A Mock-Neck Bodysuit That’ll Have You Feeling Like Kim Kardashian LAOLASI Mock-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Andie Sobrato, a California-based personal stylist, called on shoppers to try the bodysuit as the ultimate basic. “The bodysuit is a form-fitting one-piece that can have a variety of cuts and styles. While ‘form-fitting’ can be a scary idea, bodysuits are actually wonderful for all body types,” she explained to Bustle, because “they hug in all the right places and highlight every woman’s beautiful shape.” Sold yet? LAOLASI’s mock-neck sleeveless bodysuit is a true goodie that’ll make your outfit pop without blowing your budget, and the rayon is super-soft. Concerned about tricky bathroom breaks in this thing? Don’t be: There are two snap crotch closures that take care of that. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

20 This Dressy Bodysuit That Looks Like A Chic Blouse WDIRARA Deep V-Neck Surplice Bodysuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Paired with jeans, trousers or skirts, the bodysuit is a versatile, flattering item every woman should have in her wardrobe,” Sobrato continued. If you already have basic bodysuits, WDIRARA’s deep V-Neck surplice style looks like a proper shirt — without having to tuck it back in every five seconds. It’s made from a stretchy polyester and has a plunging neckline that shows a good amount of cleavage. Scroll through the colorways and you’ll find a bunch of options with beautiful sheer sleeves (like this Swiss dot version) in addition to on-trend prints and solids. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

21 The Slim Trousers That Look So Polished SATINATO Slim Stretch Trousers Amazon $32 See On Amazon SATINATO’s slim stretch trousers are pretty much a closet essential. Sobrato concurred: “The black cigarette pant is a classic wardrobe staple that fits the form in a way that is very flattering for all body types. Because they typically have some stretch, cigarette pants hug a woman’s beautiful curves while tapering nicely at the leg to create an elegant silhouette.” These are made from a viscose, nylon, and spandex blend that holds you in and offers top-notch stretch — without bagging at the knees or booty. Better yet, they’re a pull-on style that won’t dig into your tummy and are even offered in multiple lengths. *Adds to cart* Available sizes: 0 — 18 (including select long inseams)

22 And These Pull-On Trousers That Feel Like Leggings ALLEGRACE Plus Size Pull-On Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on ALLEGRACE’s plus size pull-on pants. These four-pocket skinnies are made from a four-way stretch material that’ll hug — not squeeze — along with a high-rise elasticized waistband that won’t suffocate your stomach but still offer some compression. “I like the look of a dress pair of slacks, but has the comfort of leggings. You can dress them up or wear to the club. Appropriate business and casual wear,” one customer raved of their versatility. Available sizes: 1X — 24 Plus

23 The Chiffon Duster That’ll Upgrade A Minimalist Ensembles Begonia.K Chiffon Maxi Duster Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not sure how you’d style Begonia.K’s chiffon maxi duster? Sobrato had all the answers: “A duster is a nice closet piece that layers perfectly over jeans and a tee,” she wrote. Crafted from a gauzy polyester that’s floats behind you when you walk, the longline cardigan has an open front, folded cuff sleeves, and a lapel collar for blazer-like polish. “I bought this to go over a fitted tank style dress. It is very cute on. I wore it belted, but you could wear it either way. I'm looking forward to wearing it with jeans,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 A Cozier Sweater Duster That’s Ideal For The Chillier Months Zeagoo Plus Size Sweater Duster Amazon $29 See On Amazon Love the longline cardigan look, but want something more substantial? Zeagoo’s sweater duster is just that. It has long sleeves, an open front, and an asymmetrical high-low hemline that’s visually interesting. Meanwhile, the soft rayon knit is cozy and covered without making you feel too hot. “This sweater is stretchy, cute, and covers the areas needed to cover. I wore it with jeans and another color with a skirt for church and both looks were pulled off lovely,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Large — 4X

25 A Lace-Trimmed Camisole That’ll Highlight Your Décolletage The Drop Natalie Lace-Trimmed Camisole Amazon $35 See On Amazon “A silk camisole is light, airy and draped, making it a great piece of clothing for a woman of any shape or size,” wrote Sobrato. Another plus? “The best part about a silk cami is that it highlights the décolletage which comprises the chest, neck and upper back,” she added. The Drop made the most perfect style imaginable with this lace-trimmed version. Featured in solids and patterns (including polka dots and a cheetah print), this camisole is machine washable despite its delicate satiny appearance. “Perfect cami top! Nice fabric and lace. In my experience, this kind of top has a tendency of looking cheap - that is not the case with these. I have a few colors now. Perfect to throw on under a blazer or leather jacket,” a fan remarked. Available sizes: Large — 4X

