In the few weeks since Sydney Sweeney started promotion her new movie, Anyone But You, Christmas has come early for fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

The actor has been flooding the sartorial circuit with top-notch designer looks since beginning the press tour. Within 48 hours, she’s curated a bedazzled vest and trousers set, a red dress perfect for holiday parties, a crystal-embellished Miu Miu gown (more on that later), and seven other incredible outfits.

Her latest look will have the girlies talking, courtesy of Sweeney’s longtime stylist, Molly Dickson.

A Lingerie-Forward Moment

Following the New York stretch of the tour, Sweeney jetted off to Australia. In the Big Apple, her ensembles had a wintery tone and were often topped with outerwear, given the 30-degree weather. In Australia’s 70-degree temps, she’s opting for more summery looks.

On Dec. 18, she arrived at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney for a special screening of Anyone But You. She made a grand entrance in a pale green matching set from Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, comprised of a see-through draped top and maxi skirt. For extra security, she wore a coordinating triangle bra, which peeked through the top’s fabric.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

She kept her accents to a minimum, choosing diamond hoop earrings and a few silver rings. For footwear, she slipped on a pair of satin platforms, which matched the pastel hue of her Givenchy pieces.

There was one more sultry surprise, which Sweeney revealed when she turned around.

Her Cheeky Reveal

The see-through fabric wasn’t the only NSFW feature of the look. Sweeney upped the ante by also exposing her underwear. Similar to her other underwear-as-outerwear looks (see: her recent Women’s Health covers), the actor chose boy shorts — the perfect ratio of coverage to cheekiness.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

She Loves A See-Through Red-Carpet Look

Many of Sweeney’s most risqué selections on this press tour have come on red carpets.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

On December 11, she wore another sheer style at the film’s New York premiere. Adorned with crystals of varying sizes and shapes, her custom Miu Miu maxi featured a more subtle take on the sheer trend. Only her skirt was sheer, peeping high-waist undies. A statement black belt sectioned off the bottom from an opaque bodice.

Stay tuned to see if she continues the sheer streak at the L.A. premiere later this week.