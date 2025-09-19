Sydney Sweeney has mastered the art of naked dressing. Back in 2022, the Euphoria star famously had fans clamoring to get their hands on Cassie’s skimpy pink swimsuit from Season 2. Since then, her talent for risqué looks has moved past TV sets and onto red carpets.

Red carpet fashion tends to be more tame than photoshoot ‘fits and sexy streetwear looks, but Sweeney brings the heat nonetheless. Whether she’s hitting an award show, film festival, or movie premiere, Sweeney stays true to her signature: sexy dressing.

Here are all of the actress’ nakedest red carpet looks to date.

Sydney’s Miu Miu Mini Skirt

Sweeney loves a Miu Miu moment. At the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, she sported a custom look from the brand that got heads turning.

The actress wore an ultra-cropped button-down top in baby pink. The semi-sheer fabric exposed her bra underneath, and Sweeney left the top few buttons open to show off her décolletage.

The Anyone But You star paired the skimpy top with a micro mini skirt. The low-rise silhouette revealed her midriff, while the thigh-high slit showed off her long legs.

Sydney’s See-Through Gown

Some of the best naked dresses don’t bare it all, but they definitely tease. In May 2023, Sweeney attended the screening of her film, Reality. For the event, she wore a slinky, strapless black dress. The floor-length gown alternated between opaque and sheer panels, showing off her stomach and legs.

Sydney’s Gauzy Gown

Sweeney sported another sheer dress while promoting Anyone But You, her rom-com with Glen Powell. At the Sydney, Australia premiere in December 2023, she chose a see-through slip dress —this time, a Grecian-inspired gown in a cream color. The gauzy fabric revealed her bra and undies, while the plunging neckline and slit in the middle added more intrigue.

Sydney’s Spidey-Inspired Dress

Back in February 2024, the Madame Web premiere played host to plenty of naked looks, from Dakota Johnson’s see-through gown to Sweeney’s revealing dress. The gown’s semi-sheer corset exposed her bra and undies, and the web-inspired overlay did little to hide obscure things. A low scooped neckline showed off the actress’ cleavage, while the fringe skirt bottom added some texture.

Sydney’s Sexy & Sculptural Top

A sexy look does not have to be boring, and Sweeney proved that by choosing a piece of wearable art for a March 2024 screening of her film, Immaculate. The top was sculptural *and* sideboob-baring. She paired it with a simple pair of black slacks, keeping all eyes on the unique garment.

Sydney’s Red-Hot Gown

Sweeney loves to channel Jessica Rabbit, and her Sept. 14 Emmys look is proof that no one does it better. For the award show, she sported a cherry red gown with the most daring neckline yet: a plunging sweetheart cut that showed off major cleavage.

The queen of naked dressing has arrived, and she’s not going anywhere.