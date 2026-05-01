Fashion girls have been embracing their boldest, brightest selves this year with some of the most dramatic styles of all time. And now that summer is fast approaching, the maximalist agenda has trickled into the season’s hottest swimwear trends. From luminous cobalt hues to busy Miami Vice-inspired prints, your beachside shopping list is practically begging for you to keep bringing the main-character energy.

Unlike last summer, with its unconventional silhouettes and variety of skin-baring cutouts, 2026 is more about color and pattern play. Polka dots — which Kylie Jenner helped popularize last year — will continue to dominate the swim game, but in softer ways thanks to the likes of Camila Cabello. Abstract motifs and preppy plaids are also set to be big moods throughout the sunny months.

Accents and hardware will be particularly notable. Pearls, shells, and wooden orbs add a luxe touch to the simplest swimwear, while zippers down the front are a sporty yet chic vibe. Ahead, you’ll find all of these and more of summer’s buzziest swim trends to ensure a statement-making vacay wardrobe that’ll stun IRL and on the ’gram. Quiet luxury? Don’t know her.

Summer 2026 Swimsuit Trends

This summer, it’s not enough to be at sea — your summer wardrobe needs to channel it, too. Cobalts, royals, and other vivid blue tones will be the palette du jour, infiltrating resortwear and swim options alike.

Though the electric hue adds a retro, ’80s-era flair, it feels surprisingly modern when paired with clean lines, high cuts, or contrast trims. If you need convincing, Saint Laurent and Hailey Bieber already cosigned the color trend in the luxury label’s latest campaign, so it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a vacay mainstay.

Want your swimwear to feel lavish and luxe? Consider pieces with beaded accents. Pearls are a mermaidcore-approved option, whether it’s a single orb on your bikini bottoms à la Elsa Hosk’s, or a few flat pearlescent beads dotting the bra straps.

Wooden beads and seashells are also fun options — separately or combined. These ornate touches are more about detail than over-the-top embellishments. It’s elevated, not gaudy.

Full disclosure: Sometimes fashion girls merely want to look like we’re capable of water sports, without actually getting up from our lounge chairs and breaking a sweat. If that’s your vibe, consider suits with rash-guard-inspired sensibilities, sporty cuts like racerbacks, or zip-up fronts for a touch of faux athleticism.

The zippers aren’t just practical, either. They add a bit of edge and control over how much décolletage you feel like flaunting. These blend fashion with function and a more athletic feel (surfboards not required).

The polka-dot mania from 2025 is still going strong. Instead of vintage-looking suits, however, the newer 2026 versions have a softer, more contemporary aura. They come in timeless silhouettes in muted color combos. (See: chocolate brown and sky blue, butter yellow and tan, or a classic black and white.) A classic triangle bikini covered in dots feels at once effortless, playful, and modern.

Ombré is making a strong return, but with a sleeker, more elevated twist than its early-2010s predecessor. Instead of bold, neon fades, designers like The Attico and Simkhai are leaning into tonal gradients like calming oceanic blues and mellow pastels.

The subtle shift feels more refined and wearable, while still adding dimension to the simplest of silhouettes. Take a look at Emily Ratajkowski’s suit. She wore a halter monokini with a blue-gray gradient so subtle, it almost looked airbrushed.

Preppy plaids are no longer confined to the hallowed halls of universities and prep schools; they’re a beach fave now, too. Unsurprisingly, the celeb go-to pattern is Burberry’s iconic tartan, already worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Simone Ashley, and Ratajkowski.

But don’t feel confined to the old-money classic (or price tag). Plaids and checks of all sizes, colors, and cuts are just as stylish.

Probably the most dizzyingly flamboyant of the bunch, Miami Vice-style prints are big this season. Think palm trees, tropical-inspired wildlife, and bold, colorful abstract patterns you’d likely see on a 1980s postcard or TV show.

When it comes to this trend, the louder the better. Pair it with chunky bangles galore or a flowy kaftan à la The White Lotus for added glamour.

For a (somewhat) minimalist approach, consider plain beachwear with contrasting, patterned trims. A woven white braid against a black tankini, perhaps? Or a busy red gingham against a plain white bikini set like Bella Hadid’s? This trend allows you to wear fun patterns and bold colors without being overpowered by them.