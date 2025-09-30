Sydney Sweeney is out-of-this-world chic. At least, that’s the vibe she went for when she threw a space-themed birthday party. The Euphoria star turned 28 on Sept. 12, which made this weekend’s celebration a belated one. That, however, didn’t mean it was any less extravagant, with the likes of Glen Powell making the guest list. Though her theme was futuristic (guests were purportedly dressed up as aliens and other space personalities), Sweeney’s outfit was a blast from the past — particularly, Britney Spears’ Circus era, circa 2008.

Sydney’s Starry Mini

Most birthday girls spend time finding the perfect statement dress to shine on their special day. Sweeney took that task to heart and quite literally outshone her guests. The Anyone But You actor donned a minidress crafted in a metallic silver mesh so reflective that the base itself already looked bedazzled.

To up the sparkly ante, it also included a smattering of crystal-encrusted 3D star appliqués around the waist and along the plunging V-neckline. Apart from the glistening celestial bodies, gemstones were affixed onto the dress for maximum shine. It was also utterly risqué, featuring a fitted bustier-style bodice and a more aqueous skirt.

Proving she knows her fashion ABCs, she dipped from the archives of The Blonds’ Spring/Summer 2009 collection. If it looks familiar, that’s because Spears wore the exact same dress in one of her Circus album covers.

Paying homage to the pop princess, Sweeney even copied the “Toxic” songstress’ seated pose. The only difference between the two looks was in the styling. Spears’ version included a black choker necklace, sheer inky tights, and matching heels. Sweeney, meanwhile, skipped the jet-black details and kept it streamlined in an all-silver moment, adding a bracelet and ring in the same precious metal. She also slipped her feet into high-key matching shoes. Peep her star-addled silver stilettos with ankle straps.

Her Beauty Look

Naturally, her beauty look matched the shimmery celestial vibe with glittery powder blue and rose gold shadow. To keep the focal point on her lids, she completed the look with rosy cheeks and a swipe of muted mauve lipstick. As for her hair, she styled it in voluminous waves, a Hollywood-favorite glam trick.

If this is the look she served on her 28th birthday, one can only imagine the streak of high-fashion choices she’ll be making in the next 12 months.