45 Things That Look Good On Everyone & Can Be Worn Basically Anywhere

Having pieces in your wardrobe that you can wear anywhere is pretty convenient — like a stylish sweatshirt you can rock on the couch or at the movies, and even some flats you can wear to the grocery store or happy hour. Most of the time, these kinds of universal items look good on everyone — and Amazon is full of them.

Whether you plan on wearing them work, run out to handle errands, or just lounge around the house, these clothing pieces and accessories are simple to put on and pair with other things in your closet. From accessories such as sunglasses, belts, and scarves to necessary staples like dresses, pants, shoes, and jackets, this list has a little bit of everything. Plus, each of these items is super stylish and will give your wardrobe a fresh update, look, and feel.

The best part is that these items are being offered at great price points — and since you're likely going to want to live in them, it's sure it'll feel like money well spent. With that being said, get ready to sift through this collection and fill your cart with as many items as you'd like. Again, you'll be able to wear them basically anywhere.

1 The Soft Pullover Hoodie With Stylish Blouson Sleeves Daily Ritual Modal Hoodie Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pullover hoodie is made with a soft modal cotton blend and features blouson sleeves with ribbed cuffs. It's lightweight and easy to wear inside or out with your favorite bottoms. Select your favorite of 12 colors. Available sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large

2 These Hypoallergenic Rose Gold Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon These 14-karat rose gold hoop earrings are hypoallergenic as well as nickel- and lead-free to prevent irritation. They're super lightweight and also feature a stainless steel post, which makes them a good option for sensitive ears. This style is even offered in white gold and yellow gold.

3 These Faux Suede Ballet Flats Offered In Wide Sizes Ataiwee Suede Ballet Flats Amazon $35 See On Amazon Designed with pointed toes and faux suede uppers, these ballet flats are great options for everyday wear — whether you're shopping or out to dinner. They have flexible, anti-slip outsoles and memory foam insoles — and they're super lightweight on the feet. Select one (or a few) of the many colors offered. Available sizes: 6 - 12 Wide

4 The High-Waisted Capri Leggings For Working Out Or Hanging Out SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These high-waisted capri leggings are the perfect addition to any closet. They're made of stretchy, yet supportive materials (polyester and spandex) that come together as a soft peach-skin fabric. Use them for working out or heading out around the town, and pick your fave of a wide selection of colors. Available sizes: One Size & Plus Size

5 This Faux Shearling Jacket That's Warm & Cozy PRETTYGARDEN Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Jacket With Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon How cute is this shag coat? The faux shearling jacket is ultra-warm and easy to get on and off, thanks to its front zipper closure. It features a relaxed fit that's warm and cozy, and it comes with two side pockets for added convenience. Pick from a selection of colors. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

6 This Long Cable-Knit Cardigan That Comes In Over 20 Colors MEROKEETY Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Top any outfit with this cable-knit cardigan for an updated look and warm feel. It's loose-fitting and hits right below the hips for laid-back styling. The two side pockets allow you to tuck your hands or store important items whenever needed. Select from an assortment of solid colors and color-block designs. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7 These Sleek Belts With Statement Buckles SANSTHS O-Buckle Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Both fashionable and functional, each of these waist belts features a double-ring buckle that adds a major statement to any outfit. They're made of faux leather and each feature a gold-toned opening that goes well with jeans, shorts, skirts, and more. Choose from several color combinations, including leopard print. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

8 These Stretchy, High-Waisted Skinny Jeans Levi's High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $42 See On Amazon These skinny jeans are made to fit close and comfortable against the skin. They feature a zip-fly and button top with a rise that fits right above the waist. This pair of pants comes in a variety of washes and sizes. Available sizes: 24 - 34

9 A V-Neck Sweater Dress With An Open back Mansy Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Stay warm and fashionable at the same time wearing this belted sweater dress. The mini dress is made of high-quality fabrics and comes with a self-tie belt that ties at the waist. It also features batwing sleeves, a V-neck, and an open back. Choose from a large selection of vivid colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

