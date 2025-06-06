Sydney Sweeney Became A Real-Life Jessica Rabbit In 2 Red-Hot Dresses

Sydney Sweeney has been serving look after look while promoting her new Apple TV+ project Echo Valley in New York City. This certainly isn’t Sweeney’s first press tour rodeo — lest we forget her impressive 10-outfit run while promoting Anyone But You — but these red-hot ‘fits might be her best yet. On June 4, the actress stepped out in two gowns that invoke one very iconic character.

Sydney Serves Jessica Rabbit Realness

Sweeney channeled the ultimate voluptuous cartoon vixen, Jessica Rabbit. The star took inspo from the character’s distinctive red ensemble, wearing a busty ballgown on the red carpet for Echo Valley’s premiere.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gown featured a fitted corset, and a skirt that flared dramatically at her hips. Sweeney kept the look fresh with minimal jewelry.

But that’s not all, folks. Sweeney stayed on-theme for the premiere’s after party, breaking out yet another ruby red look.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The second dress featured a sexy draped neckline and ruching along the skirt, hitting mid-calf to reveal Sweeney’s matching red stilettos.

Nine Looks In 48 Hours

Sweeney has been on quite the fashion bender. In the past two days, she has pulled off a grand total of nine looks, starting with this sailor-inspired ‘fit on June 4, where she paired a collared shirt with a ruffly mini skirt and leather boots.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Next, Sweeney jumped on the corpcore trend, rocking this brown suit jacket and tie — sans pants, of course.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

If you were looking for some office-appropriate inspo, don’t worry. Sweeney whipped out a less NSFW version of the look later that day, in a brown and blue plaid jumpsuit.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney then attended the Echo Valley premiere and after-party, where she donned her red get-ups. But, she was up and at ‘em with more ‘fits the next morning, wearing this cleavage-baring white jacket and miniskirt set on June 5.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She followed that up with a very on-trend look, wearing a butter yellow, structured mock neck top and a belted leather mini skirt, with a pair of pointed toe heels with a wide strap.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Next up, Sweeney stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and rocked this black peplum number, featuring a bedazzled neckline and a flirty cut out.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

For her Tonight Show exit, Sweeney looked ever the professional in a knee-length, tailored gray suit dress, with girly, bow-shaped pockets.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Sydney, we commend you. Take a nap, you deserve it.