This Scandi Beauty Brand Is Basically Hygge In A Bottle

It’s getting cold out there, isn’t it? Whilst “winterising” your skincare may not seem as pressing as staying toasty, but protecting delicate complexions against temperatures that deplete moisture levels is important. To that end, Swedish beauty brand ACO has just landed in the UK, sharing its Nordic know-how with British beauty lovers, just in the nick of time.

The pharmacy brand – ACO stands for Apoketens Composita, which roughly translates into into The Apothecary’s Composition – has over 80 years of skincare experience, with hardworking formulations regularly coming to the rescue of complexion-conscious consumers everywhere from Stockholm to Strasburg. With Swedish winter temperatures hovering well below freezing, maintaining skin hydration levels and boosting moisture barriers for luminous complexions is something of a specialty for ACO.

Amongst the brand’s hero products are the Renewing Face Oil, which has been hailed as ‘‘hygge in a bottle” thanks to its cosseting blend of antioxidant loaded vitamin E, nourishing blends of meadowsweet, rapeseed, and coconut oils, plus hydrating, skin-repairing coenzyme Q10 which softens whilst rebuilding skin’s natural protective layers. There’s also Glow Booster - a highly concentrated serum containing vitamin C and papaya extracts which smoothes, brightens, and protects. You can pamper and protect your body, too. The Caring Shower Oil cleanses whilst moisturising skin with its infusion of soybean oil and sunflower, and the Body Lotion Rich softens and nourishes skin deeply thanks to generous amounts of shea butter.

ACO’s arrival isn’t only debut worthy your attention this week though. There’s a host of other exciting beauty launches to have on your radar this week. Keep reading to find out more and, if it is bargains you are after, then do check the best Black Friday beauty deals to bookmark ASAP, because there’s plenty of those around.