10 A Pair Of Leggings That Will Become A Staple In Your Wardrobe Just My Size Plus-Size Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon These ankle-length leggings are stretchy and easy to wear with your favorite tops and tunics. They're made of cotton and spandex and can move freely without being see-through. Add this pair to your wardrobe — because you can never have too many pairs of leggings, right? This style also comes in gray. Available sizes: 1X- 5X

11 A Breathable Button-Up Shirt That's Made With 100% Cotton Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon A wardrobe essential for work and beyond, this oxford shirt features the classic detailing of a button-up blouse with a single chest pocket. It's made with 100% cotton — so it's breathable — and can be machine-washed for more convenience. Choose from a variety of pastel colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12 The Choker Necklaces You Can Mix & Match PAXCOO 32 PCS Choker Necklaces Set (26 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set comes with an assortment of choker necklaces, extender chains, and an accompanying storage bag. Each necklace features a strong lobster claw while the extenders are included so you can adjust it to as needed. There are 26 black chokers and a mixture of six silver and gold extenders included.

13 The Color-Block Tunic With A Striped Design VISLILY Plus Size Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon Slip into this long-sleeve tunic for comfort and style. It's made of rayon and spandex, and it's both flowing and stretchy. One customer wrote, "The material is soft and has some stretch! The quality is amazing!" Choose from a selection of colors, stripes, color-blocking patterns. Available sizes: 14 - 26

14 These Pointed Ballet Flats That Come In Different Colors & Designs Bella Marie Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon These ballet flats are suitable for work meetings, weekend outings, and beyond. They feature pointed toes and faux suede uppers with rubber outsoles that are flat and comfortable for any occasion. This style is offered in various colors and patterns, including the cheetah print featured here. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

15 These Pairs Of Cotton Underwear That Come In A Variety of Colors MISSWHO High Waist Cotton Underwear Amazon $26 See On Amazon This set of comfy cotton underwear is sure to become your new favorite collection. Made of cotton and spandex, they're each soft, cozy, and designed with a high waist and leg style. This pack of six briefs is offered in two different multi-colored collections. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

16 These Chic Mirror-Lens Sunglasses MEETSUN Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can block out harmful UV rays while staying on trend in these polarized sunglasses. They work to reduce glare, giving you a comfortable and shaded view. Made of composite plastic, these frames feature mirrored coating on the lenses for a cool, reflective look. Choose from an array of colors.

17 A Comfortable Terry Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt Daily Ritual Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can keep it cute and casual in this pullover sweatshirt. It comes in a crewneck style with long sleeves, and it's made of terry cotton, modal, and elastane that's super soft. Plus, there are 10 different colors and patterns to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

18 These Delicate Necklaces That Can Be Layered Or Worn Alone TAMHOO Layering Necklaces (20-Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The necklaces in this 20-piece set are made of quality alloy materials that are plated to retain colors and shine. They come in a selection of gold and silver tones that will look good with anything in your wardrobe. Mix, match, and layer them as you'd like or wear them separately to create a myriad of cool looks.

19 The V-Neck Hoodie That You'll Want To Wear All The Time Daily Ritual Plus Size Hooded Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Soft and easy to wear at home or in public, this V-neck hoodie is perfect for any occasion. It features a relaxed fit and is made of modal for a flowing, lightweight texture. One reviewer wrote, "This is so soft and comfortable! I wear it lounging around at home, going to the gym, grocery store, even on casual Fridays at work." Choose from gray or black. Available sizes: 1X - 2X

20 A Twist-Front Tunic Top That Comes In Tons Of Colors Yidarton Twist Knot Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This casual tunic is suitable for many occasions. It has long sleeves and a twisted bottom that adds a fashionable touch to its longline silhouette. Wear it alone or under a sweater or jacket on colder days, and choose from a myriad of vibrant colors or patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

21 A Soft, Terry Cotton Sweatshirt With Side Slits Daily Ritual Plus Size Modal Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made of cotton, modal, and spandex, this terry cotton sweatshirt features a smooth texture and soft feel. It has a relaxed fit and comes with curved slits on the sides for added detail. Choose from three different variations: blue, gray, and striped. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

22 This 10-Pack Of Headbands That You Can Always Accessorize With LASAION Twisted Headbands (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Who doesn't love a good accessory? This 10-pack of elastic headbands comes with a variety of patterns and colors, offering an awesome way to elevate your look in an instant. They're soft and stretchy, and one size fits most. Choose from four collections of colors and designs.