26 An Open-Front Blazer With Subtle Texture DOUBLJU Draped Open Front Blazer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sobrato didn’t hold back her love for a good blazer, dubbing it “a must-have” and noting that “the taper at the waist, the structured fabric and the flare at the hip are all critical components.” I feel similarly about this $30 draped open-front blazer by DOUBLJU. To bounce off of Sobrato’s points, I love how this blazer creates a nice shape and highlights the waist compared to the oversized boyfriend blazers on the market right now. It comes in some really juicy colors, along with floral prints for adding a pop of pattern. Available sizes: Small — 3X

27 This Sleek Open-Front Blazer For Streamlined Ensembles WDIRARA Plus Size Open Front Blazer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Angel Neal was also a huge blazer fan — then again, how can you not be? Here’s her take: “From work to cocktails a simplistic blazer always does the trick...No matter your age or size your wardrobe cannot be complete without the all purpose blazer.” She also told Bustle that you can wear one — like this WDIRARA plus size open front blazer — with “your favorite graphic tee and [hoop] earrings or opt for a more tailored look and pair it with a slip dress, a dainty necklace and a mule for business casual to ladies night.” The longer length is great for dressing up leggings, too. Available sizes: Large — 5X

28 The Ribbed Racerback Tanks You’ll End Up Living In Emprella Ribbed Racerback Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You might be thinking that Emprella’s ribbed racerback tank tops aren’t anything special, per se — but you’re missing out on all of the styling possibilities. Style coach Kimberly Hancher told Bustle that “they are on trend, can be dressed up or down and you can add layers to them as we head into fall.” The cotton construction on these is soft, breathable and machine-washable — in other words, they’re a stress-free layering piece — and they come in a pack of four so you’re totally set. Available sizes: Large — 5X

29 An Oversized Bow Headband That Gives Gossip Girl Vibes CELLOT Oversized Bow Headband Amazon $7 See On Amazon Hancher swears you’ll “get so many compliments and feel instantly stylish even with just shorts and a t-shirt on” in a bow headband, writing that she “can’t stop wearing” hers. This CELLOT’s oversized bow headband is a statement accessory that channels the likes of Blair Waldorf, according to fans. The oversized bow is soft rather than stiff, so it won’t look like a Disney accessory. Pick between a variety pack with multiple colors, or single headbands in pink or red. Available colors: 5

31 The ‘00s Throwback Trend To Get Behind STAT TheMogan Racerback Vest Amazon $20 See On Amazon A suit vest might be the new ultimate must-have item — and this racerback vest by TheMorgan is an affordable way to test the trend that influencers are loving right now. It has a slim fit with a three-button closure and adjustable back waist strap. Hancher weighed in with her thoughts: “These are a great way to add warmth in the fall, but you can wear one now with nothing underneath. They are edgy and preppy at the same time and adding one in a bright color is a great way to and flare to a neutral look.” Need an outfit idea? Throw this over a crop top with some baggy trousers and combat boots. Available sizes: Small — 3X

32 A Longline Vest That’s Equally Fashionable Right Now SOLY HUX Plus Size Lapel Vest Amazon $20 See On Amazon Another waistcoat option to consider is SOLY HUX’s plus size lapel vest. This one has a longer silhouette and a double-breasted design that makes a statement over a turtleneck or crewneck sweater. One customer noted this was “perfect for long torsos,” while another commented that it was also “soft, stretchy and lightweight.” Click through the colorways before purchasing to check out different versions, including a belted vest with a draped waterfall open front. Available sizes: Large — 4X

33 A Hippie-Chic Caftan That’s California Casual RanRui Printed Oversized Caftan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Gath A. D'Silva, the head of design at The Jacket Maker, was stressing this breezy item for one and all: “My all time favorite at-the-moment that will look great on everyone and I mean everyone is a kaftan,” D'Silva raved. “What's even cooler is this move away from restrictive silhouettes and gender specific styled apparel that makes this an incredible style essential for everyone. Comfortable, stylish and accessible.” RanRui’s 100% rayon style is both glamorous and effortless — and comes in a myriad of show-stopping prints. Wear yours as a beach cover-up with flip flops or as a maxi dress over some gladiator sandals. Available sizes: One size

34 This Button-Down Maxi For A Sophisticated Caftan Alternative GGUHHU Button-Down Cotton Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not sold on the roomy caftan? No problem, here’s a more traditional style with the same benefits: GGUHHU’s button-down cotton maxi dress offers a similar laidback approach to one-piece dressing at the same price point. Toss this thing over a bikini or layer it like a blazer over a slip dress and you’re good to go! “An Instagramer I follow (Vivi et Margot) wears this dress often. It looked so beautiful on her, but I was skeptical that it would actually be good quality since the price is so affordable,” one customer confessed. “I must say, it actually exceeds my expectations. The fabric is nice (thick) and it's finely stitched...Super comfy and it has pockets! I will be taking this on vacation, it's so versatile.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

