Though novelty knitwear brings people a lot of joy each year (especially when they feature an excellent festive pun), the majority of Christmas jumpers don’t do a whole lot of good for the environment. As studies published in the Guardian have shown, most high-street offerings contain plastic microfibres and a quarter of those bought in the lead up to December 25 may well end up in the bin come January.

As shoppers continue to learn the devastating effects of fast and throwaway fashion on the environment, there’s never been a better time ensure that your festive knit does as little damage to the planet as possible. With this in mind, I have found a few great places to shop sustainable Christmas jumpers this year. In the list below, you’ll find some ethically-minded stores you can browse this winter as well as places to source second-hand Christmas knits.

The most important thing to remember is that, once you find the Christmas jumper that’s right for you, make sure you take care of it so it can be reworn for many festive celebrations to come.

Etsy Luxury Organic Eco-friendly Attenborough Christmas Jumper Etsy £45 See on Etsy You can always count on Etsy for original gifts by unique sellers, and this luxury eco-friendly Christmas jumper, made with 85% organic combed cotton and 15% recycled polyester, with none other than the David Attenborough on the front is bang on theme. But if this one doesn’t take your fancy, there are plenty more ethically made knits to find on Etsy.

Depop Nightmare Before Christmas jumper Depop £35 See on Depop Depop may be your favourite haunt for cool vintage and thrifted clothing, but some shoppers may be surprised to learn it also has a large selection of Christmas jumpers on sale. Upcycler @rochelleupcycles, has curated a great collection of Nightmare Before Christmas jumpers, for those whose festive spirit needs a spooky twist.

British Christmas Jumpers Bold Animal Print Women's Eco Jumper British Christmas Jumpers $30 See on British Christmas Jumpers The name is a dead giveaway, here. All the jumpers on this site were produced in the UK and their eco collection is made from 100% recycled materials, such as plastic bottles, cotton, and yarn. Available in sizes up to XL, did we mention that the designs are super fun too?

Kitri Elliott Fairisle Sweater Kitri £128 See on Kitri Finding fashion brands with high ethical standards can be a difficult but Kitri has all the required credentials. A good thing too, because the brand’s Elliott Fairisle sweater is the perfect purchase for Christmas. Although the price tag is pretty high, this is an investment piece, meaning it can be worn again and again. Available in sizes S to XL.

Boden Festive Fairisle Boden $91 See on Boden Featuring merry gingerbread men and snowmen dancing hand-in-hand, this is arguably the jolliest Christmas jumper on the internet right now. It’s also designed by sustainable fashion brand Boden who are in the business of making clothes that have a “life beyond your wardrobe (and never, ever end up in landfill).” Is it too early to wear it today? Available in sizes XS to XL.