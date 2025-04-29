This Season’s Hottest Bags Are About To Be Your New Sidekick

Summer is all about fresh starts: longer days, carefree getaways, and a closet refresh that matches the mood. And nothing signals a seasonal style glow-up quite like a handbag upgrade. It’s the one accessory that accompanies you every day, everywhere — a worthy investment piece indeed.

This summer brings a lineup of luxury bags guaranteed to become your perfect sidekick. Whether you’re slipping out between meetings for a much-needed coffee, running to snag your dry cleaning, or wrapping up the day with a cheeky cocktail, a designer handbag makes every errand, activity, and last-minute plan better.

Of course, summer style is the ultimate time to play — *enter cheeky bag charms and frolicsome fringe* — and the next vanguard of handbags is as fun as it is functional. Coveted brands have introduced their next-gen silhouettes, including Louis Vuitton’s Biker Bag, Chanel’s 25 bag (already cosigned by Dua Lipa), and Gucci’s Softbit Bag. Meanwhile, Longchamp, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Celine have brightened up some of their key styles in cheerful hues.

Summer adventures are so much better when you’ve got a fabulous bag along for the ride. Ahead, experience a day in the life of this season’s Top 10 handbags.

Caffeination Station

Celine bag, hairclip, and AirPods holder, Apple AirPods.

Shoe’s Time To Shine

Gucci bag and scarf.

Bloom Service

Polo Ralph Lauren bag.

Table For One

Louis Vuitton bag and bag charms.

You’ve Got Mail

Longchamp bag, Apple headphones.

Treasure Hunt

Chanel bags.

Tasty Interlude

Miu Miu bag and sunglasses.

Passenger Princess

Coach bag and bag charms.

The Suite Life

Prada bag.

Twilight Toasts

Hermès bag.

Top image credit: Chanel bag.