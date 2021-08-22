If You're Cheap But Want To Look Better, You'll Love These 44 Things On Amazon

Personally, I don’t believe that you have to spend a ton of money in order to look and feel your best. You won’t find any super-expensive designer clothes in my closet or high-end beauty products in my cosmetics bag — but that doesn’t mean I don’t invest in myself. Rather, I just prefer to spend my money on things that give me the most value, like versatile clothing staples you can wear with any outfit, cheap beauty products that actually work, and affordable alternatives that are as good as the name-brand options for a fraction of the price. If you’re cheap but want to look better and feel more confident, Amazon is the place to go.

Why? Unlike a dollar store or a discount department chain, Amazon has a massive community of vocal shoppers. That way, if the $25 jeans or the $6 setting powder seem too good to be true, you can just consult the ratings and reviews to ensure that you are, in fact, buying something really nice for a reasonable cost. The things on this list include some of Amazon’s top sellers with thousands of reviews, and they’re so popular for a simple reason: They help you feel great without breaking the bank.

1 These 3 Layering Necklaces For Just $15 Turandoss Layered Choker Necklace (3 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold with hypoallergenic metal underneath, this necklace set gives you the layered look without the hassle — or the price tag. This particular one has a choker chain, a circle pendant, and a hammered disc, but there are countless other looks to choose from: Opt for sets with up to four pieces and with charms like butterflies, pearls, bars, moons, and triangles.

2 The “Best White T-Shirt” — Or Any Other Color Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon A basic T-shirt is an essential building block for any wardrobe, but some are definitely better than others. Customers have called the Hanes Nano the “best white T-shirt” on the market, not to mention the “best bargain.” The ribbed crew neckline and pre-shrunk, ring-spun cotton looks great wash after wash, and if white isn’t your color, it comes in 18 other shades, too. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

3 This Tote Bag That Could Pass For Designer Nodykka Faux Leather Tassel Shoulder Purse Amazon $11 See On Amazon “This tote looks far more expensive than it was and I receive compliments all the time. People think it's designer even though there is no logo anywhere in sight,” one reviewer wrote about this stylish shoulder purse. Its roomy interior is big enough for books and laptops, while its reinforced inner pocket keeps your phone and sunglasses within reach. It also comes in loads of faux-leather colors, all with a stylish tassel.

4 This Deeply Repairing Lip Balm That’s “Unbelievable” O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon Dry, cracked lips? Reviewers have called O’Keeffe’s Lip Repair Night Treatment “unbelievable,” “miraculous,” and “THE best lip treatment” they’ve ever used. Much like the brand’s cult-favorite hand and foot treatments, this balm heals cracks and locks in moisture with conditioning oils. It’s also hypoallergenic and has “no taste and no thick petroleum feel.”

5 These Flats That Are An Affordable Alternative To Rothy’s HEAWISH Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Reviewers have called these ballet flats an excellent alternative “for the super expensive Rothy’s at a fraction of the price.” They have the same canvas-like fabric, triangular upper, and stylish color options, but each pair costs less than $30. They’re also flexible, soft, comfortable, and machine-washable, according to past buyers. Available sizes: 6 — 11

6 Some Chunky Gold Hoops That Are So On Trend PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Chunky hoops are back in, and you can get in on the trend for $14. These hoop earrings come in four sizes and three finishes (rose, white, and yellow), and all of them are plated in 14-karat gold with a hypoallergenic, nickel-free base. Despite the bold style, reviewers have called them “so lightweight” they “don’t even notice them.”

