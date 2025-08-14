Style

Channel Kylie Jenner’s “Polka Dot Summer” Bikinis With These 10 Swimsuits

Unleash your inner Dua Lipa.

by Alyssa Lapid
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If there’s one thing style stars Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Sabrina Carpenter agree on, it’s that Summer 2025 is a “Polka Dot Summer.” The chronic jetsetters have been galavanting to the most serene and idyllic destinations wearing chic resortwear looks that have populated Pinterest boards. And each one of them seems to have gotten the spotted style memo.

Though the ’50s-esque, retro pattern is a classic, it’s mostly been relegated to vintage-lovers’ wardrobes. In recent months, however, the speckled style has been given fashion’s seal of approval, infiltrating the runways of Fendi, Vivienne Westwood, and cool-girl fave, Sandy Liang, and the closets of today’s buzziest style stars. It’s even seeped into the beauty space, too. (Holler if you’ve seen polka dot manis.)

The spotted look, however, is most evident in the swim space. Lipa, for example, has worn multiple polka dot bikinis in a span of a few weeks, while both Jenner and Bella Hadid recently launched collaborations with Frankies Bikinis with a few dotty options. Thankfully, since the style is a classic, there’s a slew of options to shop from just in time to speckle the remainder of your summer. Ahead, find a selection of saucy bathing suits for your ultimate “polka dot summer,” from teeny tiny triangle bikinis to cutout monokinis.

A Cutout Monokini

Worried about the pattern looking a little too grandmacore? Go risqué. Consider a monokini with massive cutouts along the torso for a spicy skin-baring moment.

Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Poolside Polaroid One-Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe
Sizes XS-XL
$38

Go Red-Hot

Polka dots don’t need to be in black-and-white. One way to keep the style modern is to go for colors that are already trending: take cherry red. This set from Frankies Bikinis also comes with a brassiere-esque top, for a lingerie-inspired beach look.

Frankies Bikinis x Réalisation Par Cola Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Sizes XS-XXL
$120

Butter Yellow

Another buzzy color this year is butter yellow. Naturally, bikinis have been painted in the sunny hue. This triangle bikini set is a vibrant and fun way to standout at the beach.

Bellini Bikini Yellow Daphne Dot Bikini
SSENSE
Sizes XS-XL
$195

Betty Boop-Core

Betty Boop, the burlesque cartoon icon, is back in the zeitgeist thanks to Broadway’s Boop! The Musical. (It even nabbed a few Tony nominations.) Why not lean into the cheeky legend by rocking her signature red-and-white polka dot combo? Opt for a bandeau style bra with a keyhole detail to keep it from veering into cosplay territory.

Superdown Lucy Bikini Top
Revolve
Sizes XXS-XL
$44

Lean Into Retro

Polka dots are a retro pattern, so why not lean into the look? A halter bra top in a black-and-white pattern with a red floral appliqué is cute and cheeky. While high waist bottoms aren’t just vintage-looking, they’re also functional.

Bill Bra
Norma Kamali
Sizes XXS-XL
$150
$115

High-Cut

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley recently stepped out in a brown-and-peach spotted dress, a color-combo that kept the retro style from looking like they’ve been plucked out of the attic. Channel the same contemporary update in a strapless one-piece in the same color palette.

A&F Marina One-Piece Swimsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sizes XXS-XL
$80
$56

Coquettecore

On one of Lipa’s trips this summer, she donned a coquette-inspired polka dot swimsuit with lace trims. Channel the same saccharine vibe with a teeny red set with lace details and delicate bows.

Crispy Bikini Bottoms Red Polka
Princess Polly
Sizes 0-12
$35

Bows, Bows, Bows

Bows continue to have the entire fashion industry in a chokehold, so why not embrace the beribboned look? A strapless bikini top with a massive bow across is just the right amount of whimsy.

Kate Spade Women's Convertible Bow Bikini Top
Macy's
Sizes M-XL
$125
$50

A “Guava Girl” Look

On TikTok, “Guava Girl Summer” is asserting its dominance among the other food-inspired trends. If you’re a fan of the fruit or the trend’s tropical feel, consider this ruffled set from Reclaimed Vintage. It’s frilly, its muted, and its oh-so-trendy.

Reclaimed Vintage Bikini Set With Pink Ruffles
ASOS
Sizes 0-12
$30
$21

She’s A Maximalist

For a maximalist take on the trend, supersize your dots and choose a swimsuit in unexpected vivid colors. This monokini from Amir Slama features two inverted versions of huge white-and-teal dots. Plus, it’s also marked by the biggest torso cutout ever.

Amir Slama Polka-Dot Swimsuit
Farfetch
Sizes 4-12
$268
The Trends, The Looks, The Moments
From street style to high fashion to what’s trending right now, Bustle Daily brings runway vibes and real-life looks to your inbox every weekday.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy