45 Things That Look Good On Everyone & Can Be Worn Basically Anywhere

Having pieces in your wardrobe that you can wear
anywhere is pretty convenient — like a stylish sweatshirt you can rock on the couch or at the movies, and even some flats you can wear to the grocery store or happy hour. Most of the time, these kinds of universal items look good on everyone — and Amazon is full of them.
Whether you plan on wearing them work, run out to handle errands, or just lounge around the house, these
clothing pieces and accessories are simple to put on and pair with other things in your closet. From accessories such as sunglasses, belts, and scarves to necessary staples like dresses, pants, shoes, and jackets, this list has a little bit of everything. Plus, each of these items is super stylish and will give your wardrobe a fresh update, look, and feel.
The best part is that
these items are being offered at great price points — and since you're likely going to want to live in them, it's sure it'll feel like money well spent. With that being said, get ready to sift through this collection and fill your cart with as many items as you'd like. Again, you'll be able to wear them basically anywhere.
1
The Soft Pullover Hoodie With Stylish Blouson Sleeves
This
pullover hoodie is made with a soft modal cotton blend and features blouson sleeves with ribbed cuffs. It's lightweight and easy to wear inside or out with your favorite bottoms. Select your favorite of 12 colors. Available sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large
2
These Hypoallergenic Rose Gold Earrings
These 14-karat
rose gold hoop earrings are hypoallergenic as well as nickel- and lead-free to prevent irritation. They're super lightweight and also feature a stainless steel post, which makes them a good option for sensitive ears. This style is even offered in white gold and yellow gold.
3
These Faux Suede Ballet Flats Offered In Wide Sizes
Designed with pointed toes and faux suede uppers, these
ballet flats are great options for everyday wear — whether you're shopping or out to dinner. They have flexible, anti-slip outsoles and memory foam insoles — and they're super lightweight on the feet. Select one (or a few) of the many colors offered. Available sizes: 6 - 12 Wide
4
The High-Waisted Capri Leggings For Working Out Or Hanging Out
These high-waisted
capri leggings are the perfect addition to any closet. They're made of stretchy, yet supportive materials (polyester and spandex) that come together as a soft peach-skin fabric. Use them for working out or heading out around the town, and pick your fave of a wide selection of colors. Available sizes: One Size & Plus Size
5
This Faux Shearling Jacket That's Warm & Cozy
How cute is this shag coat? The
faux shearling jacket is ultra-warm and easy to get on and off, thanks to its front zipper closure. It features a relaxed fit that's warm and cozy, and it comes with two side pockets for added convenience. Pick from a selection of colors. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large
6
This Long Cable-Knit Cardigan That Comes In Over 20 Colors
Top any outfit with this
cable-knit cardigan for an updated look and warm feel. It's loose-fitting and hits right below the hips for laid-back styling. The two side pockets allow you to tuck your hands or store important items whenever needed. Select from an assortment of solid colors and color-block designs. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
7
These Sleek Belts With Statement Buckles
Both fashionable and functional, each of these
waist belts features a double-ring buckle that adds a major statement to any outfit. They're made of faux leather and each feature a gold-toned opening that goes well with jeans, shorts, skirts, and more. Choose from several color combinations, including leopard print. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large
8
These Stretchy, High-Waisted Skinny Jeans
These
skinny jeans are made to fit close and comfortable against the skin. They feature a zip-fly and button top with a rise that fits right above the waist. This pair of pants comes in a variety of washes and sizes.
9
A V-Neck Sweater Dress With An Open back
Stay warm and fashionable at the same time wearing
this belted sweater dress. The mini dress is made of high-quality fabrics and comes with a self-tie belt that ties at the waist. It also features batwing sleeves, a V-neck, and an open back. Choose from a large selection of vivid colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
10
A Pair Of Leggings That Will Become A Staple In Your Wardrobe
These ankle-length
leggings are stretchy and easy to wear with your favorite tops and tunics. They're made of cotton and spandex and can move freely without being see-through. Add this pair to your wardrobe — because you can never have too many pairs of leggings, right? This style also comes in gray.
11
A Breathable Button-Up Shirt That's Made With 100% Cotton
A wardrobe essential for work and beyond, this
oxford shirt features the classic detailing of a button-up blouse with a single chest pocket. It's made with 100% cotton — so it's breathable — and can be machine-washed for more convenience. Choose from a variety of pastel colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
12
The Choker Necklaces You Can Mix & Match
This set comes with an assortment of
choker necklaces, extender chains, and an accompanying storage bag. Each necklace features a strong lobster claw while the extenders are included so you can adjust it to as needed. There are 26 black chokers and a mixture of six silver and gold extenders included.
13
The Color-Block Tunic With A Striped Design
Slip into this
long-sleeve tunic for comfort and style. It's made of rayon and spandex, and it's both flowing and stretchy. One customer wrote, "The material is soft and has some stretch! The quality is amazing!" Choose from a selection of colors, stripes, color-blocking patterns.