7 This Halter Bodysuit That’ll Never Come Untucked ReoRia Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tuck it into a high-waisted skirt. Wear it alongside jeans. Layer it over slacks and under a blazer. With this halter tank bodysuit, the possibilities are endless — especially since it comes in several solid colors and won’t come untucked. The nylon-spandex material is soft and stretchy, while the snap-button closure makes it easy to use the bathroom. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 These No-Show Socks That Actually Stay Up IDEGG No Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Even though they’re virtually invisible underneath most low-top sneakers, one reviewer wrote that they “stay put” and they’re “not constantly tugging on them throughout the day.” These no-show socks are also made from a stretchy cotton blend, and they have built-in silicone strips that comfortably grip your heel. Despite the cushioned foot and reinforced toe seam, they’re breathable and non-bulky, too. Available sizes: Small — Large

9 A Great Deal On Some Great Thongs ANZERMIX Breathable Cotton Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For $10, you can grab this pack of six thongs — and if you don’t love the colors shown here, there are several other multi-packs to choose from, including all black. They’re made from 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch, so they’re breathable, durable, and feel great on your skin. “These are very comfortable,” one reviewer raved. “They wash well. Great price for a great product!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 These Polarized Sunglasses That Supposedly Compare To Ray-Bans SOJOS Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon “I have been LIVING in these sunglasses since they arrived at my doorstep!” wrote one reviewer who commented that they compare to Ray-Bans in their style and level of eye protection. Others wrote that they “actually prefer these” because they’re lighter weight and more comfortable. In addition to the round polarized lenses in your choice of nine colors, they also have metal frames, comfortable nose pads, and a UV coating.

11 These Skinny Jeans That You Pull Right On Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though they’re as comfortable and as practical as leggings, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Gold Label pants have earned themselves a number-one best-selling spot in the women’s jeans category. They’re made from cotton denim, so they offer structure and an elevated look in your choice of eight colors. That said, because of their elastic waistband that pulls right on (no buttons or zippers required), reviewers report that they’re “so comfortable you could wear them to sleep.” Available sizes: 2 — 28

12 An 8-Second Hair Treatment That’s Deeply Hydrating, But Not Greasy L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon People are “obsessed” with L’Oreal Paris Elvive Wonder Water and have called it the “best hair conditioning treatment” they have “ever used.” In just eight seconds, it penetrates hair strands with lamellas, which reinforce follicles and minimize damage — but because the formula is water-based, even the thinnest hair experiences healing without feeling weight-down or greasy. No matter their length or hair type, buyers rave about the improved shine, texture, and manageability.

13 The “Most Comfortable Bra” You’ll Probably Ever Own Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon The Warner’s Easy Does It bra doesn’t have any wires whatsoever — but it does have over 25,000 reviews, a 4.4-star rating overall, and a best-selling status in everyday bras. It uses wide straps, high side panels, and lightly padded cups to offer ample support while feeling like you’re wearing nothing at all, and past buyers are obsessed: “I can honestly say this is the most comfortable and supportive bra I have ever had! I have since purchased more to stockpile.” Choose from almost 20 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

14 This Balm That Keeps Your Eyebrows In Place All Day Beauty Glazed Eyebrow Styling Soap (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The big brow trend is still going strong, and this affordable duo of eyebrow styling soaps ensure that your brows stay styled from dawn until dusk. (Each pack comes with two tins and two application brushes.) This clear gel adds thickness, texture, and volume, all while keeping individual hairs in place. Since it’s free from fragrance and irritating ingredients, it can be left on for hours at a time.

15 A Stylish Satin Scarf With Countless Ways To Style It FONYVE Square Satin Scarf $10 See On Amazon Available in over 40 different colors and patterns, these satin scarves are soft and square shaped, which is why they’re so versatile. Reviewers have worn them as bandanas, headbands, neck scarves, hair wraps, cover-ups, and even shirts — or they can be used as a purse accent or home decor. “I absolutely adore these headscarves,” one reviewer wrote, “so much so that I bought two more after it! They're enormous, so perfect for every manner of style or wrap you could ever want to achieve.”

