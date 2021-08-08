45 Super Cute Things You Can Wear Anywhere & Are Under $30 On Amazon

While fashion will always have its essential basics and night-out statement pieces, the clothes that tend to get the most love from Amazon shoppers and influencers alike are cute things you can wear anywhere, which exist in the Venn diagram overlap between classic staples and high-fashion lewks. They aren’t exactly casual, but you wouldn’t feel out of place wearing them during the day, and they can easily be dressed up as the situation merits. If you frequently feel like you have nothing to wear, these fashion fixes are what can help connect the dots.

Classic with a twist is the phrase to keep in mind: you want something that can mix and match with most of your wardrobe but with enough personality to stand on its own. Tops like lace-trimmed camisoles, wrap shirts, and blouses with bell sleeves can be paired with leggings, iconic denim, or stretchy ponte pencil skirts depending on where you’re headed. Dresses make a frequent appearance with tulip skirts and ruching, adjustable drawstring hems, and swing silhouettes that belt nicely so you can eke out different looks. Speaking of belts, nothing nets you more versatility than a thoughtfully curated collection of accessories.

Wherever you’re headed, these affordable fashion finds are the better-than-basics you’ll reach for regularly — and they’re all under $30 so you can stock up.

1 A Swingy Shell Top That Dresses Up Or Down Neineiwu Sleeveless V-Neck Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Step it up from your trusty weekend tanks with this breezy sleeveless top. The notched tunic neckline and dainty gathering give it the necessary polish for office wear, but it’s loose and comfy when you want to WFH. In a soft rayon knit it has a gentle drape that tucks in easily, and the hem is even long enough for leggings. Feeling less than tame? Try out their snakeskin or leopard print options. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 An Effortless Dress With Audrey Hepburn Vibes Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Chic and simple, this little swing dress will take you far. The wide straps are bra-friendly (even sports bra friendly) over a relaxed swing silhouette, and the knee-grazing hem is appropriate for almost any dress code. As for the fabric, fans report that the rayon blend “simply never wrinkles” — especially if you grab it right out of the dryer — and the versatile style means it’s a smart pick for travel. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 A Pair Of Palazzo Pants With Over 20,000 Ratings Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers rave about these “super comfy” wide-legged pants, praising their lightweight fabric and breezy cut that comes with enough extra length to please the tallest shoppers. Their buttery poly-spandex blend is the same you’ll find in cult favorite leggings with a wide yogi-style waistband that refuses to roll down or dig in. Plus, the rise is just right for a crop top. Two faux welt pockets give them a dressy edge, and more than one fan confessed to wearing them into the office. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 A Trendy Baguette Bag That Looks Shockingly Luxe Barabum Classic HandBag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Think of this baguette as the day-to-night version of your favorite crossbody. The short strap can slip over your shoulder when you need to operate hands-free, and its compact size has plenty of room for essentials without feeling bulky under the arm. The croc-embossed PVC adds a nice shot of texture, and there’s a small zip pocket on the outside that comes in so handy for things like keys and metro cards that you want to keep accessible yet secure. Available colors: 12

5 This T-Shirt Dress With A Peekaboo Back Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon From the front, this jersey T-shirt dress looks like a classic staple, but if you turn around you’ll reveal a graceful scoop back that dips beneath the shoulder blades. It’s tag-free so you can even flip it around if you want a different look, and the smooth jersey fabric is fluid and soft with plenty of drape through the body. “They can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers for running errands. I've even worn it after a day at the beach,” one fan remarked. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 Some Dainty Earrings You’ll Never Take Off PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These huggie hoop earrings are comfortable enough to sleep and shower in with a low-profile diameter and smooth snap closure that replaces the traditional post. They’re hypoallergenic and plated in 14-karat gold for a tarnish-free finish with stainless steel, so even those with sensitive skin will find them comfortable. You can also opt for thick gold vermeil if you’re willing to spend a little more. Faceted cubic zirconia adds just enough glitter to catch the eye and easily transitions from day to night. Available colors: 3

