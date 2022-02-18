Controversial opinion: I really think that hair appointments should be covered by health insurance. Getting color, a cut, and style is expensive, but when I think about how much better I feel walking out of the salon, it’s so worth it. In the mean time, though, I’m all about these budget-friendly ways to look better (all of which double as all-important self care tools, too).

Hydration goals are a very real thing for me — I’m always looking for a way to make drinking water easier and more fun. This 32-ounce motivational water bottle makes tracking your intake a breeze, thanks to the time markings along the side that keep you on schedule. Everyone knows that upping your water intake not only makes you feel better on the inside, but also does wonders for skin — speaking of which, these hand repair masks are a dream for soothing dry, cracked hands, whether they’ve taken a beating from cold weather or frequent hand washing. I’m also into these hair and nail gummies that taste amazing and work even better.

All of this self care... and I haven’t even spent $50 yet. You see where I’m going — this list is jam-packed with goodies to help you look and feel your best without breaking the bank.

1 A Selection Of Headbands For A Hairdo In A Hurry Headbands Hair Head Bands Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you need your hair to look instantly polished, a headband is a great way to go, and this set of four headbands gives you choices, so you can coordinate with your outfit. Featuring oversized padded braids crafted from velvet in a variety of colors, these headbands don’t just pull back your hair — they’re truly accessories in their own right, designed to complement your outfit.

2 This Ring Light That Upgrades Your Zoom Calls Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit $26 See On Amazon Now that the word “Zoom” has become a ubiquitous part of our shared vocabulary, isn’t it about time to invest in something that helps upgrade the lighting while you’re in an endless line of video conferences? This dimmable ring light features adjustable color temperatures, so you can dial in on the very best setting, and it clips directly onto your laptop.

3 The Simple Ballet Flats That Go With Everything Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you’re looking for a wardrobe upgrade to help you look polished and tailored, you can’t go wrong with a simple neutral-colored shoe like this pointed-toe ballet flat that can be worn with just about everything. (After all, wearing neutrals in classic shapes is one trick that even style icon Kate Middleton uses on repeat —and I figure if it’s good enough for a future queen, it’s good enough to work into my wardrobe.) Choose from faux leather, microsuede, and patent leather options. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide options available

Available colors and styles: 15

4 This Eyeshadow Primer That Locks In Vibrant Pigment NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Eyeshadow Base Prime Amazon $6 See On Amazon With a creamy formula that glides on smoothly, this eyeshadow primer gives you a base that both intensifies your color and ensures a longer-lasting look. This is an easy way to make your eyes pop, and you can choose from beige, white, and pearly white options (the last of which is great if you want a little shimmer).

5 These Rattan Earrings That Add Natural Drama To Any Outfit meekoo Lightweight Geometric Statement Earrings (4 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With their chic geometric lines and natural rattan texture, these earrings will add an instant pop of drama to any outfit in your wardrobe. Perfect for channeling some laid-back but stylish vibes, they’re ultra lightweight, making them comfortable to wear all day. Each set comes with four, so you can switch up your look (but still stay on theme) throughout the week.

6 A Seamless Wire-Free Bra That Disappears Under Clothes Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bra Amazon $40 See On Amazon Crafted from a smooth nylon microfiber blend, this seamless bra gives you support without the need for underwires that pinch or seams that bind. The seamless design is also ideal if you’re looking for something invisible to wear under clothes, and the straps are adjustable for a perfect fit. Available in a rainbow of colors, it washes like a dream and has removable pads for customizable coverage. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

7 This 4-Stage Nail Buffer That Files & Shines Revlon Shape-N-Buff Nail File Amazon $4 See On Amazon Whether you want to style and buff your nails for a clean, natural look or just keep up with them in between your mani-pedis down at the salon, this nail file is the all-in-one tool that you need. It features different grits on each side, so you can file your nails into shape, remove ridges, buff, and polish to a high shine.