23 These Pants That Look Like Jeans (But Feel Like Leggings) Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon These pants offer the look of skinny jeans with the comfort of leggings — and they're known as jeggings. What more could you ask for? They pull on easily and have a mid-rise waistband without buttons or zippers for a simple silhouette. They're also available in seven different shades, including different denim washes. Available sizes: 2 - 28

Available inseam sizes: 27 inches, 29 inches, 31 inches

24 These Hoop Earrings With Beaded, Spiked Detailing Mevecco Gold Huggie Hoop Earring Amazon $13 See On Amazon An update on the traditional hoop, these earrings feature spiked detailing along the edges that look like tiny sun rays. They're plated with 18-karat gold and are nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. This particular pair has beaded detailing, but there are many styles to choose from.

25 A Soft Terry Fleece Hoodie That Zips Up In The Front Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Zip Up Hoodie Amazon $23 See On Amazon This hoodie is a viable option for anyone who prefers a zip-up over pullover. It features a drawstring hood and has a front kangaroo pocket with ribbed cuff detailing. This warm style comes in a selection of vibrant colors, including a gray camouflage design. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

26 This 5-Pack Of Scrunchies That Come In Calming Pastel Colors Kitsch Matte Scrunchies for Hair (5-pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Put one of these scrunchies in your hair or around your wrist for a trendy pop of color. The five-pack comes in an array of soft, pastel shades that look cool with any outfit. They're made of high-quality fabric and work well with all hair types.

27 These Lace-Up Metallic Sneakers For Some Extra Shine Adokoo Fashion Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can add these metallic lace-up sneakers to your wardrobe for some extra shine. They're made of high-quality PU leather and feature adjustable laces that can be tied to fit your feet. The synthetic rubber outsoles help prevent slipping while the orthotic insoles keep your feet cushioned and comfortable. Choose from many colors — not just metallic ones. Available sizes: 6 - 11

28 A Side-Spilt Maxi Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Meraki Maxi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed with smooth modal and elastane fabrics, this ribbed maxi skirt can be dressed up or down as needed. It has knee-high side slits and can be paired with shoes, sandals, sneakers, or boots. Select your favorite from five eye-catching colors. Available sizes: 0 - 18

29 This Leather Belt With A Leopard Print Design LOKLIK Leopard Print Belt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Put this belt on for a unique pop of animal print. It's made of genuine leather and features a calf-hair leopard design for an authentic look and feel. The golden alloy buckle is also durable as well as scratch- and fade-resistant. Available sizes: X-Small - Large

30 This V-Neck Tunic That Pairs Well With Leggings Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tunic Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add this V-neck tunic to your wardrobe for an instant layering piece that can be worn alone or under your favorite sweaters and jackets. It's made with a soft rayon blend and is designed to fall below the waist. Pick your favorite color or pattern from the six options available. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

31 The Plush Fleece Jacket That Will Keep You Warm Starter Polar Fleece Jacket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of soft, brushed polyester fleece, this jacket has a front zipper side zippered pockets (along with one front chest pocket for your valuables). This one is designed with a snug fit to keep you warm, and it's available in four colors: black, purple, navy, and gray. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

32 A Pair Of Cropped, Ruffled Pants With A Bowtie Belt Hanna Nikole Plus Size Bow Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cropped pants feature a ruffled elastic waistband with a matching bowtie belt. The two functional side pockets give you a place to tuck your hands or other important items that you may need to use throughout the day, and the overall style pairs well with heels, flats, boots, and more. Available sizes: 16 - 24

