Baggage Claim
This Season’s Hottest Bags Are About To Be Your New Sidekick
Hello, summer adventures.
Summer is all about fresh starts: longer days, carefree getaways, and a closet refresh that matches the mood. And nothing signals a seasonal style glow-up quite like a handbag upgrade. It’s the one accessory that accompanies you every day, everywhere — a worthy investment piece indeed.
This summer brings a lineup of luxury bags guaranteed to become your perfect sidekick. Whether you’re slipping out between meetings for a much-needed coffee, running to snag your dry cleaning, or wrapping up the day with a cheeky cocktail, a designer handbag makes every errand, activity, and last-minute plan better.
Of course, summer style is the ultimate time to play — *enter cheeky bag charms and frolicsome fringe* — and the next vanguard of handbags is as fun as it is functional. Coveted brands have introduced their next-gen silhouettes, including Louis Vuitton’s Biker Bag, Chanel’s 25 bag (already cosigned by Dua Lipa), and Gucci’s Softbit Bag. Meanwhile, Longchamp, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Celine have brightened up some of their key styles in cheerful hues.
Summer adventures are so much better when you’ve got a fabulous bag along for the ride. Ahead, experience a day in the life of this season’s Top 10 handbags.
Caffeination Station
Shoe’s Time To Shine
Bloom Service
Table For One
You’ve Got Mail
Treasure Hunt
Tasty Interlude
Passenger Princess
The Suite Life
Twilight Toasts
Top image credit: Chanel bag.
Photographs by Katie McCurdy
Accessories Editor: Copelyn Bengel
Director, Photo & Bookings: Jackie Ladner
Fashion Market Director: Jennifer Yee
Editor in Chief: Charlotte Owen
SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert