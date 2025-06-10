Sydney Sweeney Went Vintage Vixen In A Cone Bra For W Magazine

Sydney Sweeney is firing on all cylinders at the moment. From starring in the upcoming survival thriller Eden, to feeding us one iconic ensemble after the next on the Echo Valley press tour, to gaining 30 pounds to play boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic, she’s barely had time to breath. Yet, she somehow found space in her packed schedule to serve high fashion looks on the cover of W Magazine.

Sweeney turned some stunning looks for her shoot, including a particular pointy ‘fit from one of the star’s favorite brands.

Sydney’s Sexy Cone Bra

Throughout the spread, Sweeney traveled through time to put her unique spin on different fashion eras. And she started strong right out the gate, serving one of her most dramatic looks on the W cover. The star looked like a vintage prom queen, donning a pale blue dress with an attention-grabbing cone bra from Miu Miu, one of her most-worn labels. She also wore a sash embroidered with the words “golden girl.”

Though her dress and sky-high puffed bouffant were straight out of the ‘80s, Sweeney embraced a 60’s-inspired beauty look, wearing blue eyeshadow and thick black liner.

Vintage Vibes

Sweeney turned back the clock with more vintage-inspired looks, including this flower child-esque ‘fit. Posing barefoot in a floral minidress from Celine, with voluminous hair and a flower drawn around her eye, Sweeney embraced her inner hippie.

Sweeney also channeled the movie stars of yore in this Fendi trenchcoat and head scarf that screamed “old Hollywood.” A snake print Miu Miu bowler bag and green Manolo Blahnik sandals tied the look together.

The actress took an edgy turn for her next ‘fit from Hermès. She looked biker chic in black mini shorts and a leather top, accessorized with knee-high boots, semi-sheer tights, fingerless gloves, and a biker hat.

Spunky and Sporty

The actor leaned into her athletic side, channeling a roller derby diva. Wearing a red and white striped Duran Lantink bra top and matching tights, paired with red Prada mini shorts and a helmet, she’d fit right in in the ring.

Sweeney also portrayed an unlikely athlete in an open-back Balenciaga sweatshirt dress, paired with a pair of Faulk thigh highs, and one of her hells atop a soccer ball.

Fairytale Ending

For a few more whimsical ’fits, Sweeney’s shoot also took inspiration from some childhood classics. Sweeney channeled Little Red Riding Hood in a chunky knit minidress from McQueen, complete with lace tights, a picnic basket, and a vintage hooded cloak.

Maybe Sweeney was exhausted from all these costume changes, because she perfectly embodied Sleeping Beauty.

Sweeney wore a puffy pink Marc Jacobs dress with a lace neckline, tied off with a bow, and black bow-shaped slippers — and accessorized with a big pillow on her head. Goodnight, Sydney!