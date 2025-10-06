Sydney Sweeney Mastered Corpcore In A Plunging Blazer & Mini

Sydney Sweeney is a bit of a shapeshifter. Her theatrical range is well-documented. She’s acted out teenage angst in Euphoria, the enemies-to-lovers trope in Anyone But You, and most recently, the life of famous boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming film, Christy. The actress’ sartorial scope spans just as wide.

Whether she’s method-dressing for one of her projects (and corresponding press tours) or going for a corpcore look, Sweeney is not afraid to experiment with a variety of trends and styles. On Oct. 4, she opted for a sophisticated glam look, sporting a blazer and minidress at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York.

Sydney’s Plunging Blazer

Sweeney went all out for the U.S. premiere of Christy on Oct. 4. At the event, the actress was honored with the Achievement in Acting Award for her titular role in the biopic. But she opted not to dress like her sporty character. Instead, Sweeney wore a flouncy ‘fit straight from the Thierry Mugler archives for the red carpet.

The actress sported a tailored white blazer with a plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage. The jacket was cropped at the waist, revealing a white corset dress underneath. A sheer tulle skirt flared from her hips, mirroring the silhouette of a peplum, while a fitted underskirt was visible beneath the gauzy fabric. Delicate bows pinned at her hips accentuated the V-shaped waistline.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweeney accessorized her ‘fit with a dainty chain necklace and an oversized gemstone ring. To finish off the look, she added a pair of white pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels.

Sweeney’s Relatable Shoe Switch-Up

Later in the night, Sweeney proved that stars really are just like us. In an Oct. 5 Instagram post from the festival, Sweeney shared a snap of her post-premiere look, and she trader out her Jimmy Choos for a pair of off-white sneakers.

For her comfort-forward second look, Sweeney opted for a pair of Kick sneaker mules from Chloé.

Sweeney’s look is proof there’s nothing more corpcore than bringing a pair of sneakers to change into after a long day at the office — or a long night at a movie premiere.