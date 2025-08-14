Channel Kylie Jenner’s “Polka Dot Summer” Bikinis With These 10 Swimsuits

If there’s one thing style stars Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Sabrina Carpenter agree on, it’s that Summer 2025 is a “Polka Dot Summer.” The chronic jetsetters have been galavanting to the most serene and idyllic destinations wearing chic resortwear looks that have populated Pinterest boards. And each one of them seems to have gotten the spotted style memo.

Though the ’50s-esque, retro pattern is a classic, it’s mostly been relegated to vintage-lovers’ wardrobes. In recent months, however, the speckled style has been given fashion’s seal of approval, infiltrating the runways of Fendi, Vivienne Westwood, and cool-girl fave, Sandy Liang, and the closets of today’s buzziest style stars. It’s even seeped into the beauty space, too. (Holler if you’ve seen polka dot manis.)

The spotted look, however, is most evident in the swim space. Lipa, for example, has worn multiple polka dot bikinis in a span of a few weeks, while both Jenner and Bella Hadid recently launched collaborations with Frankies Bikinis with a few dotty options. Thankfully, since the style is a classic, there’s a slew of options to shop from just in time to speckle the remainder of your summer. Ahead, find a selection of saucy bathing suits for your ultimate “polka dot summer,” from teeny tiny triangle bikinis to cutout monokinis.

A Cutout Monokini

Worried about the pattern looking a little too grandmacore? Go risqué. Consider a monokini with massive cutouts along the torso for a spicy skin-baring moment.

Go Red-Hot

Polka dots don’t need to be in black-and-white. One way to keep the style modern is to go for colors that are already trending: take cherry red. This set from Frankies Bikinis also comes with a brassiere-esque top, for a lingerie-inspired beach look.

Butter Yellow

Another buzzy color this year is butter yellow. Naturally, bikinis have been painted in the sunny hue. This triangle bikini set is a vibrant and fun way to standout at the beach.

Betty Boop-Core

Betty Boop, the burlesque cartoon icon, is back in the zeitgeist thanks to Broadway’s Boop! The Musical. (It even nabbed a few Tony nominations.) Why not lean into the cheeky legend by rocking her signature red-and-white polka dot combo? Opt for a bandeau style bra with a keyhole detail to keep it from veering into cosplay territory.

Lean Into Retro

Polka dots are a retro pattern, so why not lean into the look? A halter bra top in a black-and-white pattern with a red floral appliqué is cute and cheeky. While high waist bottoms aren’t just vintage-looking, they’re also functional.

High-Cut

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley recently stepped out in a brown-and-peach spotted dress, a color-combo that kept the retro style from looking like they’ve been plucked out of the attic. Channel the same contemporary update in a strapless one-piece in the same color palette.

Coquettecore

On one of Lipa’s trips this summer, she donned a coquette-inspired polka dot swimsuit with lace trims. Channel the same saccharine vibe with a teeny red set with lace details and delicate bows.

Bows, Bows, Bows

Bows continue to have the entire fashion industry in a chokehold, so why not embrace the beribboned look? A strapless bikini top with a massive bow across is just the right amount of whimsy.

A “Guava Girl” Look

On TikTok, “Guava Girl Summer” is asserting its dominance among the other food-inspired trends. If you’re a fan of the fruit or the trend’s tropical feel, consider this ruffled set from Reclaimed Vintage. It’s frilly, its muted, and its oh-so-trendy.

She’s A Maximalist

For a maximalist take on the trend, supersize your dots and choose a swimsuit in unexpected vivid colors. This monokini from Amir Slama features two inverted versions of huge white-and-teal dots. Plus, it’s also marked by the biggest torso cutout ever.