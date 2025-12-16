When it comes to red-carpet dressing, style stars look to various icons and fashion references for inspiration. Some prefer method dressing, others nod to big pop culture moments. Recently, it seems like Sydney Sweeney prefers to pay homage to the past, particularly Marilyn Monroe’s Old Hollywood reign.

During her press circuit for The Housemaid, the psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name, Sweeney morphed from a budding style star to the epitome of glamour. To start, earlier this month, the actor accessorized her crystal-encrusted gown from Miu Miu with an elegant furry stole. If you need further convincing, her most recent outing proves that she’s squarely in her Marilyn Monroe era, and, IMHO, she’s never been more stylish.

Sydney’s Marilyn Moment

On Monday, Dec. 15, the Euphoria star attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie in a white halter dress with a billowy A-line skirt. The dreamy chiffon piece from Galia Lahav featured a plunging, décolletage-forward top, a cinched and ruched waist, and a floor-length skirt with a decadent feather trim. For added drama, Sweeney posed with her dress fully fanned out.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s reminiscent of Marilyn’s most iconic fashion moment. In the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, Monroe’s pleated dress blows in the wind, showing off her legs.

Her Jewelry Costs How Much?!

The dress wasn’t even the most jaw-dropping part of her look — it’s what she styled it with. Sweeney frosted herself with over 80 carats of bling from Jacob & Co., totaling over $2.5 million. These diamond-clad pieces included drop earrings ($1.96 million), a three-stone ring ($ 175,000), and a tennis bracelet ($430,000).

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2

Her After-Party Look

Hours later, Sweeney switched into a second LWD — this time, in a mini version with a whimsical twist. Floral appliqués bloomed all over her strapless satin number, giving it an air of romance.

The Anyone But You star completed the look with bridal-esque lace pumps from Black Suede Studio ($348) and a bold red lip.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back-to-back serves.