16 These Stud Earrings That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon “People think that I’ve spent closer to $1100 on them!” one reviewer wrote about these Amazon Essentials stud earrings. Another raved, “Bought them for my wedding and the photographers kept remarking how beautiful they looked in the light.” In actuality, though, they’re made using cubic zirconia and plated in sterling silver, so you get the sparkle without the price tag. You can also customize the size, color, and cut. Available sizes: 4.5mm to 8.5mm

17 A Quick, Easy Way To Smooth Down Split Ends & Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Because it’s the same size and shape as a tube of mascara, this hair finishing cream is travel-friendly and fits effortlessly in your cosmetics bag. The wax formula and the application stick, however, aren’t for your eyelashes, but for your hair: They smooth down flyaways, split ends, fussy bangs, and strands that are too short for your up-do, so your hair looks flawless all day long.

18 A Collection Of 20 Clips For $10 SYEENIFY Fashion Hair Clips Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from durable materials like acrylic resin, imitation pearls, and metal alloy, these fashion hair clips are trendy and well-made. Best of all, they come in a pack of 20, from gold-twist bobby pins to animal-print barrettes, so you have a match for virtually any outfit. “Retro and so adorable,” one reviewer wrote.

19 This Pillowcase That “Really Makes A Difference” For Your Hair & Skin Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase Amazon $19 See On Amazon “I definitely notice a difference in my hair sleeping with this pillowcase. Less frizz and breakage,” one reviewer wrote about the Kitsch pillowcase. Another commented, “I have acne-prone skin and haven't had a breakout since I began using the pillowcase over a month ago!” It’s made from vegan satin, so it’s soft, silky, cooling, and friction-resistant. As a result, unlike other materials, it’s gentler on hair and won’t absorb essential moisture from your skin. Choose between six colors, both solids and patterns. Available sizes: Standard — King

20 This Basic Dress You’ll Want To Live In DouBCQ Casual Pleated Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon “I love these dresses,” one reviewer wrote. “I bought two and I am about to order more. [...] Dress up or wear to bed. I can literally live in them.” Thanks to its two sleeve lengths, scoop neck, flowy silhouette, and soft fabric, this classic dress is unbelievably comfortable and super easy to dress up or down. No matter which color or pattern you go for, they all have pockets, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

21 These Chain Extenders So You Can Customize Any Necklace D-buy Extender Chain Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When it comes to necklaces, different lengths work better with different necklines or clothing styles — which is why these extender chains are a brilliant idea. Each set comes with four gold and four silver extenders in four different lengths and all are made from durable stainless steel. The dual-ended lobster claws are also sturdy and easy to secure. That way, you can go from a choker to a hanging pendant within seconds.

22 These Lip Exfoliators That’re The Key To Smoother Lips YOUKOOL Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush (2 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Reviewers call these lip brushes “a must” and their “favorite beauty tool at the moment.” Using a double-sided head made from silicone, it offers two textures that exfoliate your lips without irritation. As a result, your lips can better absorb hydration from balms and look significantly smoother with or without lipstick.

23 The Easiest Way To Get Full, Precise Brows iMethod Eyebrow Pen Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fill in your brows with precision and efficiency thanks to the iMethod eyebrow pen. Instead of one single tip, this marker has a forked applicator that makes four lines at once for a full but realistic look. The formula is waterproof, smudge-resistant, and long-lasting, and you can choose between seven different shades to match your hair color.

24 This Ice Roller For Pain- Or Puff-Relief ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep it in the freezer, and this ESARORA ice roller will absorb the cold in its textured roller head. You then have targeted relief for headaches, sunburn, puffiness, or even dullness. “Extremely affordable and feels great on my face right when I wake up in the morning!” one reviewer wrote. It also comes in various different colors and a few multi-packs.

25 The Cult-Favorite Setting Powder That Only Costs $6 Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon The Coty Airspun loose face powder is a cult-favorite beauty product with almost 75,000 reviews. Thanks to its lightweight but versatile formula, it can be used as a foundation that smooths your complexion, a setting powder that takes down any unwanted shine, or a baking powder that keeps your makeup flawless all day. It comes in tinted shades or a translucent option, and even though it’ll cover multiple bases at once, each long-lasting tub costs just $6.