8 The Water Bottle That Will Help You Meet Your Hydration Goals Elvira 32-Ounce Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Drinking enough water is key to looking and feeling and better, and this motivational water bottle will help ensure you’re getting enough hydration on the regular. Made from BPA-free Tritan, it has a 32-ounce capacity and is marked with time increments on the exterior that’ll encourage you to keep up with your hydration goals. Available colors: 11

9 This Liquid Illuminator That’ll Make Your Skin Radiant NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator Amazon $6 See On Amazon Blended it with your foundation, use it as a highlighter, or dab some on a bare face — no matter what you choose, this liquid illuminator is exactly what you need if you’re looking for a glow (no matter the season). Available in four shades, the cruelty-free formulation is deeply moisturizing and applies smoothly with a lightweight finish. Available colors: 4

10 This Crisp Button-Down That You’ll Reach For Constantly Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nothing says “timeless” more than a button-down shirt, but to get a good fit, you sometimes have to shell out the big bucks. Not so with this classic-fit button-down that boasts more than 4,700 perfect five-star reviews. It has all the features you want from a favorite collared shirt: sleeves that can be rolled up, a patch pocket at the chest, and a lived-in feel from the moment you put it on. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

11 The Hand Repair Masks That Soothe Dry, Cracked Skin Epielle Intensive Repairing Hand Masks (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Given all the hand washing I’ve been doing, my hands get so dry and cracked that my knuckles get red. These hand mask gloves are the perfect antidote if yours are chapped, too. They’re infused with coconut oil, milk extract, and hyaluronic acid to exfoliate rough skin and deeply moisturize. Wear them for a few hours or overnight to soften and relieve dryness.

12 These Joggers That Are The Perfect Replacement For Worn-Out Sweats Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Joggers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get rid of your old, worn-out sweats and yoga pants because these slim-fit joggers are the only thing you’ll want to put on. They’re cut to be somewhat formfitting without being skintight, and the elasticated waistband offers tons of comfort. Dress them up with a blazer, or dress them down with a hoodie, crop top, and some sneakers to hit the Saturday farmers market. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

13 Some Berry Gummies To Strengthen Your Hair & Nails Love Beauty And Planet Berry Gummy Vitamins for Strong Hair & Nails (60 Count) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your hair and nails need a little extra nourishment, this gummy vitamin is packed with all the essentials to strengthen them and promote healthy growth. This certified vegan formula features a mix of biotin, folic acid, and vitamin D, and uses natural flavors to give it its great berry taste. Completely cruelty-free, this is one supplement you can really feel good about.

14 A Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask That Smells Like Hawaii Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask Amazon $8 See On Amazon Formulated with a blend of pure aloe vera as well as shea butter, coconut oil, and macadamia oil, this hair mask deeply hydrates dry strands and revitalizes them when they’ve been damaged from heat or processing. Intended for wavy to curly hair, it’s the perfect “spa day” treat and leaves your locks feeling soft and manageable. The best part? One reviewer wrote that it “smells like Hawaii in a bottle.”

15 The Fabric Shaver That’ll Keep Your Clothes Looking New Conair Battery-Operated Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your clothes looking fresh-off-the-rack with this fabric shaver that’s earned 60,000 five-star ratings. It features a large shaving head to make quick work of your garments, and three levels so you can customize the shave to the type of material. The battery-operated shaver is also great for upholstered furniture, and the fuzz is whisked away into an easy-to-empty disposal compartment.

16 The Clips That Keep Your Bra Straps From Sliding Off Your Shoulders W-Plus Bra Strap Clips (15 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon That sensation of your bra strap sliding down your arm gets old, as does the chore of continually placing it back on your shoulder. These bra strap clips and eextenders holds onto your straps so that you don’t have to fiddle with them all day, transforming any traditional bra into a racer-back style. The 15-piece set comes with clips and bra strap holders in white, black, and beige.

17 The Classic Initial Necklace That Dresses Up Any Outfit MOMOL Sideways Initial Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t like bothering with accessories? Then make this sideways initial necklace your signature piece — it’ll go with everything from a cocktail dress to jeans and a tee. It’s plated in 18-karat gold and available in every letter of the alphabet.

