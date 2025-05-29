TikTok's Favorite New Life Hack: Setting Aside 5 Special Days A Month

If you have a busy schedule, it might feel like you fly through each month on autopilot. One moment it’s the 1st, then you blink and it’s the 30th, and you feel stressed, overwhelmed, and disorganized. If you’ve been meaning to add a little more intention back into your life, it could be as easy as penciling in a few themed days.

On March 28, creator @itsyngnotying posted a now-viral video about the “five days you should schedule every month,” and it’s an easy way to add specific habits to your wellness routine. What you should schedule, according to the video, includes a reset day, a no-screen day, an explorer day, a reflection day, and a wellness day.

With these five days on your calendar, you’ll be sure to practice much-needed mindfulness habits by slowing down, having more fun, and practicing self-care. In @itsyngnotying’s comments, people shared how much they loved the idea, though one person did suggest scheduling a guilt-free relaxation day too. It’s a solid choice for a sixth day since all you have to do is stay in and rot.

According to Elizabeth McCoy, MA, a high-performance therapist, scheduling these days into each month will give your nervous system room to exhale. “For those who say, ‘I forget to rest,’ I remind them — you can’t remember what you don’t practice,” she tells Bustle. “Rest isn’t just something you deserve, it’s something you have to train your body and mind to expect.”

To reclaim your time and ensure you remember to focus on yourself, here are the five days you should fit into every month.

The Five Days To Schedule Every Month

Reset Day

Every month should include a reset day. According to @itsyngnotying, this is when you’ll organize your life, pay bills, deep-clean your space, etc. This day is for the boring chores that are so easy to put off and ones that are often forgotten when life gets chaotic, like going through your closet to donate clothes you don’t reach for anymore.

You could use this day to do a big grocery shopping trip, clean out your car, or put away all the clothes that have piled up on that chair — you know the one. Schedule it on a Sunday and do as much as you can. As McCoy says, this day isn’t about getting ahead. It’s about getting grounded.

No Screen Day

This is the one day a month when you’ll step away from your phone, TV, laptop, iPad, and maybe even your Kindle. Instead of scrolling, you’ll focus on being fully present. Go outside, read a real book, get lunch with a friend, or get a mani or massage.

A no screen day can help clear your head, reduce stress, and give your eyes a much-needed break. “It also teaches you something deeper: that people will be OK when you step out,” McCoy says. “You don’t have to be on-call to be valuable.”

Explorer Day

If you’ve been meaning to try a new cafe, this is the day to do it. The explorer day is all about having fun, getting out of the house, and trying something new. According to @itsyngnotying, you could even use this day to challenge yourself to step outside your comfort zone. Think getting dinner alone or playing a new sport. If your life feels dull, McCoy says an explorer day can perk you right up.

Reflection Day

This is the one day a month when you’ll make sure to slow down, check in with yourself, take stock of your to-do lists, and align yourself. By doing so regularly, you’ll be more likely to stay on track with your long-term goals.

To reflect, you could jot down thoughts in your journal, schedule a chat with your therapist, or go for a long walk. Get back in touch with how you feel and take note of any stressors. This could be a good opportunity to tweak your schedule or make a few changes to your daily routines to figure out what works best for you.

Wellness Day

Think of this as your spa day. You could rest, go to a favorite Pilates class, set out for a long walk, or spend it sipping tea and watching a comfort movie. A wellness day could include going to a cafe for a favorite smoothie or sleeping in and catching up on some Zs. Do whatever feels right, and you’ll be doing it right.

To make the most of this day, McCory recommends setting a boundary. “No errands. No caretaking. No productivity guilt. Just you, your favorite robe, and peace on purpose.”

Choosing Your Five Days

While these five days are a great place to start, you don’t have to stick to this exact list. Let this TikTok trend inspire you to come up with your own must-have five days for each month, and feel free to tweak them.

If you want to start dating, you could add a Date Day into the mix. If you’ve been lonely, have a Friend Day. If you miss learning, do a Library Day. By scheduling specific themed days into your calendar, you’ll be more likely to do the things that make you feel good.

This idea might even give your months more meaning, so they stop feeling like a blur. By making sure each one includes some fun, some self-care, and a reset, you should be able to take back control of your time.

Source:

Elizabeth McCoy, MA, high-performance therapist