The 10 Clothing Items Everyone Should Have In Their Summer Wardrobe

After hanging out mostly indoors for the last few months, you’ve likely spent quite a bit of time thinking about the current state of affairs in your closet. How many jeans are too many jeans? Will you ever actually wear that uber trendy dress, or was it just an impulse buy? And do you really need to hold onto that ratty hoodie from college? These are questions that need answers, and while nobody can tell you exactly what to do, we can help guide you through a much-needed closet refresh.

For many people, quarantine has been a period of serious self-reflection. And for some, that’s manifested in how they define their personal sense of style. Since what you wear conveys countless narratives to the world, it’s worth taking the time — and yes, spending the money — to create a wardrobe that helps you feel like your most authentic and confident self.

Investment pieces like a breezy linen wrap dress and an edgy-but-chic leather jacket will not only look good, they’ll also be the items you can turn to time and time again whenever you’re feeling stumped by the dreaded question, “What should I wear?”

But as with all major projects, a closet refresh can feel overwhelming at the beginning. Knowing where to start is the toughest part, and you can easily spend hours upon hours scrolling through brand sites and social media pages without making a single purchasing decision.

To avoid wasting away your day — and eye soreness from too much screen time — here are ten clothing items that will instantly elevate your closet situation, no matter how dire it may seem right now. Together, they create the ideal capsule wardrobe — classic yet fashion-forward — so you’ll always have something effortlessly stylish within reach.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 GRLFRND Helena High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans Net-a-Porter $230 $92 See More At Net-a-Porter Crisp white jeans are a summer staple, but they can easily translate to year-round wear. Toss on a graphic T-shirt, sleek sandals, and you'll be good to go.

2 Mara Hoffman Adelina Organic Cotton and Linen-Blend Wrap Midi Dress Net-a-Porter $395 See More At Net-a-Porter Easy breezy is the way to go when the temps are at an all-time high. Pair this wrap dress with canvas wedges for the perfect picnic ensemble.

3 Cult Gaia Lucinda Dress Cult Gaia $628 $308 See More At Cult Gaia A tropical print frock is an automatic mood booster. Accessorize with gold hoop earrings and strappy white sandals to channel instant vacay vibes.

4 Almina Concept Short Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit Almina Concept $148 See More At Almina Concept There's nothing better than a one-and-done look. This jumpsuit does the trick, and can easily be dressed down with sneakers or up with sky-high heels.

5 Universal Standard Elbe Shirt Universal Standard $85 See More At Universal Standard A white button-up is an absolute essential. It goes with everything, from your favorite worn-in jeans to a sweeping maxi skirt.

6 Levi's Mid Length Women's Shorts Levi's $44.50 See More At Levi's Shorts can be notoriously tricky to shop for. These are a universal favorite that look as good as they feel.

7 Violeta By Mango Slim Fit Suit Pants Mango $99.99 $39.99 See More At Mango Standard black trousers are a must. When in doubt, wear them with a sleeveless top and flats for a no-fuss ensemble.

8 Women's LC Lauren Conrad Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Tee Kohl's $36 $21.59 See More At Kohl's Pretty in pink and delicate details go a long way. With denim shorts and sandals, you'll be all set for running weekend errands.

9 ASOS Design Ultimate Faux Leather Biker Jacket ASOS $56 See More At ASOS Equal parts tough and chic, the (faux) leather jacket is the ultimate versatile piece of outerwear. Rock it with jeans and a plain white tee, or toss it over a floral dress for a high-contrast look.