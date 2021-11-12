All The Black Friday Beauty Deals To Bookmark This Year

This year, Black Friday is taking over the UK market in a big way. It falls on Friday, Nov. 26, while the accompanying discount holiday Cyber Monday will then be on Monday, Nov. 29. There are plenty of deals and discounts to take advantage of in 2021, including lots in beauty.
For 2021, many brands are actually offering site-wide discounts across their entire product range. These include the likes of NARS, Frank Body, and Isle Of Paradise. These discounts are also starting earlier, and lasting in some cases through to December.
Then there are the brilliant free-gift-with-purchase offers, available from beloved brands such as Jo Malone London and Christophe Robin.
And finally, there are a few brands that are also using the opportunity to work with charitable causes, such as Babyliss, who will be honouring its partnership with Beauty Banks, which provides hygiene products to those in need.
Whatever you are looking for, there is a vast range of discounts and deals to take advantage of between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This page will be updated as and when new deals come in too (we’ve already got our eye on Pat McGrath’s Black Friday Fantasy) so watch this space.