7 A Jumpsuit With Artsy Loungewear Vibes Dokotoo Adjustable Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much easier than this relaxed jumpsuit, which has all the impact of a maxi dress with the practicality of pants. You can wear it alone or layered over a tee, and it comes in several variations including versions with short sleeves and cute smocked tops. The cami version comes with fully adjustable spaghetti straps that are essential for a great fit, and they all have pockets tucked into the leg. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

8 A Minimalist Belt With Maximum Versatility Maikun Adjustable Faux Leather Belts (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon There are at least three different ways you can knot these faux leather belts, which eschew buckles in favor of a soft loop to keep them cinched through every style. It also means you can position them at the waist or hips, so they work with both dresses and pants. Fans reported that the vegan leather was super supple and praised the quality, dubbing them a fantastic accent piece. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 26 — 35 inches

9 A Pretty Blouse With Stylish Details luvamia Tie Knot Button Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Short bell sleeves, pearl-like buttons, and a knotted waist give this blouse plenty of interest without going too over-the-top. It’s just the kind of thing you want on hand for lunch dates, family get-togethers, and girls nights because it’s cute and playful yet a total breeze to throw on. Wear it with white jeans in the summer, a leather pencil skirt in the fall, and everywhere in between. “Super versatile to wear to work or for a night out,” one shopper confirmed, with fans praising the thick stretch fabric and go-anywhere style. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Graceful Fit & Flare Midi Dress With Pockets Urban CoCo Sleeveless Swing Midi Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a fitted bodice and twirl-inducing skirt, this midi dress is all about the easy elegance. Defined seams create a faux belted effect at the waist, which helps it skew a little more naturally dressed up than swingier styles. Yet it still feels like a lightweight tee thanks to some seriously soft rayon jersey fabric that hides two respectable pockets deep enough to hide a smartphone. “I love this dress. It is perfect to throw over a bathing suit or dress up for work,” a reviewer commented. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 Some Retro Round Sunnies That Look Like Ray Bans SOJOS Classic Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon These stylish oversized sunglasses take their cues from a couple of iconic Ray Ban styles to create a pair of budget-friendly shades with timeless appeal and serious sun protection. Their TAC lenses are built with multiple layers for complete UV400 protection and polarized to eliminate blinding glare, and the plastic frames promise to be lightweight yet sturdy with smooth Euro-style nose pads and durable metal hinges. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: One size

12 This Adorable Smock Dress With A Fan Following Amoretu Summer Tunic Shift Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 32,000 Amazon shoppers have sounded off on this cute tunic dress, citing its prairie-chic fashion that never failed to elicit compliments and was easy to style for lots of different occasions. An empire waist and tiered ruffled skirt is comfortably roomy yet ridiculously cute and is offset by a sharp V-neck that leaves room for layered necklaces. It’s offered with plenty of sleeve options for year-round wear and even works as a hippie-chic tunic over some leggings. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 Some Dainty Layered Necklaces That Mix & Match Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace (3 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Skip cheap costume jewelry that dulls within months without splurging on demi-fine. Whether you want a minimalist accent or a delicate layered look, these gold necklaces come in multiple sets with sleek lines and high-quality materials that break down to a pretty impressive bargain per piece. Their base metal is nickel-free and hypoallergenic with plating in 14-karat gold that promises to look luxe and shiny for years to come without tarnishing or turning your skin green, so you can wear them as often as you want. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: One to four pieces per set