18 This Statement Ring With A Totally Unique Design U7 Statement Ring Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add a real conversation-starter to your outfit with this statement ring that’s available in both gold and silver tones. Plated in 14-karat gold with cubic zirconia accents, it has a climbing vine design that encircles your finger with tiny leaves, but it’s also available in a curled snake or an unfurling octopus tentacle motif. Available styles: 6

19 The Cozy Boucle Cardigan That’s A Versatile Wardrobe Basic Goodthreads Oversized Bouclé Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon This versatile bouclé cardigan can be paired with a blouse for a chic look, but it’s also the kind of thing you’ll want to slip on with your sweats first thing in the morning. Crafted from a nylon-blend yarn with a touch of spandex for comfort, the flowy fit falls to the mid-thigh, and the patch pockets are perfect for stashing your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

20 A Nourishing Balm To Repair Dry, Cracked Feet Ancient Greek Intensive Foot Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon Our feet do so much for us, and they take a real beating in the process. If your heels are dry and cracked, it’s time for a little pampering in the form of this 100% natural foot balm. Formulated with a blend of organic extra virgin, cold-pressed olive, almond, sunflower, and lavender oils, it deeply moisturizes your feet and comes with a pumice stone for additional treatment. (Hot tip: You an also use this on dry elbows and knees.)

21 The Retro Clutch You’ll Use For Every Occasion Barabum Retro Classic Clutch Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a chic ‘90s-inspired design, this baguette-style clutch is everything — and it’s equally great for everyday wear as it is for special occasions. The faux crocodile bag is just big enough for the essentials, like your smartphone, wallet, sunglasses, and hand sanitizer, but not so big that it feels bulky. Choose from colors like black, coffee, lavender, and white. Available colors: 12

22 The No-Show Socks With Near-Perfect Ratings IDEGG Low-Cut No-Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon A 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon is a rare occurrence, but these no-show socks can claim it after more than 34,000 reviews. Made from a polyester-cotton blend with a touch of spandex, they stay firmly on your heels (i.e., won’t slip down), thanks to grippy silicone strips. Plus, the low profile means they won’t distract from your kicks. Available sizes: 3

Available color combos: 7

23 This Choker That’s A Must-Have Layering Basic NUZON Snake Chain Choker Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you make a simple statement by wearing it on its own or layer it with longer chains, this choker is an accessory staple. Plated in 14-karat gold, the 16-inch chain comes with a 2-inch extender, so you can adjust the length. It’s also available in silver as well as other styles, like beads and pearls. Available styles: 8

24 A Shoe Cleaner To Spruce Up Your Sneakers Sof Sole Instant Shoe Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get your sneakers back to fresh-out-of-the-box status with this foaming stain remover that removes set-in dirt and grime. With a built-in scrubbing brush, it’s formulated for use on canvas and leather, and does most of the hard work itself — just let it foam up on the shoe’s surface before scrubbing it off.

25 The Skin-Resurfacing Pads That Make Your Complexion Glow Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads (60 Count) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For an exfoliating treatment that will leave your skin glowing, check out these glycolic pads that are a fraction of the price of luxury chemical exfoliants. They tone down discoloration, unclog pores, and resurface skin for a more radiant look. Plus, the addition of hyaluronic acid works to add deep hydration. Use them two to three nights a week for best results.

26 These Under-Eye Masks Made With Collagen & Snail Essence MIZON Under-Eye Collagen Masks (30 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These under-eye patches are infused with collagen and snail mucin (yep), and they’re designed to moisturize, reduce under-eye puffiness, restore elasticity, and smooth skin. The snail essence is obtained in a cruelty-free manner (so you can feel good about your purchase), and one reviewer wrote, “They are incredibly soothing and leave my under eye area plump and smooth.”

27 The In-Grown Hair Solution That Prevents Razor Bumps Tend Skin Ingrown Hair Solution Roll-On Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you deal with razor bumps, you’ll definitely want to make room in your medicine cabinet for this ingrown hair solution. Suitable for use on any part of the body, including the face and bikini area, the roll-on formula soothes irritation, eliminates redness, and prevents ingrown hairs, and can be used after either shaving or waxing.

28 A Cozy Sweater To Give You A Put-Together Look For Lounging Or Going Out Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s always good to have one item in your wardrobe that you can reach for when you need to look put together but also want to feel comfortable, and this V-neck sweater fits that bill to a T. Crafted from a soft modal material, you can dress it up or down, layer it with a blazer or collared shirt, or simply wear it on its own. Available sizes: 1x — 6X

Available colors: 12

29 These Lip Masks That Soothe Chapping & Dryness Permotary Collagen Lip Masks (30-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When your lips are dry and chapped, these lip masks are a foolproof way to add deep hydration. Available in rosemary and rose scents, the masks are designed to gradually melt into your lips, and you can remove the excess or rub it in for lasting moisture.

