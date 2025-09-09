Sydney Sweeney is no longer in character. To take on the role of Christy Martin in the biopic Christy, Sweeney spent months transforming into the professional boxer. But now, the actress has left the character behind, and she’s returned to the A-list world of glitz and glamour just in time to promote the new film.

Already, Sweeney is drawing rave reviews (and Oscars buzz) for her performance in Christy, which premiered on Sept. 5. But the actress’ outfits deserve does some kudos, too. While attending the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, Sweeney showed off her fashion sense with sophisticated looks and risqué silhouettes.

Sydney’s Plunging Black Dress

Sweeney donned a daring LBD for the Christy cast party at TIFF on Sep. 5. She wore a subtly see-through black gown with a plunging halter neckline that showed off her décolletage. The dress’ semi-sheer lace fabric added a sexy touch, while an opaque panel wrapped around her waist, accentuating her shape.

Sweeney accessorized the classic look with two sparkly rings. A pair of silver studs, featuring large black gems, peeked out from beneath her loose blonde curls.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney’s Peplum Dress

For her next TIFF look, Sweeney chose another LBD. She wore a knee-length dress with a high, rounded neckline to the festival’s Road to the Golden Globes Party on Sept. 6. The star of the look, however, was its controversial peplum silhouette. What was once considered a cheugy design is now trending again, and it’s already been making frequent appearances in Sweeney’s closet.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

According to Sweeney’s stylist, Molly Dickson, the dress was an archival Versace pull. To really let this LBD shine, Sweeney stuck to simple accessories, opting for sleek black heels and a few stacked rings.

Sydney’s Other TIFF Look

Of course, Sweeney’s style is not completely dominated by little black dresses. Following a successful weekend at TIFF Sweeney shared one more festival look to her Instagram on Sep. 8. In the photo, she wore a custom Monse look. The ‘fit featured an off-the shoulder white sweater that was cropped to reveal a pair of high-waisted tan slacks, tailored to fit Sweeney perfectly.

A round of applause for Sweeney’s press looks, please.