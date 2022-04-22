Have you ever watched a wildly impractical bag being paraded down the runway and think, no one is ever going to buy that? But, six months later, all of your friends are carrying that exact bag and you’re absolutely *dying* to buy one for yourself. This, my friends, is the “ugly” trend effect.

Of course, I use the term ugly loosely. Because, while most ugly trends are questionable when you first see them (read: platform flip-flops, mom jeans, Crocs, etc.), over time, you learn to not only love them, but covet them. Take that phenomenon, apply it to the rest of the world and, thus, a top-seller is born. The ugly duckling becomes the swan (or Hot Duck?).

For summer 2022, the fashion lexicon is rife with bags that you happily thought you’d never see again — harkening trends of the ‘90s and early-aughts. Take my word for it, though, you’re going to want to hop right back on these styles, just like you did the first time.

From mini hobos you wore to the mall to shearling accents from your “boots with the fur” days, find the cutest “ugly” bag trends about to take over.

Baguette Bags Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You remember them from Sex and the City — and probably your own closet, as you struggled to master the perfect Paris Hilton look. The small, under-the-armpit bag is back and it’s time you re-invested.

Mini Hobos Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though they hold little more than an iPhone Max, the slouchy shape is easy to throw over the crook of your arm without much fuss. The relaxed silhouette gives texture to compliment the simple overall design.

Shearling Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Every color — from classic brown to bright pink and orange hues — is getting elevated with the sherpa texture. Yes, even for summer.

Mini Totes Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images You likely remember this trend from two decades ago — not quite a tote, yet not exactly a top-handle bag, either. Call it what you may, but this mid-size carryall is back and ready for action.

Extra Glitz Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Infuse a little sparkle into your daytime bag game by reaching for a traditionally after-hours look.

Neons Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though the last few years have been all about the neutrals, the pendulum is swinging back again. DayGlo brights from the ‘80s and ‘00s are popping up in the chicest of closets, particularly in the accessory section.