30 The Beach Spray That Gives You Texture & Definition OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Hair-Texturizing Sea Salt Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon There’s no need to spend the big bucks on beach spray to get those just-back-from-Malibu tousled waves when this sea salt spray costs less than the price of a latte. This leave-in spray is made with a blend of sea kelp and argan oil to give you texture, moisture, and curl definition. The best part? It leaves behind a citrusy, floral, and woodsy scent.

31 These No-Tie Shoelaces That Turn Any Sneakers Into Slip-Ons Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces Amazon $9 See On Amazon Make sure your sneakers always stay tied with these elastic shoelaces that lock at the top and instantly turn any pair of shoes into slip-ons. Originally developed to help triathletes save time in their transitions from swimming to cycling, these laces are ideal for anyone who has trouble lacing — or anyone who just gets annoyed by having to stop mid-run to re-tie. Choose from low-key colors like black and white, or add a pop of color with shades like hot pink, apple green, and royal blue. Available colors: 13

32 A Silk Scarf That Adds Panache To Any Outfit FONYVE Silk Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon Scarves are the versatile bit of flair you need. Tie one around your neck in any number of ways or tie one onto your purse. This satin neck scarf comes in dozens of styles, so you can opt for anything from a leopard print to paisley to florals to watercolor-style color-block options that are downright dreamy. Available styles: 45

33 These Sunglasses That Are All About Retro Glamor SOJOS Retro Round Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon For a touch of retro glamor, these sunglasses deliver with an oversized fit that says, “I just got off of a yacht in St. Tropez.” The UV-protective glasses are available in a variety of frame and lens combos, so you can pick an option that works with your wardrobe best. To keep them in great shape, the glasses come with a case and microfiber cloth for cleaning. Available styles: 12

34 The Eye Gel That Also Brightens & Depuffs bliss Eye Do All Things Hydrating Eye Gel Amazon $16 See On Amazon From the innovators at bliss labs comes this hydrating eye gel that cools and depuffs under-eye skin while also diminishing circles, so you can look like you got a full night’s sleep. It’s packed with caffeine, peptides, and plant stem cells, and the stainless steel rollerball makes application a breeze. Keep it in the fridge for even more soothing and depuffing powers.

35 A Makeup Setting Spray In Matte & Dewy Options NYX Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon While most makeup setting sprays offer a matte finish, this makeup setting spray actually gives you options; choose from dewy, radiant, or matte, and you can achieve the look you’re going for (while still ensuring your makeup doesn’t budge). The lightweight, cruelty-free formula is mask-proof, sweat-proof, and waterproof, and it’s garnered more than 50,000 perfect five-star reviews.

36 The Hydrating Body Scrub In 8 Swoon-Worthy Scents Brooklyn Botany Coconut Milk Body Scrub Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with natural coconut milk as well as Dead Sea salts, this body scrub is a real treat for your whole body, sloughing off dead, dry skin on your feet, elbows, and knees and leaving behind a healthy, refreshed glow. And since self care should be a delight for all the senses, this highly rated scrub comes in more than a handful of fragrances, like matcha green tea, watermelon, and coffee.

37 The Claw Clips With A Chic, Modern Aesthetic Canitor Hair Claws (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The clips that ruled the ‘80s are back — but these highly rated claw clips are much more stylish than their predecessors, with their modern, geometric design. Available in a variety of color selections, they’re nonslip for a secure grip that won’t tug at hair. In fact, reviewers have raved at how well they even hold fine hair. Available sizes: 11

Available colors: 12

38 A Facial Spray That Soothes & Refreshes Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $5 See On Amazon This facial spray is just what you need to soothe and refresh skin, whether it’s first thing in the morning or at the end of a long workday when you’ve had one too many Zooms. From Mario Badescu, it’s formulated with green tea, cucumber, and aloe to hydrate, tone, and re-energize skin (like a mini spa in a bottle).

39 This Split End Bonding Cream That Also Boosts Shine Argan Magic Split Endz Repair Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon Seal split ends and eliminate frizz between trims with this split end repair cream. Made with argan oil, hemp oil, and vitamin B5, the cruelty-free formula bonds frayed, separated ends, making hair feel more manageable while boosting shine. One reviewer wrote, “The smell and texture my hair has after using it is amazing! Will use this for my 2 ft long hair, always!”