14
These Pointed Ballet Flats That Come In Different Colors & Designs
These
ballet flats are suitable for work meetings, weekend outings, and beyond. They feature pointed toes and faux suede uppers with rubber outsoles that are flat and comfortable for any occasion. This style is offered in various colors and patterns, including the cheetah print featured here. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11
15
These Pairs Of Cotton Underwear That Come In A Variety of Colors
This set of comfy
cotton underwear is sure to become your new favorite collection. Made of cotton and spandex, they're each soft, cozy, and designed with a high waist and leg style. This pack of six briefs is offered in two different multi-colored collections. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
16
These Chic Mirror-Lens Sunglasses
You can block out harmful UV rays while staying on trend in these
polarized sunglasses. They work to reduce glare, giving you a comfortable and shaded view. Made of composite plastic, these frames feature mirrored coating on the lenses for a cool, reflective look. Choose from an array of colors.
17
A Comfortable Terry Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt
You can keep it cute and casual in this
pullover sweatshirt. It comes in a crewneck style with long sleeves, and it's made of terry cotton, modal, and elastane that's super soft. Plus, there are 10 different colors and patterns to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
18
These Delicate Necklaces That Can Be Layered Or Worn Alone
The necklaces in this
20-piece set are made of quality alloy materials that are plated to retain colors and shine. They come in a selection of gold and silver tones that will look good with anything in your wardrobe. Mix, match, and layer them as you'd like or wear them separately to create a myriad of cool looks.
19
The V-Neck Hoodie That You'll Want To Wear All The Time
Soft and easy to wear at home or in public, this
V-neck hoodie is perfect for any occasion. It features a relaxed fit and is made of modal for a flowing, lightweight texture. One reviewer wrote, "This is so soft and comfortable! I wear it lounging around at home, going to the gym, grocery store, even on casual Fridays at work." Choose from gray or black.
20
A Twist-Front Tunic Top That Comes In Tons Of Colors
This
casual tunic is suitable for many occasions. It has long sleeves and a twisted bottom that adds a fashionable touch to its longline silhouette. Wear it alone or under a sweater or jacket on colder days, and choose from a myriad of vibrant colors or patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
21
A Soft, Terry Cotton Sweatshirt With Side Slits
Made of cotton, modal, and spandex, this
terry cotton sweatshirt features a smooth texture and soft feel. It has a relaxed fit and comes with curved slits on the sides for added detail. Choose from three different variations: blue, gray, and striped.
22
This 10-Pack Of Headbands That You Can Always Accessorize With
Who doesn't love a good accessory? This
10-pack of elastic headbands comes with a variety of patterns and colors, offering an awesome way to elevate your look in an instant. They're soft and stretchy, and one size fits most. Choose from four collections of colors and designs.
23
These Pants That Look Like Jeans (But Feel Like Leggings)
These pants offer the look of skinny jeans with the comfort of leggings — and they're known as
jeggings. What more could you ask for? They pull on easily and have a mid-rise waistband without buttons or zippers for a simple silhouette. They're also available in seven different shades, including different denim washes. Available sizes: 2 - 28 Available inseam sizes: 27 inches, 29 inches, 31 inches
24
These Hoop Earrings With Beaded, Spiked Detailing
An update on the traditional hoop, these
earrings feature spiked detailing along the edges that look like tiny sun rays. They're plated with 18-karat gold and are nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. This particular pair has beaded detailing, but there are many styles to choose from.
25
A Soft Terry Fleece Hoodie That Zips Up In The Front
This
hoodie is a viable option for anyone who prefers a zip-up over pullover. It features a drawstring hood and has a front kangaroo pocket with ribbed cuff detailing. This warm style comes in a selection of vibrant colors, including a gray camouflage design. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
26
This 5-Pack Of Scrunchies That Come In Calming Pastel Colors
Put one of these
scrunchies in your hair or around your wrist for a trendy pop of color. The five-pack comes in an array of soft, pastel shades that look cool with any outfit. They're made of high-quality fabric and work well with all hair types.
27
These Lace-Up Metallic Sneakers For Some Extra Shine
You can add these metallic
lace-up sneakers to your wardrobe for some extra shine. They're made of high-quality PU leather and feature adjustable laces that can be tied to fit your feet. The synthetic rubber outsoles help prevent slipping while the orthotic insoles keep your feet cushioned and comfortable. Choose from many colors — not just metallic ones.
28
A Side-Spilt Maxi Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
Designed with smooth modal and elastane fabrics, this ribbed
maxi skirt can be dressed up or down as needed. It has knee-high side slits and can be paired with shoes, sandals, sneakers, or boots. Select your favorite from five eye-catching colors.
29
This Leather Belt With A Leopard Print Design
Put this
belt on for a unique pop of animal print. It's made of genuine leather and features a calf-hair leopard design for an authentic look and feel. The golden alloy buckle is also durable as well as scratch- and fade-resistant. Available sizes: X-Small - Large
30
This V-Neck Tunic That Pairs Well With Leggings
Add this
V-neck tunic to your wardrobe for an instant layering piece that can be worn alone or under your favorite sweaters and jackets. It's made with a soft rayon blend and is designed to fall below the waist. Pick your favorite color or pattern from the six options available.
