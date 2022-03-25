At this point, seeing celebs in ’90s and ’00s trends is hardly surprising. More and more it’s becoming clear that these two decades are fully back in fashion. Still, sometimes, a person comes around wearing something that immediately transports my soul back to those days.

Today, Kendall Jenner is that person.

The supermodel was spotted in Los Angeles this week rocking a cropped, white tank top, low-rise, green trousers — and those sandals from your youth. Yes, I’m talking about platform flip flops.

Flip flops, in all their ’90s glory, may have begun to infiltrate your wardrobe a year ago, but it was likely the square toes, kitten heels, and sleek leather straps that caught your eye. These, on the other hand, are quite the opposite. Though platform flip-flops also feature two straps that meet between your first and second toes, the similarities end there. When it comes to platform flip flops, the chunkier — the better.

And Jenner wears them like a pro.

Though she wasn’t born until 1995, Jenner’s style has been peak ’90s lately, between bucket hats, dad jeans, sweater vests, and more. So, it was about time that the 26-year-old stuck her toe (quite literally) into the platform flip flop pool.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you dare to try this ’90s shoe trend on for size, shop the below styles, just in time for spring.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.