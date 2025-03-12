Sydney Sweeney is a Miu Miu girl, through and through. The actor often wears at least one item from the fashion house, if she’s not wearing it head-to-toe, which is why she became an official brand ambassador.

Naturally, Sweeney made her annual appearance at Paris Fashion Week to sit in the front row at Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2025 show. This time, she wore a new take on one of her favorite items: the brand’s viral micro miniskirt.

Sydney’s Miu Miu Mini

Sweeney arrived to the runway show in a Miu Miu ensemble that served both preppy and punk-rock vibes. She wore a cropped white tank top and brown knit cardigan, undoing the bottom few buttons to tease her midriff.

She donned a black, leather button-up overshirt on top and paired it with a coordinating ruffled leather miniskirt, creating an edgy schoolgirl look. The jacket’s cropped hem and skirt’s low-rise fit allowed Sweeney to tease her gray underwear's waistband, which matched her knee-high leg warmers.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the look with more leather accessories, including strappy ballet flats that matched her skirt and top, and the fashion house’s brown leather Beau bag with white accents, coordinating with her cardigan.

She Loves The Micro Mini

This isn’t the first time that Sweeney rocked the Miu Miu micro mini. In May, she wore a khaki iteration of the garment, similarly teasing the waistband of her brown Miu Miu undies, and cinched it with a black leather belt.

She paired her skirt with a cream-colored polo shirt with the Miu Miu logo and a tan plaid button-up blouse underneath. She completed the ’fit with knee-high black riding boots, geometric sunglasses, and her go-to ivory shoulder bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sydney’s Plunging Party Look

After Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2025 show, Sweeney attended the fashion house’s after-party in a completely different look from the brand. She wore a black-and-white polka-dot gown with a plunging neckline and draped a shiny luxe overcoat over her shoulders.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the party, she carried an all-black leather version of the Beau bag and completed her look with sheer tights, sparkling black pumps, and an equally dazzling watch with a gold strap. Now that’s how you go from day to night.