31
The Plush Fleece Jacket That Will Keep You Warm
Made of soft, brushed polyester fleece, this
jacket has a front zipper side zippered pockets (along with one front chest pocket for your valuables). This one is designed with a snug fit to keep you warm, and it's available in four colors: black, purple, navy, and gray. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
32
A Pair Of Cropped, Ruffled Pants With A Bowtie Belt
These cropped
pants feature a ruffled elastic waistband with a matching bowtie belt. The two functional side pockets give you a place to tuck your hands or other important items that you may need to use throughout the day, and the overall style pairs well with heels, flats, boots, and more.
33
These Fashionable Ankle Boots With Inner Zippers For Easy On & Off
In my opinion, these
ankle boots look good with just about anything. They can be paired with skirts and dresses just as easily as jeans, leggings, and shorts. They also have functional inner zippers that help you get them on and off with ease, as well as decorative outer zippers for added style. The cushioned insoles keep your feet comfortable while the durable heels help keep you stable. Choose from many colors.
34
A Best-Selling Mini Skirt That's Available In Over 30 Colors & Patterns
It doesn't get much more comfortable when it comes to
skirts that this high-waisted mini. It's made of polyester and spandex, making it soft and stretchy. The skirt — which has over 18,000 reviews — is also available in over 30 colors to match different tops in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
35
This Set Of Clips That Make Doing Your Hair Easy
You're going to love having these adorable
clips in your hair accessory collection. This set offers eight pearl hair clips, nine marble barrettes, six geometric hairpins, and five metal pins. They come in a variety of colors, each of which is durable and easy to wear on any occasion.
36
This Cropped T-Shirt That's Perfect For The Gym And Other Causal Outings
Put this
T-shirt on with any bottom — high-waisted or not — and you're ready to go anywhere in style. It features a slightly cropped hemline and is lightweight enough for working out or casual everyday wear. The fabric is breathable and the silhouette fits loosely over the body. Choose from several colors. Available sizes: X-Small - 1X
37
The Chelsea Rain Boots That'll Keep You Dry In Inclement Weather
This pair of classic
Chelsea rain boots will keep you dry and comfy in inclement weather and beyond. They're malleable, comfortable, and easy to get on and off, thanks to side gussets and pull-tag heels. The EVA foam insoles and rubber outsoles also help keep your feet cozy and protected.
38
These Hair Clips That Come In Different Shapes & Designs
Play around with your hairstyle by adding these fashionable and unique
hair clips. There are 15 different styles included, all of which are durable and easy to open and close when needed. You can share them with family and friends or keep them for yourself; the choice is yours.
39
A Pair Of High-Waisted Pants With Bow Detailing At The Ankles
These
paper-bag waist pants feature a high waist and cropped length with bowtie knots at the ankles. There's also an elastic back for added comfort. Grab your favorite of many vibrant colors, including wine (pictured here), mint green, yellow, and over 20 more. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
40
A Bluetooth Beanie That Keeps You Warm While You Listen To Music
Listen to music and podcasts and even make phone calls with this
knitted beanie hat that's Bluetooth-enabled. It's made of soft acrylic to keep you warm and includes a built-in stereo speaker with a microphone. The built-in control panel also allows you to adjust your playlist, answer calls, and hang up calls without ever having to touch your phone.
41
The Front-Tie Mini Dress That Can Be Worn In Any Season
You're sure to get a lot of wear out of this front-tie
mini dress. It's made of high-quality fabric and can be worn on many occasions when paired with shoes, sandals, or boots. The blouson sleeves add pretty detail while the belted front cinches the waist. Select your favorite of many colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
42
These Stylish Blue Light-Blocking Glasses
Protect your eyes from screen fatigue and harmful blue light with this
set of plastic-frame glasses that boast a round, vintage design. They're non-polarized and made of high-quality materials. The glasses are also available in two-packs with different colored frames.
43
The Gold-Toe Socks With Durable, Reinforced Heels
Slip into these comfy
socks on any occasion. They're designed to be worn in a variety of ways — straight, slouched, or cuffed — and come with reinforced heels and toes to help prevent tears. This pack comes with neutral tones, but you can also opt for a set with colored socks.
44
The Set Of 36 Earrings That Can Be Mixed & Matched
This set of
36 pairs of earrings ensures that you'll never get bored with your look. With all the various styles offered, you'll be able to mix and match tassels, shells, crystals, faux pearls, and more. You can even double them up and wear a different pair daily.
45
A Crewneck T-Shirt So Soft That You'll Want To Live In It
This crewneck
T-shirt is a must-have. It features short sleeves and is made of a soft cotton, modal, and elastane blend. The lightweight fabric makes it suitable for everyday wear, and it comes in a variety of colors to match your existing wardrobe. Wear it on its own or layer it with a jacket or sweater.