26 This Fabric Shaver That Makes Old Clothes & Upholstery Look “Like New” Conair Battery Operated Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thinking about replacing your couch, leggings collection, or winter sweaters? Try the Conair fabric shaver first. Using a protected blade and a battery-powered motor, this little tool safely removes pills, lint, and matted fibers, all without harming the fabric or upholstery. The result, according to a reviewer: “I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh.”

27 A Must-Have Cardigan If You Love Layering Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon “When I wear this cardigan I can't keep from rubbing up and down my arms,” one reviewer wrote. “I love the way the blend feels and I can tell I will be able to get year-round wear out of this style.” The Amazon Essentials cardigan has an open-front style with cozy ribbing, and it’s sold in upwards of 20 different colors. Since it’s made from a cotton-modal blend, some buyers say it’s the “softest sweater” they own. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 An Eyeliner Stamp Pen For The Foolproof Wing Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon This winged eyeliner stamp pen also has a waterproof, smudge-proof formula that dries fast and stays on all day, and each order comes with two pens; one for either eye. One side offers a standard felt tip for applying liquid eyeliner — but the other end features a genius stamp that gives you the perfect wing every time. “I always struggled with getting both sides right,” one reviewer wrote, but with this purchase, their makeup routine is “foolproof” and they can just “walk out the door.”

29 Some Travel-Friendly Wipes To Rescue Your Boots & Shoes Boot Rescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes for Leather & Suede Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dirt, scuffs, and salt stains are no match for these Boot Rescue wipes, which come in a resealable pack of 15. As a result, they’re travel-friendly and fit effortlessly in your bag, work desk, or glove compartment, so you can freshen up your shoes wherever you happen to be. The cleansing formula doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals, so it’s non-irritating on skin and safe for leather, even suede.

30 A $5 Mascara That Has 125,000+ 5-Star Reviews essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Why does a mascara have over 180,000 reviews and a number-one best-selling status? Simple: Value. Even though each tube of essence Lash princess costs $5, the formula offers falsie-like volume without clumping, fading, or flaking. It’s also cruelty-free, and even buyers who have spent $30 on high-end mascaras write things like this “works just as good if not better.”

31 These Foot Masks That Make Calluses Peel Off In Sheets Gaobeisi-Makeups Exfoliating Foot Mask (5 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slip on a pair of these exfoliating foot masks and wear them for roughly an hour. Rinse and massage your feet thoroughly, and then wait for the magic to happen. In about a week, the rough calluses and dry skin will begin to peel off in literal sheets, revealing the fresh, soft skin underneath. “It's gross, yet weirdly satisfying! I totally recommend this product,” one reviewer wrote.

32 A Buffer That Gives You Salon-Quality Results At Home Onsen Secret Professional Nail Buffer Amazon $13 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this nail buffer will “give you salon-looking nails for a DIY price.” It’s been called “by far the best” because it uses a mineral-based Japanese material to clean nails, smooth rough textures, minimize cuticles, stimulate growth, and encourage shine.

33 This Travel-Friendly Hack That “Streamlines The Makeup Bag” Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon “It's so easy to apply both as a cheek color and a lip color,” one reviewer wrote about the Palladio two-in-one cheek and lip tint, which comes in six shades. “I love that it gives me the ability to simplify my makeup bag, and that it would be TSA-friendly if I took it traveling.” Other buyers rave about it because it’s subtle, paraben-free, glides on smoothly, is easy to blend, and loaded with skin-friendly antioxidants.

34 These Tools For Easy, Secure Buns Hawwwy Hair Bun Maker (3 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon “Once you learn the trick, it’s simple to use and the results are amazing,” wrote one reviewer with thin hair who could never do a “proper bun” before. In fact, the Magic Bun Maker has over 4,000 reviews because it rolls hair into a voluminous, neat, and secure up-do. Each pack comes with a few bun makers (some even include hair ties and bobby pins), and you can get them in three shades to match most hair colors.