14 A Free-Spirited Cardigan That Looks Boutique Hotouch Lace Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon People will think you picked up this flowy cardigan at Nordstrom — not Amazon. The haute hippie vibes come courtesy of a peplum waterfall hem with cropped blouson sleeves and a dreamy crochet lace insert, and the polyester crepe has a linen-like texture for that homespun look. Throw it on over leggings and a tank when you want a cute loungewear outfit or swap it out for your office cardi to jazz up basic business casual. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 A T-Shirt Dress That’s Fitted Yet Relaxed cailami V Neck Midi Tshirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a tailored fit through the shoulders and hips, this slouchy T-shirt dress is a more form-fitting alternative to swingier styles that doesn’t sacrifice lounging potential. The cut gives you plenty of ease through the body, so it feels massively comfortable without swallowing your shape in a pajama-soft rayon you’ll never want to take off. Add a belt for even more structure when you need to dress up or throw on some slide sandals if you’re headed to grab coffee. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 Some Block-Heeled Sandals In The Season’s Trendiest Style Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Slide Sandal Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can walk for miles in these strappy slide sandals, and their minimalist design makes them a go-to foundation for so many outfits. The delicate bands have tiny elastic panels for a comfortable fit that moves with your foot, and the low block heel is virtually foolproof on every kind of terrain — it’s even outdoor wedding friendly. Meanwhile, a cushy layer of memory foam nested in the padded footbed ensures you can stay on your feet for hours of fun. Wear them with everything from jeans and a tee to a crochet lace dress. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 13

17 These Belted Palazzos In O’Keefe-Inspired Botanical Prints ECOWISH Belted Wide Leg Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Printed trousers might seem intimidating, but the overall look ends up being surprisingly wearable. You can pull plenty of colors from the pattern if you want to coordinate your pieces, and the oversized florals offer large-scale impact in muted shades to balance out the print’s shock value. The 40s-style palazzo cut hides a pair of pockets and a hidden elastic waistband beneath the sash tie belt. Fans especially loved the breathable blend of cotton and polyester, remarking that “the material is like soft pajamas but they don’t look like pajamas at all.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 A Little Black Dress With Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings BTFBM Ruched Tank Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s hard to say what fans love most about this bestselling Amazon dress, which has amassed a cult following for its gorgeous faux wrap style and truly impressive quality for the price. It’s fitted but not at all skintight with a tulip hem and plenty of ruching in a high-stretch knit that’s double lined for opacity. Most of all, it’s effortlessly pretty and just as easy to dress up or down — with the kind of versatility that can go from sneakers to cocktail hour in a snap yet feel super comfortable the whole damn time. It’s even baby-bump friendly, and you’ll still be wearing it by the time the kids move out. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 A Wrap Top That’s Minimalist Chic Ecrocoo Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Swap out your basic tee for this stylish wrap top any time you want to level-up your look without too much effort. With clean lines and a pared-down color palette you can count on it to match most of your wardrobe, and the faux chiffon feels light as air but still looks nicely substantial. Half-sleeves create an almost robe-like look, and the knotted waist guarantees an adjustable fit while serving as its own accent. You’ll also find versions with crochet lace and button-down closures. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Pair Of Plus-Size Denim Leggings With Functional Pockets Lee Plus Size Sculpting Skinny Jean Amazon $23 See On Amazon Halfway between skinny jeans and leggings you’ll find Lee’s denim pull-on pants, which have the look of your favorite baby blues without any stiffness or hardware. Their wide elastic waist glides right on and the denim fabric is a blend of breathable cotton with silky rayon plus plenty of stretch. Add to that pockets you can actually use and three available inseams, and you’ve got yourself a cult pair of plus-size jeans. “Seriously, do not hesitate - mic drop - get these jeans,” one denim-averse shopper gushed. “These are truly fantastic. No pain at all, no cutting in, soft, comfy - I could sleep in these,” they swore, adding they easily dressed up or down. “Sorry black leggings, you're gonna be in the drawer for a while.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 16 — 30 (petite, medium, and long)

21 This Super-Cute T-Shirt Dress With An Adjustable Wrap Accent LILLUSORY Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can cinch this dress a little or a lot to get a few different looks depending on what you’re going for — good thing, too, because you’ll want to wear this all the time. It’s constructed along the lines of a luxe tee with a defined crewneck and faux cuffed sleeves in a nice thick knit that fans raved about, noting it was even double-lined to eliminate show-through. The ruched wrap panel adds plenty of interest and creates the prettiest lines, adding up to a comfortable T-shirt dress that you could easily wear on a fancy date. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 A Swingy Shift Dress With Romantic Ruffled Statement Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Plus Size Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon You won’t need very many accessories to make this swing dress into a moment: its tiered ruffle statement sleeves do most of the talking, but it’s versatile enough to take anywhere with a crew neck and knee-length hem. The soft jersey fabric has a buttery drape that’s super comfortable and ensures you don’t get lost in the swing shape but is thick enough that the pockets inside won’t be visible. Slip on flat sandals for sightseeing on vacation, then dress up for dinner by adding wedges and some sparkly statement earrings. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

