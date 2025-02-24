Since the early aughts, Paris Hilton has been a beacon of style. Between her sparkly chainmail dresses and Juicy Couture tracksuits, friends and fans alike channeled her outfits consistently. Remember when a then-unknown Kim Kardashian used to dress like her, wearing matching ’fits and bags when they’d go out? The latest style star to take a page from Hilton’s fashion playbook was Sydney Sweeney — at Hilton’s 44th birthday party, no less.

Sydney’s Bedazzled Floral Knockout

Hilton commemorated her birthday last week the best way she knows how: by throwing an iconic party. Naturally, Hollywood’s chicest came — including Julia Fox, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Cara Delevingne. Though all of them chicly flaunted their sense of style, it was Sweeney’s gown that turned heads. The Euphoria star showed up in a look that was Hilton-approved: teeny, sparkly, and pink.

Sweeney wore a halter mini from Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Fall 2025 collection. The piece was a subtly ombré white to baby pink creation with decadent cherry blossom appliqués. Even the strap was made to resemble the tree. It looked like a brown twig with flowers blooming on top. Meanwhile, the entire micromini gown was blanketed in mosaic sequins for that extra razzle-dazzle.

Instagram/sydney_sweeney

She completed the look with pointed-toe pumps in the same faint cherry shade, sparkly earrings, and a powder pink top-handle clutch. For her beauty look, she styled her hair in voluminous beach waves for a dramatic ’do.

Instagram/sydney_sweeney

A Week Before...

A week prior, Sweeney made waves at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival for another stunner, albeit a lot less sparkly.

On Feb. 15, the actor wore a knockout from Giorgio Armani that looked utterly bridal. It featured a fitted column silhouette and a simple strapless neckline for an understated elegant vibe. For a touch of glamour, she accessorized with the sparkliest diamond-clad rings and styled her hair in perfect waves.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She doesn’t miss.