35 A Handheld Steamer That Sanitizes While It Tackles Wrinkles OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon The OGHom steamer is lightweight, portable, and handheld, but don’t let that fool you: It has a large enough capacity for 15 minutes of continuous steaming, so you can zap away wrinkles, sanitize surfaces, and deep-clean hard-to-wash fabrics (like drapes, upholstery, and rugs). No wonder it has over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall.

36 This 50-Pack Of Skin-Friendly Double-Sided Tape Fearless Tape Double Sided Tape for Clothing and Body (50 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Gaps in button-downs, slippery straps, tops that won’t stay put, drapey dresses that need a little security — Fearless tape fixes all of that and more. This double-sided adhesive is safe on both your skin and your clothing, and it’s designed to be waterproof, non-irritating, and easy to apply. One reviewer raved: “These strips saved my wedding from being a fashion disaster. I used them to hold my gloves on my arms, my bra on my chest, and my straps on my shoulder.”

37 This Electric Tool For Extra-Stubborn Calluses PRITECH Electric Callus Remover Kit Amazon $22 See On Amazon “My feet have never felt so smooth and soft,” one reviewer wrote, “even with regular pedicures.” Countless buyers have turned to the PRITECH callus remover kit when nothing else could tackle their rough, cracked skin. Despite the affordable price tag, this little tool is fully rechargeable and comes with three interchangeable rollers: one for extra-stubborn calluses, one for your standard dull skin, and one for gentle daily maintenance.

38 An Easy-To-Use Dye That Brightens Your Laundry Rit Dye Laundry Treatment Whitener and Brightener Amazon $7 See On Amazon Dye right over impossible stains or totally transform the look of your home decor, clothing, and accessories. Rit’s whitener treatment is an easy-to-use formula to brighten whites and other colors that have lost their sparkle. It comes in lots of other shades too, and past buyers have dyed outfits, wigs, shoes, towels, and art projects — and since it’s pre-dissolved, you can even use it as a stain on unfinished wood or as a stencil on DIY projects.

39 This Cleaning Brush For Leather & Suede Shacke Suede & Nubuck 4-Way Leather Brush Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Specifically designed to clean leather, suede, and nubuck, this gentle cleaning brush has been called “a must” for shoes, purses, and belts. It has four tools in one, so you can remove scuff marks, tackle big stains, clean rounded corners, and get deep into crevices. From salt marks to food stains, reviewers report that their leather belongings have made an “amazing recovery.”

40 A Clip-On Light That Illuminates All Of Your Selfies HONGDAYI Clip-On Selfie Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thanks to this phone clip-on selfie light, you don’t have to wait until golden hour to get the perfect lighting. Clip this ring right onto your phone, pick your brightness level, and start snapping. Its 36 LEDs have the ability to illuminate almost any setting, and since it’s rechargeable via USB, you don’t have to worry about cords or replacement batteries.

41 This $28 Watch That Looks Way More Expensive Nine West Strap Watch Amazon $28 See On Amazon “I get so many compliments on this watch. People assume it's some expensive brand,” one reviewer wrote about the Nine West watch. Despite its mineral-crystal lens, champagne-colored detailing, and faux-leather strap, it costs less than $30 — and it comes in several other color combinations, too.

42 This Cleaning Kit So Your Shoes Look Good As New Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $22 See On Amazon From running sneakers to canvas shoes to boots, the Pink Miracle shoe cleaner kit helped reviewers’ washable footwear look “like new again.” The formula consists of concentrated saddle soap and conditioning oils, which works on any washable surface, while the brush uses stiff bristles to remove dirt and discolorations. Basically, if you have a go-to pair of shoes that you can’t seem to part with, a buyer wrote, “This was worth every penny.”

43 This $10 Staple For Every Wardrobe Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-in Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon According to its thousands of rave reviews, the Hanes stretch cami checks all of the essential boxes for a must-have wardrobe staple: stretchy, adjustable straps, skin-friendly cotton fabric, a built-in shelf bra, and the ability to layer it or wear it on its own. “I wear one of these things EVERY SINGLE DAY under my shirts,” one reviewer wrote. Choose from eight solid colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large