23 An Ultra-Fashionable Popover Top Utyful Mesh Panel Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wildly stylish top gained the attention of Amazon shoppers for winning major style points at a bargain price. It’s long and loose with a deep V to frame a favorite necklace, but the real showstoppers are those bell sleeves with mesh insets. The polyester crepe washes and wears like a dream, according to reviews. It has a dressy finish that’s still easy to tuck into jeans or a pencil skirt. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Beachy Midi Dress That’s Surprisingly Adjustable NERLEROLIAN Adjustable Casual Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This midi dress is a rare find that can scale to fit almost anyone, but you’ll fall hard for its pretty off-duty style. Its bodice has a fluttery overlay topping the elastic waistband with a curved midi hem that’s slit to above the knee. The adjustable spaghetti straps and an extra drawstring at the waist let you dial in your ideal fit, while the split hem can be knotted for an even breezier look. Petite shoppers, rejoice: one reviewer noted that, depending on your height, it could be the perfect maxi. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 Some Denim Leggings In Expanded Colorways No Nonsense Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon Decidedly legging-like in a stretch denim knit, the No Nonsense jean leggings are casually comfortable. A thin elastic waistband nixes the need for belts with a faux fly and flat front for a smooth look. There aren’t as many functional pockets as the Lee pair above, but the two on the back are handy for stashing your phone momentarily while you do something else. What they offer in exchange is an even better color selection, including crisp white and olive green skinnies that will see you through every season. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X

26 Some Classic Stud Earrings With Over 20,000 Stellar Ratings Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Shoppers swear by these stud earrings for their diamond-like sparkle without the sticker shock. Their stainless steel posts are hypoallergenic so anyone can wear them comfortably — even reactive skin types — and come in three rich iconic metals from silver to rose gold. “I have had them for weeks now without taking them out. There is no redness, swelling, or discoloration,” one particularly sensitive shopper reported. Just $13 gets you five pairs of jewelers’ grade cubic zirconia ranging from from a delicate tenth of a carat to major sparklers: great for variety or creating a graduated look if you have multiple piercings. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 3 — 8 millimeters

27 Some Leather Flip Flops That Channel Tory Burch Pierre Dumas Limit-20 Sandal Amazon $24 See On Amazon These flip-flops come in upgraded materials for a chic spin on the poolside staple. Their medallion uppers are reminiscent of the now-iconic Tory Burch Miller sandals, and with supple faux leather and a padded insole your feet won’t know the difference. Fans advised sizing up for your comfiest fit — they run slightly narrow — and dubbed them “a cute little flop to wear for a leisurely stroll in your local Homegoods.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

28 This Playful Wrap Dress With Big French Girl Energy Relipop V Neck Print Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers gave this sweet little wrap dress their resounding seal of approval, with fans raving about its date night-ready style that was perfect for summer. With cute ankle boots and a leather jacket, you’ll wear it well into fall. It’s a true wrap dress and the fit is fully adjustable, although some shoppers felt better with a hidden safety pin for security. In retro polka dots and pretty florals, there’s a print for every date night and party on your agenda. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Pretty Peplum Top That’s Wildly Comfortable Romwe Plus Size Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon From lush botanical prints to a modern take on tie-dye, this wrap top is cute enough to go from day to play. Cropped bell sleeves echo the fluttery peplum and it all comes together at the waist with a matching sash belt. “The surplice cut in the front makes it a really nice shirt for a night out...You could wear it w/ a cami underneath to work,” one reviewer wrote of its endless wearability. Certain colors will be true wraps while others are tacked for security, so make sure to double-check for the details you want when adding it to your cart. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

