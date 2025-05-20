Don’t forget to leave a lime and tequila shot out for the patron saint of Hot Girl Summer, Megan Thee Stallion, as you head into the end of May. Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, is just around the corner, which means the rapper/tequila brand CEO/Hot Girl Coach is in her element. And she’s heating up the season even more with a brand new swim line at Walmart.

Megan repped her brand on the cover of Who What Wear’s Summer 2025 issue, showing off a selection of her very own swimwear.

Megan’s Many Bikinis

Megan modeled a bikini from her Walmart collection on the cover of Who What Wear, showing off a bright purple string bikini with red butterfly accents. Stylist Eric Archibald accessorized the look with chunky statement jewelry, including large silver hoops and pink bracelets.

Kanya Iwana for 'Who What Wear'

The multi-hyphenate hot girl also posed by a pool in a metallic gold one-piece with a sexy cutout from her Walmart line. In another sultry shot, she showed off a black crocodile-patterned coverup.

Megan’s Hot Girl Collection

Megan’s Hot Girl Summer swim line officially dropped on Walmart’s website on May 19, in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. The pieces are also affordable, starting at only $16 (because Hot Girl Summer is for everyone, of course).

The collection embraces bright colors, including a drape-y, sunset-tone fringe bikini top and a hot pink sequin wrap skirt to wear poolside. Plus, Meg loves a good cutout, and there’s plenty to choose from here, including this butterfly-patterned suit that shuts down the myth that one-pieces can’t be sexy.

No Megan Thee Stallion venture would be complete without some sparkle. The swim line also features suits with the phrase “Hot Girl Summer” bedazzled across the chest. If you want to make your summer intentions crystal clear, look no further.