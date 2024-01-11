Sydney Sweeney, AKA fashion’s darling of the moment, is on a sartorial roll. On her press tour for Anyone But You, the newly-minted rom-com icon wore a whopping 10 outfits in 48 hours — and each one was a slay.

While her film’s buzzy circuit has wound down, Sweeney continues to bring her fashion A-game. On Wednesday, the Euphoria alum wore a denim outfit that brought the Canadian tuxedo into high-fashion territory.

Sydney’s Yassified All-Denim Look

Sweeney’s recent outings have been a mix of red carpets and highly glamorous parties, requiring a more formal dress code. This week, however, she went the opposite direction in a look that many would consider utterly casual: denim on denim.

The actor has a knack for injecting a dose of high fashion into anything she wears — even good ol‘ denim. Her indigo jacket was positively bedazzled and featured a generous smattering of floral embroideries covered in intricate beadwork. It gave Sweeney’s basic piece the luxe treatment. She paired the outerwear with high-waist jeans in a similarly dark wash.

Both Sweeney’s jacket and bottoms were from Miu Miu, which feels completely on brand, given that she’s starred in several Miu Miu campaigns in recent years.

Important: Her Denim Bra

Instead of wearing a top, Sweeney went for a bra alone — also in denim. The slinky item featured a plunging neckline and a band that bore the Miu Miu logo.

The look isn’t just chic, it’s also sustainable. Her ’fit is part of Miu Miu’s fourth upcycled collection, a conscious initiative that features reworked and redesigned vintage pieces.

Wait, It Costs How Much?!

Like anything under the Miu Miu moniker, Sweeney’s bra comes attached to a hefty price tag: $975 to be exact.

NGL, I’m tempted.