33 These Fashionable Ankle Boots With Inner Zippers For Easy On & Off JEOSSY Ankle Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon In my opinion, these ankle boots look good with just about anything. They can be paired with skirts and dresses just as easily as jeans, leggings, and shorts. They also have functional inner zippers that help you get them on and off with ease, as well as decorative outer zippers for added style. The cushioned insoles keep your feet comfortable while the durable heels help keep you stable. Choose from many colors. Available sizes: 6 - 11

34 A Best-Selling Mini Skirt That's Available In Over 30 Colors & Patterns Urban CoCo Basic Mini Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon It doesn't get much more comfortable when it comes to skirts that this high-waisted mini. It's made of polyester and spandex, making it soft and stretchy. The skirt — which has over 18,000 reviews — is also available in over 30 colors to match different tops in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35 This Set Of Clips That Make Doing Your Hair Easy Magicsky Hair Clips Set (28-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You're going to love having these adorable clips in your hair accessory collection. This set offers eight pearl hair clips, nine marble barrettes, six geometric hairpins, and five metal pins. They come in a variety of colors, each of which is durable and easy to wear on any occasion.

36 This Cropped T-Shirt That's Perfect For The Gym And Other Causal Outings Core 10 Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Put this T-shirt on with any bottom — high-waisted or not — and you're ready to go anywhere in style. It features a slightly cropped hemline and is lightweight enough for working out or casual everyday wear. The fabric is breathable and the silhouette fits loosely over the body. Choose from several colors. Available sizes: X-Small - 1X

37 The Chelsea Rain Boots That'll Keep You Dry In Inclement Weather Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pair of classic Chelsea rain boots will keep you dry and comfy in inclement weather and beyond. They're malleable, comfortable, and easy to get on and off, thanks to side gussets and pull-tag heels. The EVA foam insoles and rubber outsoles also help keep your feet cozy and protected. Available sizes: 4 - 12

38 These Hair Clips That Come In Different Shapes & Designs Jaciya Minimalist Hair Clips (15-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Play around with your hairstyle by adding these fashionable and unique hair clips. There are 15 different styles included, all of which are durable and easy to open and close when needed. You can share them with family and friends or keep them for yourself; the choice is yours.

39 A Pair Of High-Waisted Pants With Bow Detailing At The Ankles GRACE KARIN Bow-Knot Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These paper-bag waist pants feature a high waist and cropped length with bowtie knots at the ankles. There's also an elastic back for added comfort. Grab your favorite of many vibrant colors, including wine (pictured here), mint green, yellow, and over 20 more. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

40 A Bluetooth Beanie That Keeps You Warm While You Listen To Music Qshell Bluetooth Beanie Hat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Listen to music and podcasts and even make phone calls with this knitted beanie hat that's Bluetooth-enabled. It's made of soft acrylic to keep you warm and includes a built-in stereo speaker with a microphone. The built-in control panel also allows you to adjust your playlist, answer calls, and hang up calls without ever having to touch your phone.

41 The Front-Tie Mini Dress That Can Be Worn In Any Season PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You're sure to get a lot of wear out of this front-tie mini dress. It's made of high-quality fabric and can be worn on many occasions when paired with shoes, sandals, or boots. The blouson sleeves add pretty detail while the belted front cinches the waist. Select your favorite of many colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

42 These Stylish Blue Light-Blocking Glasses TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon Protect your eyes from screen fatigue and harmful blue light with this set of plastic-frame glasses that boast a round, vintage design. They're non-polarized and made of high-quality materials. The glasses are also available in two-packs with different colored frames.

43 The Gold-Toe Socks With Durable, Reinforced Heels Gold Toe Cuff Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Slip into these comfy socks on any occasion. They're designed to be worn in a variety of ways — straight, slouched, or cuffed — and come with reinforced heels and toes to help prevent tears. This pack comes with neutral tones, but you can also opt for a set with colored socks. Available sizes: 6 - 9

44 The Set Of 36 Earrings That Can Be Mixed & Matched 17KM Fashion Earrings (36-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of 36 pairs of earrings ensures that you'll never get bored with your look. With all the various styles offered, you'll be able to mix and match tassels, shells, crystals, faux pearls, and more. You can even double them up and wear a different pair daily.