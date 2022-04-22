Have you ever watched a wildly impractical bag being paraded down the runway and think, no oneis ever going to buy that? But, six months later, all of your friends are carrying that exact bag and you’re absolutely *dying* to buy one for yourself. This, my friends, is the “ugly” trend effect.
Of course, I use the term ugly loosely. Because, while most ugly trends are questionable when you first see them (read: platform flip-flops, mom jeans, Crocs, etc.), over time, you learn to not only love them, but covet them. Take that phenomenon, apply it to the rest of the world and, thus, a top-seller is born. The ugly duckling becomes the swan (or Hot Duck?).
For summer 2022, the fashion lexicon is rife with bags that you happily thought you’d never see again — harkening trends of the ‘90s and early-aughts. Take my word for it, though, you’re going to want to hop right back on these styles, just like you did the first time.
From mini hobos you wore to the mall to shearling accents from your “boots with the fur” days, find the cutest “ugly” bag trends about to take over.
