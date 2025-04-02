Sydney Sweeney rarely rests on her fashion laurels. As a longtime ambassador for Miu Miu and lover of high fashion, the actor casually wears high-end sweetwear and couture on the regular, from plunging sequined minidresses to that viral miniskirt (in several variations).

On April 1, Sweeney took the stage at CinemaCon to present her upcoming film The Housemaid alongside co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar — and she looked as fashionable as ever.

Sydney’s Belted Bustier

Walking the red carpet, Sweeney wore a jaw-dropping look from Wiederhoeft’s Spring 2025 collection. Her strapless dress featured one of the designer’s signature corsets in metallic silver, with visible ribbing and a super cinched-in waist.

The bustier is stitched onto a silky satin ankle-length skirt in a matching metallic tone, creating a beautiful suit of armor.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweeney’s dress also featured an oversized silver belt with a metal buckle. She completed her look with matching pointed-toe heels. She kept it simple when it came to bling, wearing silver bobble earrings.

Sydney’s Couture Week Look

A couple of weeks prior, Sweeney proved her fashion girl status and loyalty to Miu Miu at the fashion house’s Fall 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a black ruffled leather miniskirt. This time, she teased her gray Miu Miu underwear, matching her knee-high leg warmers.

She paired the skirt with a matching button-up overshirt, which she wore over a cropped white tank top and preppy brown knit cardigan, undoing the bottom few buttons to tease her midriff.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed her look with more leather, including black strappy ballet flats and Miu Miu’s brown leather Beau bag. No matter what aesthetic she’s going for, Sweeney is proving capable of mastering all of them.