Celebrity Style
Sydney Sweeney Wore A Glitzy See-Through Dress & Slayed The Red Carpet
A style icon in the making.
On HBO Max’s Euphoria, Cassie Howard is still figuring out her style, even copying Maddy’s signature look to attract a (questionable) man. But IRL, Sydney Sweeney has her aesthetic down to an exact science.
Sweeney was in Germany over the weekend for the premiere of her latest docu-drama film, Reality, at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival. At one of her red carpet appearances, the Emmy-nominated star stepped out in one of the spiciest trends of the season and an undeniable celebrity favorite: the naked dress.
Attending the Armani Beauty x Harper’s Bazaar Dinner Saturday night, Sweeney donned a sheer black Giorgio Armani gown that absolutely dazzled. The 1920s-inspired number featured a straight-cut neckline and a sheer bodice encrusted with sparkling black crystals.
The bottom half of the gown — which cut off elegantly at the ankle to reveal matching black pumps and tights — included tiers of beaded fringe to break up the see-through skirt.
Sweeney is one of Armani Beauty’s newest endorsers and the face of the label’s My Way perfume. Naturally, her barely-there makeup look made full use of the brand’s products, all the way down to her bold red lip (which matched the crimson backdrop perfectly, BTW).
That wasn’t the star’s only power look in Berlin, however. Over the weekend, Sweeney proved her style prowess after stepping out in a bedazzled Alexander McQueen suit with cut-outs and a crystal-encrusted red Miu Miu gown reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit. A style icon in the making.