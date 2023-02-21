On HBO Max’s Euphoria, Cassie Howard is still figuring out her style, even copying Maddy’s signature look to attract a (questionable) man. But IRL, Sydney Sweeney has her aesthetic down to an exact science.

Sweeney was in Germany over the weekend for the premiere of her latest docu-drama film, Reality, at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival. At one of her red carpet appearances, the Emmy-nominated star stepped out in one of the spiciest trends of the season and an undeniable celebrity favorite: the naked dress.

Attending the Armani Beauty x Harper’s Bazaar Dinner Saturday night, Sweeney donned a sheer black Giorgio Armani gown that absolutely dazzled. The 1920s-inspired number featured a straight-cut neckline and a sheer bodice encrusted with sparkling black crystals.

The bottom half of the gown — which cut off elegantly at the ankle to reveal matching black pumps and tights — included tiers of beaded fringe to break up the see-through skirt.

Sweeney is one of Armani Beauty’s newest endorsers and the face of the label’s My Way perfume. Naturally, her barely-there makeup look made full use of the brand’s products, all the way down to her bold red lip (which matched the crimson backdrop perfectly, BTW).

Franziska Krug/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That wasn’t the star’s only power look in Berlin, however. Over the weekend, Sweeney proved her style prowess after stepping out in a bedazzled Alexander McQueen suit with cut-outs and a crystal-encrusted red Miu Miu gown reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit. A style icon in the making.