30 A Trendy Romper That Feels So Soft Romwe V Neck Short Sleeve Playsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This adorable romper is an instant outfit requiring zero effort on your part besides accepting the compliments headed your way. It has a deep surplice neckline over a fitted elastic waist with plenty of stretch hidden beneath a matching belt — all in 100% rayon that seriously feels like pajamas. “Not too short if you are really tall,” a shopper was pleased to note. “I felt so cute and comfortable. I think this is my new favorite outfit.” Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

31 A Skater Dress With On-Trend Accents Romwe Sweet Scallop Sleeveless Skater Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon A 90s-style string racerback neckline and scalloped edges gives this pretty skater dress party-worthy pop — you really just need a handful of accessories. Box pleating adds extra fullness and detail to the skirt, which falls reliably to just above the knee on most shoppers, so you can wear it on plenty of occasions that call for dressing up, from graduations to weddings. The polyester crepe washes up on a gentle machine cycle, so you can wear it on repeat as often as needed. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 A Chiffon Top That’s *Super* Elegant Romwe Tie Waist Chiffon Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stylish top feels ultra-refined but provides plenty of ease when you need to throw something on that looks far more expensive than its budget price. A wide sash waist creates the prettiest shape to balance out the voluminous flutter sleeves and gathered neckline, plus it’s easy to adjust depending on what kind of look you want: fierce, fitted, flowy, or anything in between. Lighter colors tend towards sheerness (especially the white) but fans reported that it played nicely with camisoles. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 These Levi’s Skinny Jeans With A Massive Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a pair of Levi’s jeans, but when’s the last time you scored heritage denim for less than $30? These skinny jeans have enough fans to form their own city, with over 50,000 shoppers rating them highly. Their wide, elastic waistband packs hidden support with a flat front and faux fly detail on the universally wearable mid rise, and the shaping denim offers move-with-you stretch that doesn’t bag out by the end of the day. Add to that a great range of colors with eco-friendly rinses and inclusive sizes, and it’s easy to see why shoppers are “literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (28, 30, and 32-inch inseams)

34 A Layering Cami With Lingerie Lace SheIn Lace Trim Cami Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon With its antique-inspired lace trim, this lovely little tank top adds femme texture to cardigans and blazers but looks just as pretty worn on its own when you want something a little bit more special than a basic tank. The body is made from a super-soft rayon blend that feels like a broken-in tee, and there are also options in satin and velvet that just beg to be dressed up. Racerback straps make it impossible to accidentally slip off your shoulder so you can dance all night without fear. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Tailored Midi Skirt That’s So Sophisticated SheIn High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon A little bit vintage yet thoroughly modern, this A-line midi skirt dresses up everything with a dash of chic. It has a high fitted waist with an invisible zipper so you get a tailored look that’s still easy to escape at the end of the day, and two tailored pockets at the hip can hold essentials seamlessly. The fabric is thick enough that extra layers of lining are unnecessary, which gives it enough structure to maintain a crisp shape. You’ll also find evening-ready options with laser cut hems that look like intricate lace. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 These Sharp-Looking Flats With Major Cushioning Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon With their classic good looks and serious comfort, these pointed-toe flats are a surefire staple. They come in faux leather and suede shades that are guaranteed to match everything in your closet. Each flat has nearly a full centimeter of memory foam hidden inside the sweat-absorbing footbed. Meanwhile, contoured padding at the top of the heel cup not only protects against blisters but also keeps your heels from accidentally slipping out when you’re speed-walking to catch a train. And a rubber sole provides plenty of traction even in a downpour, so you’re less likely to slip on the go. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 15 (regular and wide)

37 This Ballet-Inspired Wrap Crop Top In A Buttery Knit SheIn Long Sleeved Wrap Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This crop top can go from the dance studio to a dinner date without missing a beat. Its wrap front allows for adjustable coverage, and the ties are extra long so you get a nice belted effect at the waist or can create more length in the torso if needed. The long sleeves have subtle blousing and elastic if you want to scoot them up to your elbow. Wear it over leggings and a sports bra for a low-impact barre workout or dress it up with high-waisted jeans and some wedges. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 A Sporty Tank Dress With An Adjustable Hem BTFBM Ruched Side Drawstring Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon From the makers of the famous Amazon wrap dress noted above comes a brand new offering that’s quickly becoming an influencer favorite. This ruched drawstring dress isn’t just on-trend, it’s also secretly so practical. The functional drawstrings let you adjust the length whether you need a dress that covers your knees or a flirty mini for a night out, and shoppers were big fans of the ruching for its ability to disguise lines under clothes. The ribbed fabric is soft with plenty of stretch, and the racerback cut is sporty and casual but sleek enough to go out. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 Some Tailored Trousers Katherine Hepburn Would Totally Wear Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These stylish wide-legged trousers exude 1940s elegance with a sky-high waist and exaggerated pleats for dramatic volume. There’s an elastic panel along the back of the waistband if you don’t want to bother with threading a belt through its loops, and the fabric itself is flowy yet substantial so they’re nice and opaque without hampering your stride. Wear them to work with pointed flats and a crisp button-down for tailored professionalism or go contemporary chic for a night out in a crop top and strappy sandals. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

40 An Embellished Tank Top With Eyelash Lace VIISHOW Lace Trim Chiffon Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you loved the lace cami above but prefer wider straps, this chiffon tank top is well worth considering. It will cover up bra straps when you plan to go sleeveless and the swingy cut promises to feel super airy with a curved hem that’s leggings-friendly. Lace trim at the shoulders and neckline adds a touch of romance, and the delicate chiffon is easy to tuck into a waistband. Wear it with leggings and a cardigan for a cute casual look over the weekend or slip on a leather pencil skirt and you’re ready for a killer dinner date. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 These Elastic Belts That Look So Polished WERFORU Stretch Waist Belt (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fashion, function, and comfort collide in these stretchy belts, which come four to a pack in capsule wardrobe colorways. Although they’re elastic, a bit of leather trim keeps the look from skewing too casual and the gold-tone buckles offer a bit more flash. They’re also a cinch to fasten, and all of that stretch means you have plenty of leeway to wear them at the waist or hips. With over 5,000 Amazon ratings, they have an impressive 4.5 star average from shoppers who dubbed them a great buy that went with every possible outfit. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 sizes

42 A Classic Pencil Skirt That Fits Like A Glove HyBrid & Company Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pencil skirts aren’t just for the office, especially when they’re built like a comfortable pair of leggings. This pencil skirt has a wide waistband just like yoga pants with a waist-hugging rise and cheeky slit for sharp corner office style. The nylon-based ponte yields a pleasantly thick, sturdy fabric that hides a tucked-in shirt with plenty of stretch. “I'm currently working on owning this skirt in EVERY color,” one dedicated fan confessed, citing its classic style with serious comfort, and nearly 8,000 shoppers left a five-star rating. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — 5X

43 This Flowy Minidress With A Ruffled Hem Qearal Printed Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This breezy sundress is a free-spirited alternative to classic swing styles when you want a pop of color in flower child prints that couldn’t be sunnier. Its delicate spaghetti straps are totally adjustable and the A-line body gets a bit of structure thanks to a contrast ruffled hem. In a blend of rayon and polyester it wears nicely against the skin — Amazon shoppers raved about its ability to handle hot weather — and it will layer easily under a cardigan on cooler days as well. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 Some Comfortable Trousers You Can Dress Up Or Down GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These chic pants look like business attire, but you’ll reach for them on your off days just as often. Their deep utility pockets and gathered elastic waistband are comfy and practical while a sash waist and stovepipe leg in matte stretch crepe give them the necessary polish for corporate casual. “I highly recommend this pant for anyone looking for an affordable paperbag pant that needs to move around a lot,” a shopper wrote. “I can wear this to the office, to the park, or to a nice dinner...Perfection!” Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large